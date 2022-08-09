ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Cowboys linebacker arrested again in Alabama

Former Dallas Cowboys and Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Rolando McClain was arrested again this week for drug possession and gun charges. According to a report from Birmingham ABC affiliate anchor Stephen Quinn, McClain, 33, was pulled over on Highway 157 in Moulton, AL for speeding. When an officer approached the car, police say the officer could smell marijuana coming from McClain’s vehicle. Police say that gave them probable cause to search the car.
MOULTON, AL
The Spun

Son Of NFL Legend Ray Lewis Has Entered Plea Deal

Rahsaan Lewis, the son of legendary Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis, entered a plea deal for his DUI arrest this past March. Lewis pleaded guilty to driving under the influence in court. Per Jon Hale of Kentucky.com, Lewis was arrested after he was stopped while driving in downtown Lexington. He...
LEXINGTON, KY
Yardbarker

Browns have reportedly changed their minds about 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo

Last month, Cleveland Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reported the franchise was not expected to pursue a trade for San Francisco 49ers veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo regardless of the status of Cleveland QB1 Deshaun Watson, who continues to face a possible lengthy suspension over allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions.
CLEVELAND, OH
TMZ.com

Ex-Dallas Cowboys LB Rolando McClain Arrested Again In Alabama

More legal trouble for former Dallas Cowboys player Rolando McClain -- the ex-linebacker has been arrested again in Alabama, TMZ Sports has confirmed. The 33-year-old, who last suited up in the NFL for the Cowboys in the 2015 season, was pulled over in a white 2022 Mercedes around 9:30 PM on Saturday, according to the Moulton Police Dept.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Steelers Have Reportedly Claimed Former Jets Player

The Pittsburgh Steelers picked up second-year defensive lineman Hamilcar Rashed off waivers on Thursday. Rashed was released by the New York Jets on Tuesday. Rashed, 24, signed with the Jets after going undrafted out of Oregon State in 2021. He spent the majority of the season on the practice squad, but was activated for one game — logging one tackle in 16 defensive snaps.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

Green Bay police chief releases statement on incident with officer shoving Packers RB AJ Dillon

Recently, the Green Bay Packers rising star AJ Dillon attended the soccer game between Bayern Munich and Manchester City. The match took place on Lambeau Field and it seemed like a good time for everyone involved. However, a video went viral after Dillon was seen getting shoved by a police officer. Now, the Green Bay Police chief releases a statement on the incident.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Tom Brady’s mysterious Buccaneers training camp absence gets cryptic update

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady missed another training camp practice Thursday for personal reasons. It’s the second time Brady was excused from practice this week, and it’s unclear when he will return to the team. Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles is expected to address the matter after Thursday’s practice. NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport says […] The post Tom Brady’s mysterious Buccaneers training camp absence gets cryptic update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Cowboys Vs. Broncos: Dallas Ex RB Signs

The Dallas Cowboys continue to be newsmakers when it comes to roster-building. Updated by the minute, our Dallas Cowboys 2021 NFL Transaction Tracker: News and views on the roster-building effort. JaQuan Hardy, 24, signed with the Cowboys after going undrafted in the 2021 draft and ended up spending time on...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Video: Fight Breaks Out During Cowboys, Broncos Practice

Joint practices are a staple of NFL training camps. They bring teams one step closer to actual competition and often cause sparks to fly. The Denver Broncos hosted the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday at their training camp facility in Centennial, Colorado. Unsurprisingly, a scuffle ensued. A fan captured footage of...
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

3 biggest surprises from Doug Pederson’s first Jaguars depth chart of 2022

The Jacksonville Jaguars had a disastrous season last year which was overshadowed by off-field drama from Head Coach Urban Meyer. The esteemed college coach lasted just 13 games before being fired by the Jaguars. Luckily the franchise appears to have brought in a stabilizing candidate to fill the role by hiring Dough Pederson to right […] The post 3 biggest surprises from Doug Pederson’s first Jaguars depth chart of 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

