ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

Comments / 0

Related
architecturaldigest.com

How to Clean Your Coffee Maker in Just 30 Minutes

The average person has three cups of coffee a day, reports the National Coffee Association. That means you better know how to clean a coffee maker. Americans may like smudge-free, stainless steel appliances, but they don’t particularly like to clean the one that wakes them up in the morning. Think about it: You likely wash dishes, shower, and brush teeth either right before or after you use your coffee machine to make a cup of joe, so it makes sense that you don’t want to be bothered with even more soapy water. Before you dismiss regularly cleaning a coffee maker as unnecessary, know that your unwashed brew buddy can get pretty disgusting. An often cited study by NSF International found that half of these caffeine incubators contain yeast and mold because of its “warm and moist environment,” which can heighten the bitter taste of your brew at best and spur allergic reactions at worst. Alongside sponges, the study found that coffee makers are among the top 10 germiest places in a home.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Halloween Decorations#Sponges#Productivity#Shark Tank
Apartment Therapy

How to Wash Dishes When There’s No Running Water — Perfect for Camping, Summer Houses, Van Life, and More

Most people are used to cleaning dishes in the sink or popping them into a dishwasher. But what do you do in those moments when there’s no running water? Whether you’re camping or at a bare-bones summer house, there might be a moment where you run into the problem of having little to no running water or modern amenities. This can become tricky when cleaning up after dinner, especially if you don’t want to use paper plates. But there’s a great and efficient system you can implement to get your dishes clean without too much hassle.
TRAVEL
Salon

How to clean wood floors without damaging them

After living with wall-to-wall carpeting, old laminate and chipped tiles, you're finally living in a new place with beautiful hardwood floors. Congrats! Or, you've been living there for a while and the fact that you're blessed with wood flooring hasn't occurred to you until now — the moment you've realized that you're not quite sure, exactly, how to clean wood floors.
HOME & GARDEN
Tyla

Woman left 'ugly crying' after haircut goes wrong

We've all left the hairdresser's and not been totally happy with the results - but one woman had a total nightmare when she left the salon, admitting to 'ugly crying' over her new hair 'do. You can watch the clip below:. TikToker @rosaamazapan explained that visiting the hair salon was...
HAIR CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Halloween
NewsBreak
Walmart
BobVila

How to Stain Brick

Many homes have brick facades, fireplaces, mantels, interior walls, and walkways. Although it’s a long-lasting building material and your brick may still be in good shape, it may have started to look tired or you may crave a different aesthetic. Fortunately, there are several options for updating the appearance of brick, including painting, whitewashing, limewashing, German smear, and staining.
HOME & GARDEN
Taste Of Home

How to Make Stuffed Cabbage Rolls with Ground Beef and Garlic

There are plenty of ways to mix up veggies, meat and cheese—but there’s really nothing better than stuffing vegetables with meat and cheese. From stuffed peppers to stuffed potatoes, there are just so many recipes that turn your vegetables into vehicles for delicious add-ons!. Of course, cultures around...
RECIPES
Taste Of Home

This Genius Single-Serve Coffee Maker Doesn’t Need Paper Filters or Pods

We’re always on the hunt for the best coffee products to become our own baristas and coffee subscription boxes to ensure we’re ~properly~ caffeinated for any adventure. So, when we discovered the Hamilton Beach Scoop single-serve coffee maker we knew we’d met our match for easy mornings filled with delicious coffee. You know, the kind that’s rich, full-bodied and free of floating coffee grounds in your mug.
LIFESTYLE
Taste Of Home

Bring the Beach to Your Garden with a Rare Dolphin Succulent

Indoor gardening is more popular than ever—especially planting succulents indoors. These adorable dolphin succulent plants bring a little bit of summery beach life home no matter where you are. They’re the next big internet obsession thanks to how appealing they are on any countertop or desk. Just imagine the...
GARDENING
Taste Of Home

How to Get the Bacon Smell Out of Your House

Bacon is delicious. Whether enjoyed with eggs for breakfast or on top of a cheeseburger at lunch, it’s hard to run out of ways to eat bacon. However, after you’ve made your bacon and appreciated that fragrant aroma, you’re probably ready to figure out how to get the bacon smell out of your house.
FOOD & DRINKS
Taste Of Home

Pumpkin Spice Oreos Are Officially Back, and We’ve Fallen in Love

If there’s one thing I know, it’s that autumn is the superior season. Now you can fight with me all you want, but nothing beats flannels, bonfires, pumpkins and everything spooky. Sorry, it’s just a fact! While some of you are still trying to hold on to the last dregs of summer, I’ve already flung myself fully into fall. I’ve got my blankets, my hot cocoa bombs and my long, long list of all things pumpkin spice. Oh yes. It has begun.
RETAIL
Taste Of Home

The Walmart Labor Day Sale Is Coming Soon—Here’s What We Know

Ready or not, summer is coming to a close. And while it’s always bittersweet to say goodbye to long, lazy days at the lake and our favorite summer desserts, the lead-up to fall includes a lot to look forward to. Walmart’s back-to-school sale is already on, but at the top of our list—after pumpkin spice everything, of course!—is Walmart’s Labor Day sale. It’s one of the best Labor Day sales of the season, and we have a preview of the top deals.
SHOPPING
Taste Of Home

Taste Of Home

Milwaukee, WI
50K+
Followers
5K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Taste of Home is dedicated to its community of home cooks. By sharing food trends, tips, stories and beloved recipes, we strive to bring family and friends together through a love of delicious meals.

 https://www.tasteofhome.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy