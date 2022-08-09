Read full article on original website
The Batavian
Marlene C. Wicks
Marlene C. Wicks, 90 of Batavia, passed away peacefully on Friday (August 5, 20220) at Premier Genesee Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation. She was born July 19, 1932 in Batavia, NY, a daughter of the late William and Ethel May Smith Gahagan. Survivors include her son and daughter in-law, Gerald...
The Batavian
Joyce C. Worthington
Joyce C. Worthington passed away peacefully in the loving arms of her Lord and Savior on August 5, 2022. She leaves behind her husband of 33 years, Edward Worthington of Batavia. She is survived by her daughters, Paula (Jim) Dean of East Bethany, and Debbie (Don) Weis of Batavia. Additionally,...
The Batavian
Edward Krzysica
Edward Krzysica, 95, of Perry passed away on Sunday August 7, 2022 at the East Side Nursing Home in Warsaw. He was born on January 27, 1927 in Perry to the late Ambrose and Magdalina Krzysica. In addition to his parents, Edward is predeceased by his brothers; Walter and Joseph Krzysica and sisters; Alice (Stanley) Kisiel and Helen Krzysica.
The Batavian
Patrick T. Mooney
Patrick T. Mooney of Parmalee Rd, Leroy, passed away on August 4 at the age of 71, with his loving wife, Debbi, by his side. Pat joins his father Andrew (Pete), mother Mathilda (Terry), sister Ann Cecere, brothers Mike, Dennis, and baby Timmy who have all gone before him. Also predeceased by dear friends Larry Frens, Al Stringham, Abby Stringham, Pat Chatt, brother-in-law David Jackett, father-in-law Wesley Jackett, Jr., and many beloved animals including dogs Daisy, Scotty, Sadie, Elvis, Ranger, and Kelly and his kitties Buddy, Scooter, and Big Boy along with many others.
The Batavian
Joanne Leatrice Porter Franz
Joanne Leatrice Porter Franz, Age 90 passed peacefully on July 31, 2022. She was born on September 15, 1931 in Buffalo, NY to Helen M. Hoak and Russell William Porter. Along with her parents, she is proceeded in death by the love of her life, devoted husband of 70 years, A. Richard Franz who passed on March 19, 2022, her sister Maryanne Porter; In-Laws Ethel Beanard and A. Richard Franz Sr.; Daughter Sharon Leslie Marie Franz; son, William Richard (Susan) Franz; grandsons, Adam Michael Franz and Jaxon Martin McGee.
The Batavian
Elizabeth A. Walbridge (“Beth”)
- Elizabeth A. Walbridge (“Beth”), 66 of Bergen, passed away on Thursday, (July 28, 2022) at Hildebrandt Hospice Care Facility in Rochester. Beth was born January 13, 1956 in Batavia, a daughter of the late John and Virginia (Hill) Smith. She was a former member of the Morganville...
The Batavian
Harold Rager
Our beloved "Pa", Harold Rager, entered into God’s Kingdom on August 02, 2022. His passing was very sudden and was due to heart failure. He is survived by his daughter, Heather Rager Bowman, his son in law, Timothy Bowman, and six grandchildren. A service will be held for family and friends at H.E. Turner Funeral Home in Bergen, NY. The gathering will begin at 5 pm on Friday, August 12, with a service at 6 pm to include military honors and a flag ceremony.
The Batavian
Mrs. Marian J. Neth
– Marian J. Neth, age 82, passed away on Sunday, August 7, 2022 at United Memorial Medical Center. She was born on April 12, 1940 in Batavia, a daughter of the late Lester R. and Jessie Post VanBuren. Marian loved going to the casino, boating and tubing, gardening and tending...
The Batavian
Elizabeth “Betty” Manes Baldwin
On August 4, 2022, Betty Baldwin, loving mother, daughter, grandma, great-grandma, sister, aunt and friend passed away peacefully in her sleep at 87. She courageously fought Alzheimer/Dementia and Pancreatic Cancer. Betty was born on February 10, 1935 in South Oakfield, N. Y. to the late Jesse and Alta (Huey) Manes....
The Batavian
Jerome F. Greco
Batavia - Jerome F. Greco, 91 of Batavia, passed away on Saturday, (July 30, 2022) at United Memorial Medical Center in Batavia. Mr. Greco was born June 15, 1931 in Pocatello, Idaho a son of the late Charles C. and Frances (Jordan) Greco. Jerome was a parishioner of Resurrection Parish...
The Batavian
David N. Lange
David N. Lange, age 72, passed away on August 6th, 2022 in the company of his “favorite” (and only) daughter, Karen LaDuke. He passed peacefully with the promise of resurrection after a courageous battle with leukemia. David Lange was born on February 11, 1950 in Batavia, NY to...
Photos: Monday's sunset in Genesee County
Monday's sunset in Oakfield, overlooking Lamb Farms. Photo by Kristin Smith. Sunset in Stafford. Photo by Josiah Smith.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Young golfers get into the swing of the sport at Batavia Country Club camp
Young golfers got a well-rounded experience at the annual Batavia Country Club Junior Golf Camp, according to Pro Tom Tucker. The back-to-back camps were held in late July and early August. The camp for kids 7-10 was July 25 through July 29 and the camp for kids 11-15 to was Aug. 1 through Aug. 5.
Batavia water supply all good, says city manager despite random rumors
While it may seem like innocent fun to throw something odd or interesting online for all to see, it’s not so funny to people in charge of the public’s welfare. A reader recently emailed The Batavian asking if the city water supply was safe, as he had read on social media about a claim that it was contaminated with some type of larvae. Not true, City Manager Rachael Tabelski says.
Director reports that Holland Land Office Museum is on the upswing in terms of attendance, membership
Things are looking up for the Holland Land Office Museum at 131 West Main St., the Genesee County-supported facility dedicated to highlighting the events and people that have contributed to the region’s rich history. Membership in the museum, which is managed by the board of directors of the Holland Purchase Historical Society, is nearing 250 and attendance since last July has surpassed the 3,000 mark.
GO Art! director spearheading effort to develop cultural plan for Western New York
The executive director of the Genesee-Orleans Regional Arts Council is seeking multiple county support to develop a comprehensive plan, of sorts, to expand arts and culture programming and tourism throughout Western New York. Speaking at the Genesee County Legislature’s Human Services Committee meeting on Monday afternoon, Gregory Hallock pitched his proposal to apply for a National Endowment of the Arts grant that would partially fund the development of a “cultural plan” for nine WNY counties and possibly for the cities of Rochester and Buffalo.
City Church, Batavia PD host Community Night Out this evening
The Batavia Police Department, in conjunction with The City Church, hosts its annual Community Night Out event this evening, a community-building campaign that promotes strong police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make safer neighborhoods. The event starts at 5:30 p.m. Various organizations and groups once again will be participating, which will include free food, a bounce house, games for kids, and more.
One person can make a big difference. Muriel H. Marshall Fund enhances life for older adults in Genesee County
No matter how you slice it, the Muriel H. Marshall Fund for the Aging is the “gift that keeps on giving.” Just ask the leaders of the various agencies in Genesee County that continue to benefit as a result of the generosity of the late Roxanne Marshall, a school librarian and daughter of Batavia businessman Arthur H. Marshall Jr., who established the fund just prior to her death in 1997 in honor of her mother, Muriel.
EMS task force is ready to release consultant's report
For the past year and a half, the Municipal Resources Inc. team has been taking a deep dive into Genesee County’s varied fire and emergency response operations in an effort to eliminate what County EMS Coordinator Tim Yaeger calls “the peaks and valleys.”
Vandal draws anti-ReAwaken America Tour graffiti on City Centre
Police were called to Batavia City Centre on Monday evening after City Council wrapped up their Conference and Business meetings at about 8:45 p.m. According to police, about a dozen or more chalk drawings were discovered on doors, brick columns, and sidewalks. City Manager Rachael Tabelski along with Public Works Director Brett Franks were on scene with police checking out the whole exterior of the building.
