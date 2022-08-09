ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicopee, MA

iheart.com

One Man Arrested After Explosion In Greenfield

There was a loud explosion in Greenfield on Thursday. One man was arrested for allegedly tossing an incendiary device out the window into a backyard at an apartment on Union Street. This happened at around 3 p.m. Authorities said the explosion was caused by a small propane tank used for...
GREENFIELD, MA
iheart.com

Enfield Police Investigate Apparent Homicide

Police called to the town green this morning, that's right on the same campus as the Town Hall is located. Police Chief Alaric Fox says that a person was walking on the green near the gazebo area where a body was found. "It appears to be a homicide" but the...
ENFIELD, CT
iheart.com

State Police Say Three Arrests Made in Connection With Multiple Larcenies

State Police say they've made three arrests in connection with multiple larcenies. Earlier this week, Troopers worked alongside Guilderland police to look into a case involving construction equipment that had been stolen. Police later found the equipment that had been taken in the area of State Route 43 in Sand Lake and took 41-year-old Kristopher Bradford, 33-year-old Natasha Ryan and 35-year-old John Tybush the second into custody. All three suspects were arraigned and released. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact State Police.
SAND LAKE, NY
iheart.com

Police Seek Help In Finding Missing Teen

The Massachusetts State Police is asking for the public's help finding a missing Berkshire County teen. According to the state police, 16-year-old Nevaeh Mack of Alford has been missing since the evening of Thursday, July 29th. Anyone with information is asked to contact the M-S-P barracks in Lee at 413-243-0600.

