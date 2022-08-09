ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Fultonham, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHIZ

Robert W. Rayner

Robert W. Rayner, 79 of Duncan Falls, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 11, 2022, surrounded by his loving family at Genesis Hospice, Morrison House in Zanesville. Bob was born at his family home in Gaysport, on February 5, 1943. He is the son of the...
DUNCAN FALLS, OH
WHIZ

Cynthia L. Powell

Cynthia L. Powell, 70, of Zanesville, passed away at 1:38 a.m. Thursday August 11, 2022 at the Oaks at Bethesda. She was born on July 25, 1952 in Zanesville. She graduated from Maysville High School in 1970 where she enjoyed playing in the band. She attended Gateway College of Evangelism, then transferred to Muskingum Area Technical College and received an associate degree in computer science. She went on to the University of Toledo and earned a bachelor’s degree in business. She retired from the state of Ohio Bureau of Worker’s Compensation where she was a disability examiner. After she retired, she came back to reside in Zanesville. She was a member of The Anchor Church in Zanesville. She is survived by her parents Robert and Mary Lou Powell of Roseville. Two sisters Debbie (Michael) Powell Heims Sales of Lewisville, Texas and Carolyn (Jim) Powell Morrison of Ripley, West Virginia. Nieces and nephews Anthony (Laura) Heims of Dallas, Texas, Anissa (Brandon) Pooser, Holly (Shane) Baugess of Grove City, Candace (Nathaniel) Hudson of Morgantown, West Virginia, Burt (Amy) Brown of Saltillo, Brendon (Brittany) Sales, Breanne (Justin) Sales Flowers, and Amberlee (Chris) Sales Talavera. A host of great-nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by a sister Diana Brown, a nephew Brandon Morrison. Cynthia will be remembered for her quick wit, laughter, love for God, people, and especially her family which endeared her to all who knew her. Friends may call from 6-8 p.m. Monday August 15, 2022 at The Anchor Church in Zanesville where services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday August 16, 2022 where friends may also call one hour prior to the service. Pastor Aaron Bounds officiating. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Donna A. Bugglin

Donna Ardith Bugglin, age 89, of Senecaville, Ohio went to her heavenly home on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 to be reunited with her devoted husband Walter. As a mother and grandmother, she was generous, loving and kind. She led by example and believed that. family was not always blood. She...
SENECAVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Secrest Auditorium Summer Concert Series Features The Conspiracy Band

ZANESVILLE, Oh – The Conspiracy Band Performed and it was nothing short of amazing according to concert goers. One of the most sought after bands in the Midwest, the Conspiracy Band made their appearance as a part of the The Secrest Summer Concert Series. Mayor Don Mason said the city chose the band to perform because of their diverse music.
ZANESVILLE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
East Fultonham, OH
Local
Ohio Obituaries
WHIZ

Exciting Updates for the Muskingum County Fair

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Oh – The Muskingum County Fair is around the corner and you can expect a couple of new features to your experience. The fair begins Sunday August 14th, and will go on until Saturday August 20th. Admission tickets remain at $8 and are available both online and...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

MCCF Welcomes 2 New Hires To Lead Scholarship Central

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Muskingum County Community Foundation announced the names of two new staff members through the Scholarship Central Access Program. Beth Fox is the Director of Programs and Scholarship Central. She comes from Muskingum University where she has worked in many leadership roles. Fox said when the position opened...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rita Wilson
Person
Carl Wilson
Person
Brian Wilson
WHIZ

ZHS Takes Part in Countdown to Kick-Off Event

Sports fans welcome in football season is finally upon us. At the Barn Wednesday night WHIZ hosted “Countdown to Kick-Off” a party to celebrate the start of the new season. Zanesville Blue Devils new Head Football Coach TJ Langermeier was just one of several coaches in attendance to...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Salt Fork Arts and Crafts Festival

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio- The 52nd Salt Fork Arts and Crafts Festival will take place August 12, 13 and 14 in Cambridge City Park. The Board President of the Ohio Arts and Crafts Foundation, Stephanie Bridwell, said this is a great time to come enjoy the performing and visual arts. “We have...
CAMBRIDGE, OH
WHIZ

Special Deer Hunt to take Place Next Month

This September for one day only a special hunt will take place at a state nature preserve in Licking County. In an effort to control the deer populations the Ohio Department of Natural Resources is coordinating special deer hunts at fourteen nature preserves, including Blackhand Gorge. Preserve managers will handle...
LICKING COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Columbia Cement#United States Army
WHIZ

Barry Sentenced in Manslaughter Case

A Zanesville man who provided a 25-year-old friend with drugs that killed him will spend the next 10 to 15 years in prison for the crime. Kyle Barry was sentenced in common pleas court this week after he previously pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound in relation to the death of Timothy Corder.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

MSWCD Unveils New Native Pollinator Garden

ZANESVILLE, OH- The Muskingum Soil and Water Conservation District is inviting everyone in to stop and smell the flowers as they celebrate the grand opening of their Native Pollinator Plant Garden. Located at the Rural Services Building on Underwood Avenue the garden benefits both the flowers and the bees pollinating...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Paws Benefit Garage Sale

ZANESVILLE, OH- A garage sale is helping to control the pet population of Muskingum County. Paws of Muskingum County is holding the sale at the Washington Township Fire Department on Old Adamsville Rd. In addition to household items there’s also dog and cat supplies including dog beds, coats, jackets, collars and harnesses. The money raised will benefit their Spay and Neuter Assistance Program. President of Paws Muskingum County’s Spay Neuter Assistance Program, Teresa Hildeband spoke about why she was holding this event.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Two Arrested in Perry Co. Drug Bust

A Shawnee man is under arrest after investigators from the Perry County Sheriff’s Office and the Perry County Central Ohio Drug Enforcement Task Force executed a search warrant at 430 Walnut St. in Shawnee. The Perry County Sheriff’s Office said David Skinner and Emily Neal were arrested after detectives...
SHAWNEE, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
WHIZ

Suspect in Custody Following Early Morning Pursuit

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Authorities say a suspect is in custody after an early morning pursuit involving a stolen vehicle. A Muskingum County Sheriff’s Deputy stopped the vehicle for a traffic violation. The vehicle initially stopped but then the suspect drove away from the deputy. The pursuit lasted about thirty minutes...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Two Vehicle Fatal Crash in Perry County

BEARFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio-The State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal accident in Perry county involving a motorcycle and a semi. It happened shortly after 10:30 a.m. Friday on State Route 555 in Bearfield Township. The Lancaster Post reports that 55-year-old Jerry Ruwoldt of Ohio City was riding his motorcycle north...
PERRY COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy