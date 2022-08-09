ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmington, UT

ksl.com

Meteor likely cause of boom heard across Wasatch Front, experts say

SALT LAKE CITY — The cause of a large boom that was heard across the Wasatch Front on Saturday has not yet been determined, but all signs seem to point to the heavens above. Early reports of a large boom began about 8:32 a.m. on Saturday, resulting a flurry of social media posts. Many uploaded videos of home cameras that captured the loud boom, heard throughout most of the Wasatch Front, northern Utah and even parts of southern Idaho.
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Friday storm floods streets, homes around Utah

WEST JORDAN, Utah — Thunderstorms Friday brought rain and hail to Utah, causing water to build up and flow through streets and homes in communities around the state. In West Jordan, one neighborhood was left dealing with a muddy mess after water overflowed from a culvert, crashing across 6400 West and into a nearby neighborhood.
UTAH STATE
TownLift

Lions? Tigers? Meteors? Oh my!

UTAH — Rumors of a meteor after a loud boom and earthquake-like sensations are driving locals from Odgen, Herriman, Park City, and Lehi to social media to compare notes. The […]
PARK CITY, UT
ABC4

What boat ramps are closed in Utah?

UTAH (ABC4) – Utah’s drought continues to be a problem, leading to many of the state’s parks deciding to close their boat ramps. The water levels at many of the state’s parks are experiencing extreme lows, causing navigation hazards and decreasing the amount of boatable water. Before heading out for your lake day, be sure […]
UTAH STATE
luxury-houses.net

Magnificent Modern Farmhouse Nestled in A Picturesque Mountain Setting of Serene Tranquility and Panoramic Views Asking $12.75 Million in Salt Lake City

Description About This Farmhouse in Salt Lake City. The Farmhouse in Salt Lake City, a fabulous home nestled in a picturesque mountain setting of serene tranquility, panoramic views and privacy offering everything and more to keep kids and adults entertained is now available for sale. This home located at 4033 S Parkview Dr, Salt Lake City, Utah offers 8 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 12,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Mike Lindsay (Phone: 801-580-5567) at Coldwell Banker Realty – Union Heights for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Farmhouse in Salt Lake City.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
saltlakemagazine.com

Avalanche of Suds: Beerfests Take Over the Utah Mountains

There’s something about autumn’s approach that triggers a thirst. Specifically, the thirst for a frosty beverage in the hills. Parched from a summer under the hot sun, people suddenly unleash their inner lederhosen like we’re on holiday in Bavaria. Fortunately, Utah mountains abide such behavior, playing host to numerous beer-laden festivities at resorts throughout the Beehive State.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Flooding possible across Utah as monsoon rains pick up again to close out week

SALT LAKE CITY — The National Weather Service says the threat of floods is expected to remain in Utah to close out this week as monsoonal moisture persists in the state. The agency on Thursday issued yet another flood watch for most of southwestern Utah, reaching up into central Utah and even Tooele County. However, similar watches may be issued over the next few days.
UTAH STATE
kjzz.com

West Jordan neighborhood flooded with mud after heavy rain

WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — The streets of a West Jordan neighborhood were flooded with water Friday night after heavy rains moved through the area. Around 4 p.m., a storm cell developed near 8800 South 6400 West. A steady stream of water flowed from a field down 6400 West and into a residential area.
WEST JORDAN, UT
kslnewsradio.com

How much is inflation impacting those in Utah on a lower income?

SALT LAKE CITY — New inflation numbers from the Joint Economic Committee, lead by Sen. Mike Lee, shows inflation in Utah is up 15.4% compared to January 2021. DNBA Personal financial planner Gerika Espinosa said she’s seeing inflation have a bigger impact on lower income families. “The majority...
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

7 fun and unusual dates to try in Utah Valley

This story is sponsored by Explore Utah Valley. Utah County and the Provo area is known for having a strong dating scene. Between Brigham Young University and Utah Valley University, there are lots of young adults going out and meeting new people. But you don't have to be casually dating to have fun with your partner!
PROVO, UT
ABC4

Increasing moisture with flooding concerns

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Wednesday, Utah – we are halfway to the weekend! After seeing northern heat and southern storms, we’ll see more coverage of wet weather across the Beehive State on Wednesday as moisture surges northward. Instead of storms mainly being in southwestern Utah and northeast Nevada, we’ll see the chance for […]
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Reward now $100K for information to solve 6-year-old Rosie Tapia's murder

SALT LAKE CITY — The family of Rosie Tapia walked as one across a bridge toward a canal bank where her body was discovered in 1995. Ater a small, emotional moment together, they placed a small marker, flowers and balloons at the exact location. This, one relative of the family says, is the first time her extended family has visited the site together. Although it's been 27 years, her unsolved abduction and murder continue to weigh heavily on her family.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

