ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Comments / 0

Related
ascopost.com

Evaluating Strategies for Treating Pediatric Metastatic Rhabdomyosarcoma

In a report in the Journal of Clinical Oncology, Schoot et al provided findings from the European Paediatric Soft Tissue Sarcoma Study Group MTS 2008 and pooled findings of MTS 2008 with those of the concurrent BERNIE study, both of which evaluated strategies for the treatment of pediatric metastatic rhabdomyosarcoma.
CANCER
ascopost.com

FDA Approves Ventana MMR RxDx Panel to Identify Patients With dMMR Solid Tumors and pMMR Endometrial Cancer Eligible for Treatment With Pembrolizumab

On August 11, Roche announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of a label expansion for the Ventana MMR RxDx Panel. The Ventana MMR RxDx Panel is the first immunohistochemistry (IHC) companion diagnostic test to aid in identifying patients whose solid tumors are deficient in DNA mismatch repair (dMMR), and who may be eligible for therapy with the PD-1 inhibitor pembrolizumab. The panel is also the first companion diagnostic test to aid in identifying patients with endometrial cancer whose tumors are proficient in DNA mismatch repair (pMMR), and who may be eligible for a combination of pembrolizumab and the tyrosine kinase inhibitor lenvatinib. The test evaluates a panel of MMR proteins in tumors to provide important treatment information to clinicians.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentinel Lymph Node#Lymph Node Biopsy#Melanoma#Linus Skin Cancer#Diseases#General Health#Sln#Clnd

Comments / 0

Community Policy