ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 0

Related
KPVI Newschannel 6

Marijuana initiative set for November ballot

After Missouri voters approved medical marijuana in 2018, there was little doubt that a push for full legalization eventually would follow. In April, a sales upsurge at dispensaries told Lance Davis, a St. Joseph attorney, that Missourians were beginning to stretch the definition of what constitutes an authorized use of medical cannabis. There probably wasn’t a sudden increase in glaucoma complications or old football injuries flaring up right around April 20.
MISSOURI STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Washington ranked No. 1 for most improved labor productivity over last decade

(The Center Square) – Washington state has seen the largest increase in labor productivity over the last 10 years, growing by 30.31% since 2012, according to a new analysis by digital-adoption.com, a company that helps organizations leverage new technology in the virtual post-COVID-19 world. The research, conducted by digital-adoption.com,...
WASHINGTON STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Indiana's monthly tax revenue tops expectations once again

The claims of some elected officials and political pundits that an economic recession is underway are not borne out by Indiana's latest tax collections data. The State Budget Agency announced Friday Indiana took in $1.48 billion from all general fund revenue sources for July. That was $72 million (5.1%) more...
INDIANA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Wing Ding delivers high-energy midterm event

Attendees who gathered for the first live Iowa Democratic Wing Ding at the Surf Ballroom since 2019, didn’t exactly pack the house, but the house was packed with energy. Education, or rather, declining education, was the topic on everyone’s minds at the evening’s event, and Iowa Democrats want solutions.
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
Local
Missouri Government
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Elections
KPVI Newschannel 6

Ohio group files two lawsuits over opioid settlement distribution foundation

(The Center Square) – A nonprofit drug policy group claims in two lawsuits the organization that distributes Ohio’s opioid settlement is operating secretly and has violated the state’s open meetings law. Harm Reduction Ohio, according to its website, represents people harmed by opioids. It says state law...
OHIO STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Inflation impacting Illinois infrastructure projects with more spending announced

(The Center Square) – The next phase of Rebuild Illinois is planned, and while there may be some savings in how things are built, inflation is increasing costs. The Illinois Department of Transportation announced the latest multi-year plan with all kinds of projects around the state. The next phase is part of Gov. J.B. Pritzker's $34.6 billion Rebuild Illinois plan that's paid for with tax and fee increases, including a doubling of the state's gas tax in 2019.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Ashcroft
KPVI Newschannel 6

North Dakota owes $275,000 in legal fees over who owns space under properties

(The Center Square) - A North Dakota Supreme Court ruling puts the state on the hook for at least $275,000 in legal fees in a battle that pitted an association funded by small donations against the state and the oil industry. The court case stems around who owns the spaces...
LAW
KPVI Newschannel 6

Pilot program provides mental health, substance abuse support in Indiana jails

(The Center Square) – Inmates in five Indiana county jails will have access to peer-driven support for mental health and substance use disorders in a pilot program coordinated by Recovery Works, the state’s forensic treatment program. Each site will be funded with $500,000 for voucher-based reimbursement of service providers.
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Marijuana#Marijuana Dispensaries#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Election State#Missourians
KPVI Newschannel 6

Pittsburgh, Philadelphia still have a vaccine mandate for city workers

(The Center Square) – Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, the largest cities in Pennsylvania with COVID-19 vaccine mandates for city workers still in place, won’t see those disappear any time soon. Worker vaccination rates are above 90%, respective city officials said in confirming the mandates will remain. Philadelphia’s compliance rate...
PITTSBURGH, PA
KPVI Newschannel 6

Governor: Coal Leasing Moratorium Is a Step Backwards and Will Harm Consumers

Governor Mark Gordon has responded to a judge's decision to restore a 2016 moratorium on coal leasing on federal lands. The ruling requires the Bureau of Land Management to reevaluate the environmental impacts of coal mining on federal lands before issuing any new leases. The Governor's statement follows. "This decision...
WYOMING STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Illinois State Police identify woman found dead in Metro East

WASHINGTON PARK, Ill. — The 43-year-old woman found dead Friday morning in Washington Park, a small Metro East city, has been identified as Tonika Flager of East St. Louis, according to the Illinois State Police. The Washington Park Police Department has called on the state police to lead the...
WASHINGTON PARK, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
KPVI Newschannel 6

DNR's BOW Workshop introduces women to outdoors

MANSFIELD — For ladies who have ever wanted to head out to go backpacking or fishing or shooting, but aren’t sure where to start, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division has the answer. The 11th annual Becoming an Outdoors Woman (BOW) Workshop, scheduled for Nov. 4-6, 2022 at the Charlie Elliott Wildlife Center, provides a practical introduction to a wide variety of outdoor recreational skills and activities.
MANSFIELD, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy