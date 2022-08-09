Click here to read the full article. Sarah Levy showed her appreciation for her husband Graham Outerbridge with the sweetest photo of him and their baby James Eugene. On Wednesday, the Schitt’s Creek star shared a rare glimpse of the newborn being cuddled by his dad on their front porch. “What in the world would we do without you,” Levy wrote on Instagram. “Happy 40th, love you so.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarah Levy (@sarahplevy) In the black-and-white shot, the Distancing Socially producer is dressed casually in a black t-shirt and shorts, while he carefully holds James...

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 16 MINUTES AGO