Florida Panthers To Hold Part-Time Job Fair at FLA Live Arena
SUNRISE, Fla. - The Florida Panthers announced today that they will hold a Part-Time Job Fair at FLA Live Arena on Saturday, Aug. 20 from 10 AM to 2 PM and Monday, Aug. 29 from 4 PM to 7 PM. Job seekers in the community are invited to attend the job fair for the opportunity to join the Panthers family during an exciting hockey season, upcoming concerts and events and the 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend coming to South Florida in February 2023.
Zetterlund Re-Signs with Devils | RELEASE
The New Jersey Devils today re-signed restricted free-agent forward Fabian Zetterlund to a one-year, two-way contract worth $750,000 at the NHL level, and $125,000 at the American Hockey League (AHL) level with $175,000 guaranteed. The announcement was made by Executive Vice President/General Manager Tom Fitzgerald. Zetterlund, who turns 23 later...
Luke Hughes Helps Lead US to Dominant Win over Germany | WJC BLOG
Hughes had two points in the USA's 2022 tournament debut. It didn't take long for Luke Hughes to make an impact for Team USA at the World Junior Championship being held in Edmonton, Alberta. Hughes had the opening goal of the tournament for Team USA, scoring with 6:21 remaining in...
Statement from Maple Leafs Alumnus Börje Salming
Börje Salming, who played 16 seasons with the Toronto Maple Leafs from 1973 to 1989, has issued the following statement on his health:. "I have received news that has shaken my family and me. The signs that indicated that something was wrong in my body turned out to be...
Pacioretty of Hurricanes to have surgery, likely out first half of season
Forward will need six months to recover for torn Achilles, was acquired from Golden Knights on July 13. Max Pacioretty will have surgery to repair a torn Achilles on Wednesday. The 33-year-old forward was acquired by the Carolina Hurricanes in a trade with the Vegas Golden Knights on July 13....
Harrison Bader pens emotional goodbye to St. Louis Cardinals
Just a week after a shocking trade to the New York Yankees, Harrison Bader penned an emotional goodbye to St. Louis Cardinals. The St. Louis Cardinals trading Harrison Bader to the New York Yankees sent shockwaves throughout baseball. No one expected Bader, one of the best center fielders in baseball, to be on the move, let alone available in trade talks before the Aug. 2 deadline.
3 'Star' keys to success for United States against Switzerland at WJC
NHL Network analyst Starman stresses importance of defense, play down the middle. The NHL Network will air every game of the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship at Rogers Place in Edmonton. It includes comprehensive coverage of the United States National Junior Team (1-0-0-0), which will play the second of four...
McDonagh excited by opportunity to play for Predators
EDINA, Minn. -- Ryan McDonagh said he is excited for the opportunity to play for the Nashville Predators this season. The Predators acquired the 33-year-old defenseman in a trade with the Tampa Bay Lightning on July 3 for defenseman Philippe Myers and forward prospect Grant Mismash. McDonagh played five seasons...
Maple Leafs prospect Knies willing to be patient on road to NHL
TORONTO -- Matthew Knies said it was a difficult decision not to sign with the Toronto Maple Leafs after his freshman NCAA season but the right one. "I don't think I was ready to make the step yet, off the ice, on the ice, I don't think I was mature enough as a player, as a person," the forward prospect said at Maple Leafs Development Camp in July.
Top prospects for Boston Bruins
Lysell, Studnicka on cusp, Beecher likely to start in AHL. NHL.com is providing in-depth prospect analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the top five prospects for the Boston Bruins, according to NHL.com. [Bruins 32 in 32: Season preview | 3 Questions | Fantasy breakdown]
State Your Case: Can Ovechkin score 50 again?
NHL.com writers debate whether Capitals forward can reach mark this season at age 37. Alex Ovechkin scored 50 goals last season, the ninth time the Washington Capitals forward has reached the half-century mark in 17 NHL seasons. The Russia-born forward has 780 goals in 1,274 regular-season games, the third-highest goal...
Canes Re-Sign Necas To Two-Year Contract
RALEIGH, NC. - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has re-signed forward Martin Necas to a two-year, $6 million contract. The deal will pay Necas $2.5 million in the 2022-23 NHL season and $3.5 million in the 2023-24 NHL season.
Top prospects for Buffalo Sabres
Power, No. 1 pick in 2021 Draft, showing composure; Quinn appears poised to start this season in NHL. NHL.com is providing in-depth prospect analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the top five prospects for the Buffalo Sabres, according to NHL.com. [Sabres 32 in 32:...
Summer Spotlight: Mathieu Olivier
Forward acquired this summer should provide a physical presence for the Blue Jackets. Birth date: Feb. 11, 1997 (age 25) Birthplace: Biloxi, Miss. Stats: 10 GP, 0-1-1 (with Nashville) Contract: Signed through 2022-23 season (One year remaining before RFA status) The Blue Jackets went into the offseason looking to add...
Four VGK Prospects Take Center Stage at World Junior Championship
Vegas has players representing Canada, Czechia, Slovakia and Sweden at 2022 tournament. Though August is traditionally one of the quietest months on the hockey calendar, the IIHF World Junior Championship pivoted to a summer tournament from its traditional winter format and four Vegas Golden Knights prospects are representing their respective countries in the competition.
BLOG: Korchinski Signs as Key Piece of Team's Future Blue Line
Defenseman signed to a three-year entry-level contract Wednesday morning. "I just want to be an impact player. I want to develop so that I can be a difference-maker." Just over a month ago, these are the words that left first-round draft pick Kevin Korchinski's mouth as he expressed his hopes for the future with the Blackhawks while he took in the scenes on draft night in Montreal. Now, after signing a three-year entry-level contract, he is locked in as a key piece of the Blackhawks' rebuilding plans.
Jets elated Lambert fell to them at No. 30 in 2022 NHL Draft
Forward prospect, nephew of new Islanders coach, struggled in Finland last season. The Winnipeg Jets were surprised and elated when Brad Lambert was still on the board when it was their turn to pick at the 2022 NHL Draft. They expected him to be gone when it was time to...
On Tap: Day 2 of World Junior Championship
Spotlight on Canada forward Bedard; Wallstedt, Sweden face Switzerland. Wednesday is the second day of the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship, which is being held at Rogers Place in Edmonton. On Tap for Day 2. All games on NHL Network in U.S., TSN and RDS in Canada. Sweden vs. Switzerland...
Stars 2022-23 single game tickets on sale now
FRISCO, Texas -- Single game tickets for 2022-23 regular season Dallas Stars games at American Airlines Center are on sale now at DallasStars.com. The home portion of the schedule features 18 weekend contests (four on Fridays, 12 on Saturdays and two on Sundays) and at least one matchup against every NHL team. Limited tickets are still available for the Dallas Stars Hall of Fame Game presented by AT&T on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 1 p.m. against the New York Rangers, which will honor Derian Hatcher and Bob Gainey as the inaugural class of the Dallas Stars Hall of Fame.
Flyers News & Rumors: World Juniors, ECHL Affiliation, Forward Depth
While the Philadelphia Flyers won’t begin training camp for over a month, plenty of activity below the NHL level is taking place in August. The franchise announced the extension of its ECHL affiliation on Monday, and four of the organization’s prospects are taking part in the World Junior Championships (WJC) in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alberta.
