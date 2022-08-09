Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Tesla Involved In a Fatal Motorcycle Accident While Using Autopilot In UtahAbdul GhaniSalt Lake City, UT
Outstanding Shows Run Regularly At The Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Big Band Tuesdays at The Gallivan Center in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Utah Set To Experience Record High TemperaturesBlogging TimeUtah State
ksl.com
Meteor likely cause of boom heard across Wasatch Front, experts say
SALT LAKE CITY — The cause of a large boom that was heard across the Wasatch Front on Saturday has not yet been determined, but all signs seem to point to the heavens above. Early reports of a large boom began about 8:32 a.m. on Saturday, resulting a flurry of social media posts. Many uploaded videos of home cameras that captured the loud boom, heard throughout most of the Wasatch Front, northern Utah and even parts of southern Idaho.
deseret.com
Opinion: What do Utah Lake, human-made islands, and an earthquake equal? Disaster
The recent article, “Dredging Up the Past” by Benoît Morenne, does an able job of exploring the potential and pitfalls of the planned Utah Lake restoration project. One thing notably absent from the discussion, though, is Utah Valley’s location in an active seismic zone. Building on...
KSLTV
Friday storm floods streets, homes around Utah
WEST JORDAN, Utah — Thunderstorms Friday brought rain and hail to Utah, causing water to build up and flow through streets and homes in communities around the state. In West Jordan, one neighborhood was left dealing with a muddy mess after water overflowed from a culvert, crashing across 6400 West and into a nearby neighborhood.
Lions? Tigers? Meteors? Oh my!
UTAH — Rumors of a meteor after a loud boom and earthquake-like sensations are driving locals from Odgen, Herriman, Park City, and Lehi to social media to compare notes. The […]
ksl.com
Opening of Vineyard FrontRunner station just the beginning of city's development plans
VINEYARD — For the first time in 10 years, the Utah Transit Authority has added a station to its FrontRunner line — this time in Vineyard. The new stop sits between Orem and American Fork on the 83-mile transportation line that runs from Provo to Ogden. Utah Gov....
What boat ramps are closed in Utah?
UTAH (ABC4) – Utah’s drought continues to be a problem, leading to many of the state’s parks deciding to close their boat ramps. The water levels at many of the state’s parks are experiencing extreme lows, causing navigation hazards and decreasing the amount of boatable water. Before heading out for your lake day, be sure […]
Record-breaking white sturgeon hooked at C.J. Strike Reservoir
BOISE, Idaho — Greg and Angie Poulsen's trip from Eagle Mountain, Utah was certainly worth it after Greg hooked a 10-foot, 4-inch white sturgeon while fishing at C.J. Strike Reservoir Aug. 5 to set a new Idaho record. C.J. Strike is typically known for its abundance of crappie and...
luxury-houses.net
Magnificent Modern Farmhouse Nestled in A Picturesque Mountain Setting of Serene Tranquility and Panoramic Views Asking $12.75 Million in Salt Lake City
Description About This Farmhouse in Salt Lake City. The Farmhouse in Salt Lake City, a fabulous home nestled in a picturesque mountain setting of serene tranquility, panoramic views and privacy offering everything and more to keep kids and adults entertained is now available for sale. This home located at 4033 S Parkview Dr, Salt Lake City, Utah offers 8 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 12,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Mike Lindsay (Phone: 801-580-5567) at Coldwell Banker Realty – Union Heights for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Farmhouse in Salt Lake City.
Weekend plans have never been so easy with events happening across Utah
If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend, look no further! Stop by a hot air balloon festival, drone light show and the beginning of Oktoberfest.
saltlakemagazine.com
Avalanche of Suds: Beerfests Take Over the Utah Mountains
There’s something about autumn’s approach that triggers a thirst. Specifically, the thirst for a frosty beverage in the hills. Parched from a summer under the hot sun, people suddenly unleash their inner lederhosen like we’re on holiday in Bavaria. Fortunately, Utah mountains abide such behavior, playing host to numerous beer-laden festivities at resorts throughout the Beehive State.
VIDEO: Tornado ripped through Salt Lake City on this day in 1999
Just after noon on a mid-August day in northern Utah, a rare tornado swept through Salt Lake City leaving one person dead and millions of dollars in damage in its wake.
ksl.com
Flooding possible across Utah as monsoon rains pick up again to close out week
SALT LAKE CITY — The National Weather Service says the threat of floods is expected to remain in Utah to close out this week as monsoonal moisture persists in the state. The agency on Thursday issued yet another flood watch for most of southwestern Utah, reaching up into central Utah and even Tooele County. However, similar watches may be issued over the next few days.
kjzz.com
West Jordan neighborhood flooded with mud after heavy rain
WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — The streets of a West Jordan neighborhood were flooded with water Friday night after heavy rains moved through the area. Around 4 p.m., a storm cell developed near 8800 South 6400 West. A steady stream of water flowed from a field down 6400 West and into a residential area.
kslnewsradio.com
How much is inflation impacting those in Utah on a lower income?
SALT LAKE CITY — New inflation numbers from the Joint Economic Committee, lead by Sen. Mike Lee, shows inflation in Utah is up 15.4% compared to January 2021. DNBA Personal financial planner Gerika Espinosa said she’s seeing inflation have a bigger impact on lower income families. “The majority...
FOX 13 Investigates: Utah's top cash crop is consuming most of our water
BERYL, Utah — Craig Laub’s father started growing alfalfa hay here after he came home from the Army. “He came home after World War II,” Laub said, “come out here and developed the farm from sagebrush.”. Now the Laub family grows 10,000 tons of alfalfa a...
ksl.com
A streetcar that's desired: What's causing the S-Line's ridership surge?
SALT LAKE CITY — Public transit has struggled to rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic in Utah and across the country; however, one surprising mode of transportation within Utah Transit Authority's portfolio is suddenly bucking all the trends. The S-Line, a short streetcar service that travels to and from Central...
ksl.com
7 fun and unusual dates to try in Utah Valley
This story is sponsored by Explore Utah Valley. Utah County and the Provo area is known for having a strong dating scene. Between Brigham Young University and Utah Valley University, there are lots of young adults going out and meeting new people. But you don't have to be casually dating to have fun with your partner!
The Justice Files: $100,000 reward offered in Rosie Tapia cold case
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Utah) – A $100,000 reward is now being offered to help solve the murder of Rosie Tapia. The 6-year old was taken from her bedroom in 1995 and the next day she was found floating along a canal that borders the apartment complex in Salt Lake City. Rosie’s murder remains unsolved […]
Increasing moisture with flooding concerns
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Wednesday, Utah – we are halfway to the weekend! After seeing northern heat and southern storms, we’ll see more coverage of wet weather across the Beehive State on Wednesday as moisture surges northward. Instead of storms mainly being in southwestern Utah and northeast Nevada, we’ll see the chance for […]
ksl.com
Reward now $100K for information to solve 6-year-old Rosie Tapia's murder
SALT LAKE CITY — The family of Rosie Tapia walked as one across a bridge toward a canal bank where her body was discovered in 1995. Ater a small, emotional moment together, they placed a small marker, flowers and balloons at the exact location. This, one relative of the family says, is the first time her extended family has visited the site together. Although it's been 27 years, her unsolved abduction and murder continue to weigh heavily on her family.
