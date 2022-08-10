ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Walton-Penner group hope to continue winning legacy after approval as new owners of Denver Broncos

By George Stoia, Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x2DLA_0hAktG2v00
Greg Penner (left), Carrie Walton-Penner (center) and Rob Walton (right) pose for a picture at the J.W. Marriott in Minneapolis. The Walton-Penner group was approved unanimously by NFL owners as the franchise's new ownership group.   George Stoia, The Gazette

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — It's officially a new era for the Denver Broncos.

After 38 years of leadership under the Bowlen family, the Broncos have new ownership. The Walton-Penner Ownership Group led by Walmart heir Rob Walton, along with his son-in-law Greg Penner and daughter Carrie Walton-Penner, were officially approved as the franchise's new majority stakeholders Tuesday at the J.W. Marriott in Bloomington, Minnesota.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said the Walton-Penner group received a unanimous vote among the 31 other league owners, marking a monumental moment in American professional sports history, with the team being sold for a U.S. record $4.65 billion. The last NFL team sold, the Carolina Panthers in 2018, sold for $2.2 billion.

"We are so excited to officially become the owners of the Broncos," Walton said in a 10-minute press conference after the special owners meeting. "It's a big, big day for us."

The official purchase marks the end of what has been a busy past year for the Broncos, who now have a new quarterback in Russell Wilson, head coach in Nathaniel Hackett and owners in the Walton-Penner group. And on Tuesday, the new leaders of the franchise made it clear their motives won't be any different than that of the previous regime led by late owner Pat Bowlen, who oversaw all three of the franchise's Super Bowl victories.

"Putting a winning team on the field is our No. 1 priority," Walton said. "We couldn't be happier with both the coach and our general manager. As we looked at this from the early days, we thought we might get here without a coach and without a quarterback... Joe Ellis and the trustees and George (Paton) came up with an outstanding coach, I think, in Nathaniel. We think we have the pieces to really fit together and have a great season."

Broncos owners through the years

Listed by season since team’s inaugural AFL season in 1960.

Robert Howsam (1960)

Calvin Kunz (1961-1964)

George and Allan Phipps (1965-1980)

Edgar Kaiser (1981-1983)

Bowlen family (1984-2021)

Walton-Penner Ownership Group (2022)

Walton said purchasing the Broncos was something they had discussed doing 10 years ago, knowing the team might be up for sale in the future. And when the opportunity presented itself in January, the family jumped at the opportunity. And they weren't alone, as several other billionaires made a run at the team, including Josh Harris, who owns the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils.

"The Broncos are the one sports franchise we considered buying," said Walton, who has never owned a professional sports team. "(When) they actually announced the team was for sale earlier this year, we got in the middle of it, first thing. We have connections — Greg and Carrie live in Colorado, I've been going to Colorado a long, long time. Great connections for us. It's a terrific team."

The sale of the team came after late owner Pat Bowlen died in June 2019 and after his children were unable to come to an agreement on which of Bowlen's seven children would be the next in line to own the team. It was once thought Brittany Bowlen, the fifth-youngest child of Bowlen, was set to be her father's successor. But after several lawsuits between the siblings, Ellis and the trustees decided it was best for the team to be sold.

Since Bowlen's death, Ellis, along with Bowlen's trustees, served as the franchise's standing owner while the family decided whether or not to sell the team. Ellis announced Tuesday he will be stepping down as the team's president and CEO and will now serve in an advisory role.

"As I step down as president and CEO, it has been the honor and privilege of a lifetime to be part of the Denver Broncos for 27 seasons," Ellis said in a statement. "I am forever thankful to our dedicated staff, the players and coaches for making this franchise what it has become today — one of the best organizations in all of sports."

When Bowlen's health started to deteriorate in 2013 due to his battle with Alzheimer's, the team began to struggle. Since winning Super Bowl 50 in February 2016, the Broncos haven't appeared in the playoffs and have five consecutive losing seasons.

The Walton-Penner group hopes to change that and follow in Bowlen's footsteps, as he turned the Broncos into one of the NFL's most successful franchises. During the Bowlen era, which officially began in 1984 when he bought the team from Edgar Kaiser for $78 million, the Broncos had 21 winning seasons, 13 division titles, nine conference championship berths, seven Super Bowl appearances and three Super Bowls titles.

"We are committed to making sure the Denver Broncos are the best team to play for, work for and cheer for," Walton-Penner said. "Pat Bowlen created an incredible legacy in the Broncos and he leaves big shoes to fill. We look forward to continuing to build on that legacy, as we continue to work with the community as well as within the organization to continue to strengthen what he created. We'll be doing that as we have changes that we're making."

One change the Walton-Penner group has already started to make is putting together an impressive list of team shareholders. Chairwoman of Starbucks Mellody Hobson, former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice and Formula One champion Sir Lewis Hamilton have already joined the group.

These additions to the group come after the league strongly encouraged the new owners be diverse, as the league has few minority owners. The NFL and the Broncos' trustees wanted diversity to be a priority.

"As we started thinking about partners, we wanted to get people with tremendous capacity," Walton said. "We think diversity is important. We think diverse organizations are more successful organizations."

It's unclear what other changes the Walton-Penner group intends to make, but facilities will likely be high on the list. It's been speculated that a new stadium may be built, as Empower Field at Mile High is now 21 years old.

But on Tuesday, the new owners weren't ready to make a commitment to a new home for the Broncos just yet.

"Premature to start talking about a new stadium," Penner said. "I'll say that Empower Field at Mile High is a world-class facility. We've got a good partnership with the metropolitan football stadium district and fortunately have almost 10 years left on our lease. So we'll evaluate all of our options and really dig in and understand the situation before we make a decision."

For the Walton-Penner group there's still plenty of questions to be answered going forward. They only took five questions during Tuesday's press conference in Minneapolis, but are expected to meet again with the local media Wednesday in Denver, along with Hobson and Rice who will be in town.

But they did answer the most important question, even if it was the easiest to answer. They didn't spend the most money in American professional sports to lose. They're coming to Denver in hopes of re-instilling a winning culture within the Broncos organization.

"The Broncos are an iconic franchise that means a lot to Colorado and the whole Rocky Mountain region," Penner said. "We know our fans' expectations are high and we embrace that. We're really anxious to get started.

"We want to compete and we want to win."

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

New owners of Denver Broncos schedule news conference: How to watch

On Wednesday a news conference has been scheduled by the members of the Walton-Penner group, the brand new owners of the Broncos. They will introduce themselves to everyone in Denver and across Broncos Country. The only member of the group who will not be present is Formula 1 Driver Lewis Hamilton.You can watch it live at 1 p.m. on CBS4 and on our streaming service CBS News Colorado.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

John Elway Trending Following The Broncos' Official Sale

John Elway, the most famous figure in Denver Broncos history, reportedly had the chance to acquire a 20 percent ownership stake in the franchise that he helped build at the end of his career, worth $36 million. He turned it down. Today, with the team officially selling for a record...
DENVER, CO
Sportico

Rob Walton’s $4.65B Purchase of Broncos Approved by NFL Owners

Rob Walton was approved unanimously as the next owner of the Denver Broncos today at a special NFL owners meeting in Minneapolis. The sale is expected to close later this month. The billionaire Walmart heir reached an agreement to pay $4.65 billion for the Broncos in June, the highest price ever for a sports franchise. The previous record price for a sports team was $3.3 billion, set when Joe Tsai bought the Brooklyn Nets and operating rights to the Barclays Center in 2019. It was the first sale of an NFL franchise since 2018, when David Tepper paid a then-NFL record...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Broncos Strongly Hinting At Russell Wilson Decision

The NFL world is excited to witness the first in-game action for Russell Wilson in a Denver Broncos uniform. But according to head coach Nathaniel Hackett, it sounds like the veteran quarterback won't be taking the field for this weekend's preseason opener. The newly-hired Broncos leader is looking to preserve...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Sports
State
Colorado State
City
Bloomington, MN
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Sports
Local
Minnesota Football
City
Minneapolis, MN
Bloomington, MN
Sports
Local
Colorado Football
Denver, CO
Football
Local
Colorado Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady Family News

Earlier Thursday morning, fans learned that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will be away from the team for a little over a week. Initial reports suggested the hiatus was for a family issue. However, the most recent reports suggest this was a planned event and Brady is just taking some time to spend with his family before the season kicks off.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Video: Fight Breaks Out During Cowboys, Broncos Practice

