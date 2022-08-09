Read full article on original website
Marijuana initiative set for November ballot
After Missouri voters approved medical marijuana in 2018, there was little doubt that a push for full legalization eventually would follow. In April, a sales upsurge at dispensaries told Lance Davis, a St. Joseph attorney, that Missourians were beginning to stretch the definition of what constitutes an authorized use of medical cannabis. There probably wasn’t a sudden increase in glaucoma complications or old football injuries flaring up right around April 20.
Washington ranked No. 1 for most improved labor productivity over last decade
(The Center Square) – Washington state has seen the largest increase in labor productivity over the last 10 years, growing by 30.31% since 2012, according to a new analysis by digital-adoption.com, a company that helps organizations leverage new technology in the virtual post-COVID-19 world. The research, conducted by digital-adoption.com,...
Indiana's monthly tax revenue tops expectations once again
The claims of some elected officials and political pundits that an economic recession is underway are not borne out by Indiana's latest tax collections data. The State Budget Agency announced Friday Indiana took in $1.48 billion from all general fund revenue sources for July. That was $72 million (5.1%) more...
Wing Ding delivers high-energy midterm event
Attendees who gathered for the first live Iowa Democratic Wing Ding at the Surf Ballroom since 2019, didn’t exactly pack the house, but the house was packed with energy. Education, or rather, declining education, was the topic on everyone’s minds at the evening’s event, and Iowa Democrats want solutions.
Ohio group files two lawsuits over opioid settlement distribution foundation
(The Center Square) – A nonprofit drug policy group claims in two lawsuits the organization that distributes Ohio’s opioid settlement is operating secretly and has violated the state’s open meetings law. Harm Reduction Ohio, according to its website, represents people harmed by opioids. It says state law...
California bill offering tax exemptions for manufacturing, R&D, clears hurdle
(The Center Square) – A bill authored to preserve the Golden State’s status as a home for innovation by offering full sales and use tax exemptions for manufacturing and research and development equipment cleared another major legislative hurdle this week. Assembly Bill 1951, sponsored by Assemblyman Tim Grayson,...
Inflation impacting Illinois infrastructure projects with more spending announced
(The Center Square) – The next phase of Rebuild Illinois is planned, and while there may be some savings in how things are built, inflation is increasing costs. The Illinois Department of Transportation announced the latest multi-year plan with all kinds of projects around the state. The next phase is part of Gov. J.B. Pritzker's $34.6 billion Rebuild Illinois plan that's paid for with tax and fee increases, including a doubling of the state's gas tax in 2019.
Judge dismisses mask and exclusion lawsuit against most schools, state dismissed, saying cases are moot
(The Center Square) – Sangamon County Judge Raylene Grischow on Friday dismissed most defendants from a large lawsuit parents brought over mask and exclusion mandates. The attorney that brought the case intends to continue the challenge against the 34 remaining defendants. The case was against about 145 Illinois school...
North Dakota owes $275,000 in legal fees over who owns space under properties
(The Center Square) - A North Dakota Supreme Court ruling puts the state on the hook for at least $275,000 in legal fees in a battle that pitted an association funded by small donations against the state and the oil industry. The court case stems around who owns the spaces...
Pilot program provides mental health, substance abuse support in Indiana jails
(The Center Square) – Inmates in five Indiana county jails will have access to peer-driven support for mental health and substance use disorders in a pilot program coordinated by Recovery Works, the state’s forensic treatment program. Each site will be funded with $500,000 for voucher-based reimbursement of service providers.
$190,000 payout for Sacramento Antifa-supporting teacher to resign has critics pointing to union clout
(The Center Square) – Reports that a California school teacher who was aligned with Antifa was paid $190,000 to resign this year are sparking outrage, leading critics to say it reveals the strength of California’s teacher unions on public education in the state. Information obtained by the Sacramento...
Georgia's electricity rates lower than national average, but higher than nearly all of its neighbors
(The Center Square) — The average retail price of electricity in Georgia is 9.93 cents per kilowatt hour, which is higher than most of its neighboring states but lower than the national average. That is higher than neighboring North Carolina (9.43 cents per kilowatt hour), Tennessee (9.52), Alabama (9.84)...
North Carolina officials tout film subsidies despite evidence showing a net loss for taxpayers
(The Center Square) — Gov. Roy Cooper and state officials are celebrating more than $15 million in taxpayer-funded rebate grants for five television and film projects, despite evidence showing negative returns for the state. "We are excited to have more cameras rolling across our state," Cooper said. "Having North...
Pittsburgh, Philadelphia still have a vaccine mandate for city workers
(The Center Square) – Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, the largest cities in Pennsylvania with COVID-19 vaccine mandates for city workers still in place, won’t see those disappear any time soon. Worker vaccination rates are above 90%, respective city officials said in confirming the mandates will remain. Philadelphia’s compliance rate...
Governor: Coal Leasing Moratorium Is a Step Backwards and Will Harm Consumers
Governor Mark Gordon has responded to a judge's decision to restore a 2016 moratorium on coal leasing on federal lands. The ruling requires the Bureau of Land Management to reevaluate the environmental impacts of coal mining on federal lands before issuing any new leases. The Governor's statement follows. "This decision...
Illinois State Police identify woman found dead in Metro East
WASHINGTON PARK, Ill. — The 43-year-old woman found dead Friday morning in Washington Park, a small Metro East city, has been identified as Tonika Flager of East St. Louis, according to the Illinois State Police. The Washington Park Police Department has called on the state police to lead the...
DNR's BOW Workshop introduces women to outdoors
MANSFIELD — For ladies who have ever wanted to head out to go backpacking or fishing or shooting, but aren’t sure where to start, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division has the answer. The 11th annual Becoming an Outdoors Woman (BOW) Workshop, scheduled for Nov. 4-6, 2022 at the Charlie Elliott Wildlife Center, provides a practical introduction to a wide variety of outdoor recreational skills and activities.
