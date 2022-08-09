Cynthia L. Powell, 70, of Zanesville, passed away at 1:38 a.m. Thursday August 11, 2022 at the Oaks at Bethesda. She was born on July 25, 1952 in Zanesville. She graduated from Maysville High School in 1970 where she enjoyed playing in the band. She attended Gateway College of Evangelism, then transferred to Muskingum Area Technical College and received an associate degree in computer science. She went on to the University of Toledo and earned a bachelor’s degree in business. She retired from the state of Ohio Bureau of Worker’s Compensation where she was a disability examiner. After she retired, she came back to reside in Zanesville. She was a member of The Anchor Church in Zanesville. She is survived by her parents Robert and Mary Lou Powell of Roseville. Two sisters Debbie (Michael) Powell Heims Sales of Lewisville, Texas and Carolyn (Jim) Powell Morrison of Ripley, West Virginia. Nieces and nephews Anthony (Laura) Heims of Dallas, Texas, Anissa (Brandon) Pooser, Holly (Shane) Baugess of Grove City, Candace (Nathaniel) Hudson of Morgantown, West Virginia, Burt (Amy) Brown of Saltillo, Brendon (Brittany) Sales, Breanne (Justin) Sales Flowers, and Amberlee (Chris) Sales Talavera. A host of great-nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by a sister Diana Brown, a nephew Brandon Morrison. Cynthia will be remembered for her quick wit, laughter, love for God, people, and especially her family which endeared her to all who knew her. Friends may call from 6-8 p.m. Monday August 15, 2022 at The Anchor Church in Zanesville where services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday August 16, 2022 where friends may also call one hour prior to the service. Pastor Aaron Bounds officiating. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery.

