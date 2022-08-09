Read full article on original website
Free backpacks and snow cones at Tri-Cities back-to-school event for kids
Benton County Sheriff’s Office also holding a school supplies drive.
The Top 5 Places to Spoil your Dog in the Yakima Valley
The furry family members we call pets deserve to be spoiled, that's right I'm talking about our dogs. They carry the weight of the world on their shoulders, whether you realize it or not. Their surroundings are their world, including us, so when we're stressed, they're stressed. Let your dog...
spokanepublicradio.org
It’s not just police officers. 911 dispatchers are also in short supply
Earlier this summer, the Washington State Patrol did something it’s never done before: close one of its eight regional communication centers used to answer 911 calls and dispatch troopers and other first responders to emergencies. The center, located in Wenatchee, had been plagued for years by understaffing and the...
Homelessness Increasing in Yakima County
The annual Point in Time Homeless Community Survey is out and it found increases in homelessness in Yakima over the last year. The Yakima County Department of Human Services conducted the survey on February 24. The 2022 survey included 670 people experiencing homeless in Yakima County, an increase of 4%...
This Awesome Horror Balloon Festival Desperately Needs To Come to Tri-Cities
Cabel Adams Is The Creator Behind The Horror Balloon Festival. Prosser and Walla Walla are both known for their amazing balloon festivals but what if we could get Tri-Cities their own unique balloon festival?. Adams Says He Was Inspired To Entertain The Locals In Eugene. Halloween is around the corner...
‘It’s the food mecca of the Tri-Cities:’ Food truck hub opens in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Nine months ago, KAPP KVEW met Chris Corbin on a blank canvas of land nestled between Chuck E. Cheese’s and Sportsman Warehouse, as he shared his plans for a food mecca of the Tri-Cities: Summer’s Hub. “Today’s the day,” Chris Corbin said, while smiling....
ncwlife.com
Local trooper gets big response to his "legal or not' question
“Legal or not legal? Let’s have some fun, go!”. That’s was the message posted on Twitter Tuesday morning by Washington State Patrol Trooper Jeremy Weber. Those words were accompanied by a picture of a truck pulling a fifth-wheeler with a trailer behind that. Weber is public information officer...
KUOW
Invasive Japanese beetles devouring Eastern Washington crops
Invasive Japanese beetles are devouring crops and gardens in Eastern Washington. The small and shiny invasive Japanese beetles were first spotted in Washington in the 1980s. Adult beetles devour fruits, flowers, and plants, leaving ghost leaves behind, says Amber Betts, who works for the Washington state Department of Agriculture. “It’s...
The 3 Best Places in Yakima to Rescue a Cat
It's national rescue a cat day, so we wanted to celebrate by helping you find your next furry friend. If you're looking to add to your family a cat is the perfect option. They take care of themselves, for the most part, just add food water, and kitty litter, not altogether.
Yakima Co. dispatchers seeing more people texting 911 when it’s not safe to call
YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — Yakima County emergency dispatchers are seeing an increase in people texting 911 in situations where calling could put them in danger, especially when someone is violating a domestic violence no-contact order. “People just don’t feel comfortable talking because that person that isn’t supposed to be...
13 Delicious Amazing Meals That BEST Represent Washington State
Is there one tasty meal that you think BEST represents WA? We can't come up with only just ONE, we narrowed it down to 13 of them! Washington state is represented by so many delicious amazing meals. Our state is full of many beautiful cultures and ethnicities and we bring our food traditions along with us, no matter from where we've moved to Washington.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Diamond Watch Fire continues to grow
Firefighters continue to try to contain the growing Diamond Watch Fire near the border between Washington and Idaho’s Priest Lake area. Mapped by an infrared flight, the fire was reported at 270 acres Tuesday, up from 120 acres measured Friday, Aug. 5. The fire is zero percent contained, according...
nwpb.org
Quarantine Likely Due To Japanese Beetle Infestation In Eastern WA, Says WSDA Official
Lauren Paterson reports on what the uptick in beetles means for growers and gardeners. (Runtime :53) The small and shiny invasive Japanese Beetles were first spotted in Washington in the 1980s. Adult beetles devour fruits, flowers, and plants, leaving ghost leaves behind, says Amber Betts, who works for the Washington State Department of Agriculture.
GoFundMe started after Marine veteran with PTSD dies during Tri-Cities heat wave
He was living in his car but was his family’s main income provider.
Oregon ski area sued over Washington child’s death
BEND, Ore. (AP) — The parents of a 9-year-old child who died skiing at Mt. Bachelor ski area in central Oregon last year have filed a $49 million wrongful death lawsuit against the resort and its parent company, Powdr Corp. Angela and Brian Boice of Tacoma, Washington, filed the...
Nelson Dam demolition wraps up, fish to have new passage by spring
YAKIMA, Wash. — Crews plan to finish demolition this week on the Nelson Dam in Yakima and get started on establishing a roughened channel to replace it in time for spring. The old dam was built in the 1920 and had design flaws that made it difficult for fish to migrate upstream on the Naches River and resulted in sediment buildup that rose water levels and caused flooding.
Washington Restaurant Among The Most Surprising Drive-Thrus In The U.S.
LoveFood has the scoop on the best drive-thrus and drive-ins in the country.
horseandrider.com
Two Washington Horses Positive for Strangles
On Aug. 6, the Washington State Veterinarian’s Office confirmed one horse at a private facility in Kittitas County and another at a boarding facility in King County positive for strangles. Both facilities are under voluntary quarantine. The owners are working with their private veterinarians to manage the cases and implement biosecurity practices.
Washington Education Association ad to support honesty in education circulates on social media
SPOKANE, Wash. — Critical Race Theory is still a hot topic across the nation. Some people have accused local school districts of teaching CRT, but school leaders say it’s not being taught. The largest public school employee labor union in Washington is calling on support for honesty in...
5 Fabulous Waterfalls Worth the Drive to be Amazed by in Washington
I've resided in Washington since 2014, and I've seen three waterfalls. One was in Spokane, and the other in Oregon. Multnomah Falls. I only saw it because it's on the road I was traveling, I-84. Being from Minnesota, I've seen my share of waterfalls. I LOVE them!. Anyway, this post...
