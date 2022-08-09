ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
News Talk KIT

The Top 5 Places to Spoil your Dog in the Yakima Valley

The furry family members we call pets deserve to be spoiled, that's right I'm talking about our dogs. They carry the weight of the world on their shoulders, whether you realize it or not. Their surroundings are their world, including us, so when we're stressed, they're stressed. Let your dog...
YAKIMA, WA
spokanepublicradio.org

It’s not just police officers. 911 dispatchers are also in short supply

Earlier this summer, the Washington State Patrol did something it’s never done before: close one of its eight regional communication centers used to answer 911 calls and dispatch troopers and other first responders to emergencies. The center, located in Wenatchee, had been plagued for years by understaffing and the...
WENATCHEE, WA
News Talk KIT

Homelessness Increasing in Yakima County

The annual Point in Time Homeless Community Survey is out and it found increases in homelessness in Yakima over the last year. The Yakima County Department of Human Services conducted the survey on February 24. The 2022 survey included 670 people experiencing homeless in Yakima County, an increase of 4%...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Society
Yakima, WA
Cars
Yakima, WA
Society
State
Washington State
City
Yakima, WA
Local
Washington Cars
ncwlife.com

Local trooper gets big response to his "legal or not' question

“Legal or not legal? Let’s have some fun, go!”. That’s was the message posted on Twitter Tuesday morning by Washington State Patrol Trooper Jeremy Weber. Those words were accompanied by a picture of a truck pulling a fifth-wheeler with a trailer behind that. Weber is public information officer...
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
KUOW

Invasive Japanese beetles devouring Eastern Washington crops

Invasive Japanese beetles are devouring crops and gardens in Eastern Washington. The small and shiny invasive Japanese beetles were first spotted in Washington in the 1980s. Adult beetles devour fruits, flowers, and plants, leaving ghost leaves behind, says Amber Betts, who works for the Washington state Department of Agriculture. “It’s...
WASHINGTON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Fundraising#Non Profit Organizations#Volunteers#Cafeteria#Vehicles#Charity#The Latino Community Fund#Backpack#Barbers Event#Quali
News Talk KIT

The 3 Best Places in Yakima to Rescue a Cat

It's national rescue a cat day, so we wanted to celebrate by helping you find your next furry friend. If you're looking to add to your family a cat is the perfect option. They take care of themselves, for the most part, just add food water, and kitty litter, not altogether.
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

13 Delicious Amazing Meals That BEST Represent Washington State

Is there one tasty meal that you think BEST represents WA? We can't come up with only just ONE, we narrowed it down to 13 of them! Washington state is represented by so many delicious amazing meals. Our state is full of many beautiful cultures and ethnicities and we bring our food traditions along with us, no matter from where we've moved to Washington.
WASHINGTON STATE
Coeur d'Alene Press

Diamond Watch Fire continues to grow

Firefighters continue to try to contain the growing Diamond Watch Fire near the border between Washington and Idaho’s Priest Lake area. Mapped by an infrared flight, the fire was reported at 270 acres Tuesday, up from 120 acres measured Friday, Aug. 5. The fire is zero percent contained, according...
PEND OREILLE COUNTY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Charities
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Nelson Dam demolition wraps up, fish to have new passage by spring

YAKIMA, Wash. — Crews plan to finish demolition this week on the Nelson Dam in Yakima and get started on establishing a roughened channel to replace it in time for spring. The old dam was built in the 1920 and had design flaws that made it difficult for fish to migrate upstream on the Naches River and resulted in sediment buildup that rose water levels and caused flooding.
YAKIMA, WA
horseandrider.com

Two Washington Horses Positive for Strangles

On Aug. 6, the Washington State Veterinarian’s Office confirmed one horse at a private facility in Kittitas County and another at a boarding facility in King County positive for strangles. Both facilities are under voluntary quarantine. The owners are working with their private veterinarians to manage the cases and implement biosecurity practices.
KITTITAS COUNTY, WA
News Talk KIT

News Talk KIT

Yakima, WA
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

1280 AM 99.3 FM KIT has the best news coverage for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy