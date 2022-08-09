Read full article on original website
Related
8 Items Around Your Home That May Be Worth More Than You Think
Here's some extra motivation to get your spring cleaning done -- you may uncover unexpected sources of cash. From collectibles to unused electronics, there are likely items around your home that you...
The bizarre hack to keep your home cool during summer – you’ll need a $2 kitchen staple
DURING torturous summer months, you might be desperate to try any 'magic' means of staving off a heat wave, no matter the cost. One wild hack can keep your home cool for as little as $2, and it requires something you probably have in your kitchen. The hot tip comes...
architecturaldigest.com
How to Clean Your Coffee Maker in Just 30 Minutes
The average person has three cups of coffee a day, reports the National Coffee Association. That means you better know how to clean a coffee maker. Americans may like smudge-free, stainless steel appliances, but they don’t particularly like to clean the one that wakes them up in the morning. Think about it: You likely wash dishes, shower, and brush teeth either right before or after you use your coffee machine to make a cup of joe, so it makes sense that you don’t want to be bothered with even more soapy water. Before you dismiss regularly cleaning a coffee maker as unnecessary, know that your unwashed brew buddy can get pretty disgusting. An often cited study by NSF International found that half of these caffeine incubators contain yeast and mold because of its “warm and moist environment,” which can heighten the bitter taste of your brew at best and spur allergic reactions at worst. Alongside sponges, the study found that coffee makers are among the top 10 germiest places in a home.
Bath & Body Works 2022 Halloween Collection Is Already Out—Here Are 8 Must-Haves
Bath & Body Works isn’t just counting down to fall, it’s already sipping the apple cider. The company’s Halloween collection is now available in stores and online — as of mid-July!. The Bath & Body Works 2022 Halloween collection is full of new scents made just...
IN THIS ARTICLE
How to Wash Dishes When There’s No Running Water — Perfect for Camping, Summer Houses, Van Life, and More
Most people are used to cleaning dishes in the sink or popping them into a dishwasher. But what do you do in those moments when there’s no running water? Whether you’re camping or at a bare-bones summer house, there might be a moment where you run into the problem of having little to no running water or modern amenities. This can become tricky when cleaning up after dinner, especially if you don’t want to use paper plates. But there’s a great and efficient system you can implement to get your dishes clean without too much hassle.
How to clean wood floors without damaging them
After living with wall-to-wall carpeting, old laminate and chipped tiles, you're finally living in a new place with beautiful hardwood floors. Congrats! Or, you've been living there for a while and the fact that you're blessed with wood flooring hasn't occurred to you until now — the moment you've realized that you're not quite sure, exactly, how to clean wood floors.
Woman left 'ugly crying' after haircut goes wrong
We've all left the hairdresser's and not been totally happy with the results - but one woman had a total nightmare when she left the salon, admitting to 'ugly crying' over her new hair 'do. You can watch the clip below:. TikToker @rosaamazapan explained that visiting the hair salon was...
Finally! A Matching Lounge Set You Can Actually Wear Out and About
This set from Corski is made for lounging, but it's definitely stylish enough to wear out with the right accessories — details
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How to Stain Brick
Many homes have brick facades, fireplaces, mantels, interior walls, and walkways. Although it’s a long-lasting building material and your brick may still be in good shape, it may have started to look tired or you may crave a different aesthetic. Fortunately, there are several options for updating the appearance of brick, including painting, whitewashing, limewashing, German smear, and staining.
People Are Making Ice Cream with Coffee Creamer—Here’s the Simple Recipe
Making ice cream in a bag has been a summer trend for decades. It’s one of the best ways to make ice cream without an ice cream maker. Most homemade ice cream recipes call for heavy cream, sugar, flavorings and mix-ins. However, did you know there’s an even easier, one-ingredient recipe for ice cream? Enter coffee creamer ice cream!
How to paint baseboards easily: even on carpet
Learn how to paint baseboards like a pro, even with the carpet down, for a quick room refresh
How to Make Stuffed Cabbage Rolls with Ground Beef and Garlic
There are plenty of ways to mix up veggies, meat and cheese—but there’s really nothing better than stuffing vegetables with meat and cheese. From stuffed peppers to stuffed potatoes, there are just so many recipes that turn your vegetables into vehicles for delicious add-ons!. Of course, cultures around...
This Genius Single-Serve Coffee Maker Doesn’t Need Paper Filters or Pods
We’re always on the hunt for the best coffee products to become our own baristas and coffee subscription boxes to ensure we’re ~properly~ caffeinated for any adventure. So, when we discovered the Hamilton Beach Scoop single-serve coffee maker we knew we’d met our match for easy mornings filled with delicious coffee. You know, the kind that’s rich, full-bodied and free of floating coffee grounds in your mug.
Bring the Beach to Your Garden with a Rare Dolphin Succulent
Indoor gardening is more popular than ever—especially planting succulents indoors. These adorable dolphin succulent plants bring a little bit of summery beach life home no matter where you are. They’re the next big internet obsession thanks to how appealing they are on any countertop or desk. Just imagine the...
How to Get the Bacon Smell Out of Your House
Bacon is delicious. Whether enjoyed with eggs for breakfast or on top of a cheeseburger at lunch, it’s hard to run out of ways to eat bacon. However, after you’ve made your bacon and appreciated that fragrant aroma, you’re probably ready to figure out how to get the bacon smell out of your house.
Pumpkin Spice Oreos Are Officially Back, and We’ve Fallen in Love
If there’s one thing I know, it’s that autumn is the superior season. Now you can fight with me all you want, but nothing beats flannels, bonfires, pumpkins and everything spooky. Sorry, it’s just a fact! While some of you are still trying to hold on to the last dregs of summer, I’ve already flung myself fully into fall. I’ve got my blankets, my hot cocoa bombs and my long, long list of all things pumpkin spice. Oh yes. It has begun.
Apartment Therapy
Before and After: A Vintage Bureau Gets a Just a Hint of Color with a Clever Geometric Makeover
Several of Apartment Therapy’s furniture redos prove that you don’t have to paint over an entire piece of furniture to give it a refreshing new look. This IKEA dresser and this “dipped”-look piece, for example, both prove that letting a little original wood show underneath any new paint job is a great way to create a striking design.
The Walmart Labor Day Sale Is Coming Soon—Here’s What We Know
Ready or not, summer is coming to a close. And while it’s always bittersweet to say goodbye to long, lazy days at the lake and our favorite summer desserts, the lead-up to fall includes a lot to look forward to. Walmart’s back-to-school sale is already on, but at the top of our list—after pumpkin spice everything, of course!—is Walmart’s Labor Day sale. It’s one of the best Labor Day sales of the season, and we have a preview of the top deals.
Brach’s Just Released a Tailgate Candy Corn Mix with Hot Dog and Hamburger Flavors
I did not expect a century-old candy company to start running in the same wacky flavor circles as Jones Soda and Jelly Belly jelly beans, but here we are! The company is now selling Brach’s Tailgate candy corn, which has five flavors you might see at a football tailgate party, but have probably never tasted in candy corn form before.
The 16 best laundry bags and baskets for dorm rooms, according to experts
The right dirty laundry receptacle can make a big difference in how your dorm room looks, and make the dreaded chore of doing laundry while away at school a little less horrible. Which is why it’s worth it to spend a little time picking out the right style for your needs.
Taste Of Home
Milwaukee, WI
50K+
Followers
5K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Taste of Home is dedicated to its community of home cooks. By sharing food trends, tips, stories and beloved recipes, we strive to bring family and friends together through a love of delicious meals.https://www.tasteofhome.com/
Comments / 0