boxrox.com
Top Shoulder Exercises to Help Athletes Build Strength & Prevent Injury
These top shoulder exercises are essential for CrossFit Athletes who want to keep their shoulders strong and injury-free for lifting. Many athletes and gym-goers have strong front deltoids from all the bench pressing over the years. Although the bench press is a great exercise for overall front shoulder strength, it may at some point pull your upper body forwards if the body is not developed in balance, and any asymmetries are not addressed.
boxrox.com
How to Build Awesome Abs and Core Strength with the Pallof Press – Benefits and Technique
This full guide to the Pallof Press will teach you everything you need to know about this unusual and highly effective exercise. It is not a common abs exercise, yet it yields excellent results, with a variety of ancillary benefits thrown in for good measure. What is the Pallof Press?
The best exercises for shoulders
The best exercises for shoulders can help build strength and muscle, making everyday tasks easier, whether that’s washing your hair, passing food across the table or lifting a heavy shopping bag. Resistance training, either with free weights or the best adjustable dumbbells, is a good way to develop strong...
Video: Fitness YouTuber Eric Kanevsky Asks Bodybuilders Their Stats, Then Measures Them to See Who Is Lying
Eric Kanevsky is a Ukrainian fitness influencer with experience in bodybuilding but known for funny online content. In a recent video, Kanevsky tried to catch a number of bodybuilders lying about their weight and height by pulling out a tape measure and digital scale. With nearly 130,000 YouTube subscribers, Eric...
The Normatec 3 Legs compression boots can give you a professional massage after every workout
For those looking to recover as hard as they train, compression boots can be a game changer in helping you bounce back from tough workouts, and the new Normatec 3 Legs compression boots bring the price down to a level serious amateur athletes can take advantage of.
boxrox.com
How to Build Massive Arms and A Huge Back with the Chin Up
This definitive guide will teach you everything you need to know about the Chin Up. The Chin Up is a bodyweight pulling exercise where the athlete must pull their body up to a raised bar. Muscles Worked by the Chin up. The Chin Up is an effective way to improve...
Muscular Endurance Exercises and Workout Activities to Try
Muscular endurance exercises improve your body's ability to perform work over an extended period of time. Workouts can include strength training and circuits.
Table Bridge – How-To, Muscles Worked, Benefits, and Alternatives
Except for pull-ups, chin-ups, and rows, most bodyweight exercises are pushes. That is to say, they involve some form of joint extension and drive your hands or feet away from your body. While there is nothing wrong with doing lots of pushing exercise, it can mean that several vital muscle...
boxrox.com
How To Lean Bulk Properly in 5 Steps
Would you like to know how to lean bulk properly in 5 steps? Check out what Jeremy Ethier has to teach. Jeremy Ethier is a kinesiologist and fitness trainer, co-founder of Built With Science. His YouTube channel has over 4 million subscribers and he delivers clear information with sound background research.
