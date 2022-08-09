Read full article on original website
Melanie B. Hamilton
Melanie B. Hamilton, 67, of Zanesville, passed away on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at Genesis Hospice Care Morrison House with her husband and children by her side. She was born on January 11, 1955, in Zanesville, Ohio, the daughter of the late Donald D. and Mary B. Ferrell of Zanesville.
Bonnie J. Applegate
Bonnie J. Applegate, 92, of Zanesville, died August 9, 2022 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born March 25, 1930, in Zanesville, a daughter of the late Herman and Margaret Good Duemmel. Bonnie was a homemaker, had worked at GE for a little while. She loved to play cards and was in several card clubs, she also loved her flowers and gardening. Bonnie’s favorite things to do were her trips to Amish Country and cooking and canning.
Mary E. Shumate
Mary Elizabeth Shumate, 85 of Zanesville, passed away peacefully on August 9, 2022 at Altercare of Zanesville Nursing Home. She was born on February 28, 1937, in Edwight, West Virginia, daughter of the late William Jacob Harvey and Nancy Jane McBride. She was a member of Mountain Creek Baptist Church of West Virginia for many years. She then became a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Zanesville. Mary worked at United Technology of Zanesville. In her free time, she enjoyed spending her hours with her special dog, Buck, who she loved to no end.
Barry Wayne Hamilton
Barry Wayne Hamilton, 66 of Zanesville, passed away peacefully on August 9, 2022 at Sunnyslope Nursing Home in Bowerston, Ohio. He was born on February 3, 1956, in Zanesville, Ohio, son of the late Richard Harold Hamilton and Wilda Kathlene Hanning. He attended Trinity Full Gospel Church in Zanesville, Ohio. For a living, Barry worked construction for many years. In his spare time, he loved to listen to his music, Elvis being his favorite, enjoyed drinking his Pepsi, and was always known to be a great story teller.
Theresa J. LaCrone
Theresa Julia LaCrone, 92, of Zanesville went home to Jesus on Saturday, August 6, 2022, surrounded by her family. She was born on March 27, 1930 in Zanesville, Ohio, the daughter of Evart Hartley and Grace Hartley Warner. Theresa spent her entire life in Zanesville, attending Saint Nicholas Catholic Church, graduating from Saint Nicholas High School, raising her family, embarking on a long and successful professional career, and making many lifelong friends throughout the community. She was well known for her beautiful smile, her generous heart, and her incomparable homemade cinnamon rolls.
Jordan M. Rivera
Jordan Michael Rivera 32 of Zanesville died on August 5th 2022. Jordan was born May 2nd 1990 he was known for his charismatic smile and personality. Jordan always had a joke and was always trying to make everyone laugh. He also had a very big heart and would do anything for anyone.
Walter William Dillon, Jr.
Walter William Dillon, Jr., of Cambridge, Ohio, passed away Saturday, July 30, 2022 at Genesis Hospital, in Zanesville. Walter was born September 8, 1967 to Walter W. Dillon, Sr. and Linda (Kirkbride). Walter leaves several loved ones to cherish his memory. You may call on the family Tuesday, August 9,...
Michael H. Dahl
Michael Hallman Dahl, 55 of Zanesville, passed away unexpectedly on August 7, 2022 at Genesis Hospital in Zanesville. He was born on January 25, 1967, in State College, PA, son of Hilbert Douglas Dahl and Joanne Malinda Hallman Dahl. He is survived by his father, Hilbert Dahl; mother, Joanne Hallman...
Kenneth “Bob” Ambrose
Kenneth “Bob” R. Ambrose, 72 of Zanesville, passed away at his residence on August 5, 2022. He was born on October 20, 1949, in Long Beach, California, son of the late Kenneth George Ambrose and Colista (Koehler) Ambrose. Bob worked in office supply sales for most of his life.
John Wills
John Scott Wills, 60, of Dresden, passed away early Sunday August 7, 2022. He was born on May 27, 1962 in Zanesville, a son of the late Francis and Clara Wills. He is survived by his wife of 17 years Megan Wills. Three children James Hall, Macie Wills, and Johnny Wills. Grandchildren Kaiden and Destiny, and Kage. One brother William (Beth) Wills of Lancaster. Three sisters Cathy (Paul) Hoover of Roseville, Cheryl (Robert) Wilson of Nashport, and Sharon (Rex) Cornett of Zanesville. Sisters-in-law Brenda Wills, Ashley Long, Madison Smith. Brothers-in-law Kevin Hale, Jason (Heidi) Etter, Tommy Smith, and Adam Miller. Father-in-law Rick (Lisa) Long. Mother-in-law Angel Norris. Many loving nieces and nephews.
Chapman Found Guilty
Jurors in Muskingum County Common Pleas Court convicted 50-year-old Chad Chapman after a one day trial. Chapman was found guilty of felonious assault for the attack on another man. The Muskingum County Prosecutor said in September a neighbor heard fighting sounds from Chapman’s home on Spruce Street in Zanesville and...
Local Parks Host Local Performing Arts Events
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Muskingum Valley Park District was formed to provide natural, recreational spaces to encourage people to spend time outdoors. Park District Administrative Assistant Michelle Illing explains how the Park District works with local organizations to hold outdoor events in search of ways to draw people to the parks.
Lace Up for Kids Give Away
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Every summer for the past 34 years, Eastside Community Ministry has partnered with WHIZ and Wendys to hold the Lace Up For Kids back to school shoe giveaway. Over the years the event has expanded from just shoes to include other back to school necessities. Eastside...
Dog of the Week: Meet Susie
ZANESVILLE, OH- It’s time to introduce you to this week’s K-9 of the week….Meet Susie, she’s a house-trained dog with low energy and loves being around people. K-9 Adoption Center Volunteer, Doug Mcquaid, said Susie is very obedient but doesn’t like being around other dogs. She also loves rolling on the grass and loves going on car rides.
Exciting Updates for the Muskingum County Fair
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Oh – The Muskingum County Fair is around the corner and you can expect a couple of new features to your experience. The fair begins Sunday August 14th, and will go on until Saturday August 20th. Admission tickets remain at $8 and are available both online and...
ZHS Takes Part in Countdown to Kick-Off Event
Sports fans welcome in football season is finally upon us. At the Barn Wednesday night WHIZ hosted “Countdown to Kick-Off” a party to celebrate the start of the new season. Zanesville Blue Devils new Head Football Coach TJ Langermeier was just one of several coaches in attendance to...
Visit Zanesville Encourages Exploring Local Attractions as Back To School Quickly Approaches
ZANESVILLE, Oh – Back to School is almost here, but there is still plenty of time to get out and soak up all the summer fun and explore all the area has to offer!. Visit Zanesville and The Zanesville-Muskingum County Visitors Bureau shared a few fun ideas for those final summer break getaways and adventures!
WHIZ Radio to broadcast high school football kickoff show
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Wednesday evening Southeast Ohio’s version of College GameDay will come to The Barn on Linden Avenue. From 6 p.m. till 8 p.m. Z92 Radio and Highway 103 will be broadcasting live to preview the upcoming football season. Area coaches will stop by and join David Kinder, Greg Mitts, and Garrett Young to preview their teams and the upcoming season.
Disc Golf Course Opened at Riverside Park
ZANESVILLE, Oh – There is a brand new disc golf course open to the public!. The course is located at Riverside Park and is a part of the City of Zanesville’s local entertainment initiative and was inspired by his employees. Scott Brown, the Public Service Director for the...
Special Deer Hunt to take Place Next Month
This September for one day only a special hunt will take place at a state nature preserve in Licking County. In an effort to control the deer populations the Ohio Department of Natural Resources is coordinating special deer hunts at fourteen nature preserves, including Blackhand Gorge. Preserve managers will handle...
