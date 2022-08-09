Mary Elizabeth Shumate, 85 of Zanesville, passed away peacefully on August 9, 2022 at Altercare of Zanesville Nursing Home. She was born on February 28, 1937, in Edwight, West Virginia, daughter of the late William Jacob Harvey and Nancy Jane McBride. She was a member of Mountain Creek Baptist Church of West Virginia for many years. She then became a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Zanesville. Mary worked at United Technology of Zanesville. In her free time, she enjoyed spending her hours with her special dog, Buck, who she loved to no end.

ZANESVILLE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO