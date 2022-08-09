Read full article on original website
J&J, Amgen, Regeneron Drugs Likely to Face Medicare Negotiation (1)
Pricey medicines from companies such as Johnson & Johnson and Merck are likely to face government negotiations in coming years, according to a Bloomberg Government analysis of Medicare data. Sweeping legislation (. H.R. 5376. ) to empower the government to demand lower prices on some of the costliest drugs to...
Mitch McConnell's wife Elaine Chao, who served as Trump's Transportation Secretary, met with the January 6 committee: report
Elaine Chao, Trump's former Transportation Secretary, met with the January 6 panel, per CNN. Chao, who is also Mitch McConnell's wife, swiftly resigned the day after the Capitol breach. Chao was reportedly in talks to invoke the 25th amendment to remove Trump from office at the time. Donald Trump's former...
Lauren Boebert's Microphone Cut as She is Told to Stop Speaking Five Times
The Republican claimed the Inflation Reduction Act would lead to "armed robbery against Americans" as she went over her allotted time.
Legal Cannabis Use Needs Workplace Protections, Some States Say
California legislators are primed to follow a few pioneering states when they decide whether to advance a bill granting employees statutory protections to use cannabis. If the proposal becomes law, California will become the seventh state to protect adults who legally use cannabis from employer sanctions. An additional 15 states have narrower laws that protect medical marijuana patients from adverse treatment from employers for their legal use of cannabis, according to the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws.
Ways and Means Wants Access to Trump Tax Records ‘Immediately’
The House Ways and Means Committee has asked a federal appeals court to issue a mandate that would let the committee get President Donald Trump’s tax returns from the Treasury Department. Trump and his business entities are planning to ask for a rehearing after the US Court of Appeals...
More Changes Are on the Way for Cryptocurrency Tax Reporting
The crypto industry has faced a number of challenges over the past few months. In June, the price of bitcoin dropped to its lowest value in nearly two years, shaking confidence and leading to layoffs in platforms and supporting organizations. Despite the setbacks, crypto is still huge—according to CoinMarket, the...
IRS Eyes Hurdles, Prepares to Spend $80 Billion Funding Increase
The IRS is on the cusp of realizing a long-held dream: a significant increase in funds that it can use over nearly a decade. The agency, however, will face challenges as it spends the money. The IRS will have to recruit and train thousands of employees who have the necessary...
EPA Contemplates Cumulative Impact Guidance for Civil Rights (1)
The EPA is developing a framework to guide how it will consider cumulative impacts as a possible civil rights violation, an agency official said Thursday. Low-income people of color have voiced concerns about cumulative effects of agency decisions because many of their communities have been home to multiple, overlapping pollution sources for decades. But such an approach risks provoking criticism from businesses arguing they shouldn’t be responsible for the total burdens of environmental harms, including those that can’t be pinned directly on them.
ANALYSIS: The Latest CFIUS Report to Congress, Visualized
A historic year in M&A was also a record year for the Committee on Foreign Investment in the US (CFIUS), the Committee’s latest annual report to Congress reveals. CFIUS’s official data covering calendar year 2021—the first full calendar year when CFIUS reforms brought by the significant 2018 FIRRMA legislation were in full effect—were made public earlier this month, and they show that, as predicted, both the number of notices and the number of short-form declarations filed reached a record high last year.
Data ‘Surveillance’ Crackdown Begins With FTC Privacy Pitch (2)
The Federal Trade Commission is public feedback on a proposed rulemaking to limit what it’s dubbed “commercial surveillance” by businesses that sell or share information collected about people, with potential new powers to levy fines for data protection violations. The anticipated rules, kickstarted with a notice issued...
Trump’s Seized Documents Point to Probe Into Handling of Secrets
The FBI seized classified material from Donald Trump in a search that has thrown US politics into turmoil, and court filings revealed the former president may be under investigation for mishandling government records and potentially compromising national security information. Court documents unsealed by a judge Friday shed new light on...
Federal Permitting Set for Billion-Dollar Boost in Climate Bill
Permitting resources at several federal agencies would expand under Democrats’ climate-and-tax bill as part of an effort to smooth out the deployment of large clean-energy and infrastructure projects. But the money in the Inflation Reduction Act (H.R. 5376)—which the House is expected to take up Friday—would fall short of...
Ohio Attorneys Can Hold Crypto in Escrow, Ethics Board Says
Ohio attorneys can accept and hold cryptocurrency in escrow for clients and third parties, but they must take steps to protect it and avoid getting involved in money laundering and other fraud, the state’s professional conduct board said. Many international clients prefer using cryptocurrency for business transactions, according to...
ESG as Economic Threat Catches on as Theme in Key Senate Race
GOP could push to limit it if it wins back control of Congress. , the newly minted Republican Senate nominee in Arizona, ESG scores are an existential threat to the US economy along with inflation -- an issue worth campaigning on as ardently as securing the border, preventing voter fraud and challenging Big Tech.
Penguin, Simon & Schuster Argue Merger Benefits Blunt DOJ Fears
Penguin Random House LLC and Simon & Schuster Inc. are battling the Justice Department’s lawsuit against their merger by contending the combination will generate efficiencies that outweigh any anticompetitive effects. The department—zeroing in on the deal’s potential impact on highly paid writers—is arguing in the US District Court for...