Joint practices are a staple of NFL training camps. They bring teams one step closer to actual competition and often cause sparks to fly. The Denver Broncos hosted the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday at their training camp facility in Centennial, Colorado. Unsurprisingly, a scuffle ensued. A fan captured footage of...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Broncos' Ownership News

The Denver Broncos are officially under new ownership. On Tuesday, the NFL owners gathered for a meeting and unanimously approved Rob Walton (heir to the Walmart fortune) as the ownership group's controlling owner. Walton — with an estimated net worth of about $60 billion — is now the wealthiest owner in the NFL.
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Penner
Person
Pat Bowlen
Person
Roger Goodell
Person
Condoleezza Rice
Person
Rob Walton
Yardbarker

Broncos 'Taking Care' of Foot Injury to RB Melvin Gordon

Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon missed Wednesday's training camp practice with — and is being evaluated for — a foot injury, head coach Nathaniel Hackett revealed. “We’re just taking care of his foot, and we’re making sure he’s good," Hackett told reporters. "He’s another one of those...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Broncos now sport the NFL's richest, most diverse ownership

The Denver Broncos now sport the wealthiest owner in the NFL and the league's most diverse ownership group. Four of the six members of the Walton-Penner ownership group which was welcomed into the NFL fraternity this week, are either women or minorities.Walmart heir Rob Walton said Wednesday that his son-in-law, Greg Penner, will serve as CEO of the team. Penner, in turn, said he'll soon hire a team president.Those roles had been held by Joe Ellis, who is staying on this year as an advisor.Penner said he'll be the point person "but this is an incredible group. We're going to...
DENVER, CO
ESPN

Broncos sale to Walton group unanimously OKed by NFL owners

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. --  The record $4.65 billion sale of the Denver Broncos to Walmart heir Rob Walton and his daughter and son-in-law was unanimously approved Tuesday by NFL owners, the expected final step in the transfer from the family of the late Pat Bowlen. The vote was taken at...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Jersey Devils#American Football#The Carolina Panthers#Happ
FanSided

Lewis Hamilton news: Who else owns the Denver Broncos?

Seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton recently joined the Walton-Penner group as a minority owner of the NFL’s Denver Broncos. Lewis Hamilton’s wide array of interests outside of Formula 1, where he is a seven-time world champion and holds a record 103 career race victories, continues to grow, as he recently joined the Walton-Penner group to become a minority owner of the NFL’s Denver Broncos.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Broncos' New CEO Was Asked About Russell Wilson's Contract

It was announced on Wednesday that Greg Penner will be the new CEO of the Denver Broncos. One day later, he was asked about the franchise's star quarterback. Earlier this year, the Broncos made a huge splash by acquiring Russell Wilson in a blockbuster trade with the Seattle Seahawks. Wilson,...
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

The $4.65 billion Denver Broncos decision that will happen Tuesday

The Denver Broncos are about to enter a new era. That’s true on the field, with the team now employing Russell Wilson as their starting quarterback after a blockbuster offseason trade with the Seattle Seahawks. Now, it’s expected to hold true off the field as well with the reported ownership takeover set to go through. […] The post The $4.65 billion Denver Broncos decision that will happen Tuesday appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
saturdaytradition.com

Denver Broncos signing former Indiana RB

A former Indiana RB will be joining the Denver Broncos. Aric DiLalla of DenverBroncos.com confirmed that the team is signing Stevie Scott III on Wednesday. Scott went undrafted in the 2021 NFL draft, but was signed by the New Orleans Saints. He would eventually get released by the team in August of 2021. In February, Scott got drafted to the USFL’s Michigan Panthers. The native of Syracuse, New York finished his Indiana career 4th in career rushing touchdowns, 5th in total career touchdowns, and 9th in career rushing yards.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

K-9s enjoy special assignment: Working at Broncos training camp

Broncos training camp went to the dogs on Tuesday. The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office assigned K-9s Rex and Zeke to work at the camp.They had a chance to meet the cheerleaders and Miles the Mascot, but agreed the real highlight was hanging out with Russell Wilson.Their human partners commented on what a nice guy the new starting quarterback is.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
12K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy