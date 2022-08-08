Read full article on original website
10Explores: Elkmont Nature Trail
Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — With over 800 miles of trails, the Great Smoky Mountains National Park has options for outdoor adventurers of every level. For newer hikers or those looking to stretch their legs, the Elkmont Nature Trail could be an option with more to explore. The...
COVID cases and hospitalizations decline in East TN; mask recommendation dropped for Knox County
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — COVID-19 appears to be waning again across most of East Tennessee after public health agencies reported fewer COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations this week. On Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Knox, Blount, Sevier and other counties had dropped to "medium" COVID-19 community level/risk....
WBIR
Southern Baptist Convention announces members of Abuse Reform Implementation Task Force
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — In May, the Southern Baptist Convention released a list showing hundreds of pastors and church-affiliated personnel accused of sexual abuse. The list was 205 pages long and was previously secret before it was made public in response to an explosive investigation. Eleven people were named on...
WBIR
FEMA faces criticism as Kentucky governor says it's denying too many flood assistance requests
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear called out the Federal Emergency Management Agency for denying too many requests for assistance in flood-ravaged eastern Kentucky, where the number of people who died as a result of the disaster has risen to 39. The official death count rose Thursday when an...
LaFollette police officer fired at city council meeting for creating 'toxic workplace' pushing to get job back
LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. — On Friday, lawyers for Monty Miller sent paperwork to the city to preserve evidence related to his firing from the LaFollette Police Department. "Ultimately, our goal is for him to get his job back," said L. Scott Miller, Sgt. Miller's attorney. At its meeting on August...
Mock election to give students in Tennessee a chance to cast ballots in gubernatorial race
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Most students in elementary, middle and high school are not eligible to vote in Tennessee's elections. However, they can still participate in the Tennessee Student Mock Election. The Secretary of State's Office opened registration for the election. It is meant to be an educational experience that...
