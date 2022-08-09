ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Are LPBW’s Tori Roloff and Audrey Roloff Friends? See Where They Stand Amid Rumored Family Feud

Family drama? Little People, Big World’s Tori Roloff and Audrey Roloff may have found themselves in the middle of their husbands’ rumored feud, but do they also have issues? Here’s everything we know about Tori and Audrey’s relationship.

Are Tori Roloff and Audrey Roloff Friends?

While Tori and Audrey have been rumored to not get along, it appears that they are on good terms.

On August 6, the sisters-in-law reunited to celebrate a mutual friend’s birthday. “Such a fun time celebrating [Destiney Mueller],” Audrey, 31, shared via her Instagram Story, along with a group photo of the friends enjoying an afternoon wine tasting. “Thanks for making it extra special, Dobbes Winery.”

Tori, 31, also shared a series of posed photos and selfies from the event to her Instagram Story.

Are Zach Roloff and Jeremy Roloff Feuding?

Fans have speculated that Tori and Audrey don’t get along due to the fact that their husbands are rumored to be feuding.

It’s believed that Tori’s husband, Zach Roloff, and Audrey’s husband, Jeremy Roloff, have not been on speaking terms for years after both twin brothers expressed interest in buying their family farm, Roloff Farms.

In June, Audrey revealed that she and Jeremy, 32, put an offer in on the property but were shut down by father-in-law Matt Roloff.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03YyWI_0hAkmJsH00

“Jer and I hoped to take over his parents’ farm (or a portion of it) since he was a child. It was something he was led to believe was possible. He made it very known to his family and publicly on TV,” the mother of three wrote via her Instagram Stories. “It became a mutual dream when we got married, and we started working towards it.”

“When we were finally at a point where it was practically possible, we made an offer, but realized maybe it wasn’t meant to be,” the redhead continued. After noting she and Jeremy had the intention of “saving” the farm, Audrey continued, “We realized that Jer’s family was not actually as aligned in the progression towards us acquiring it as we thought they were.”

Meanwhile, fans of LPBW watched Zach’s heated negotiations with their father over buying the farm during season 22.

“When Zach and I finally sat down, we were really in very different camps about what kind of a deal could go on,” Matt, 60, said during a confessional. “Zach came in real hot. He didn’t come in to negotiate. He came in to demand.”

The Roloff patriarch ultimately decided to put a portion of the property on the market in May 2022 for a whopping $4 million instead of passing it down to any of the four children he shares with ex-wife Amy Roloff.

Why Do Fans Think Tori Roloff and Audrey Roloff Don’t Get Along?

In light of Zach and Jeremy’s feud, TLC fans have noticed that Tori and Audrey don’t regularly interact on social media.

Suspicions of their feud grew in July 2021 when Tori didn’t publicly acknowledge Audrey and Jeremy’s third pregnancy announcement.

However, neither Tori nor Audrey have publicly spoken about having bad blood with each other.

