Johnson City, TN

jcnewsandneighbor.com

Ferrell was a man for all seasons at Science Hill

A relaxed man at the Cottage, a former Johnson City watering hole, once said Randy Ferrell was a poor man’s Steve Spurrier. And Ferrell would certainly have taken it as the compliment it was intended to be. Ferrell played quarterback, pitcher, shortstop and point guard while piling up victories...
WJHL

Father-daughter duo go on breakfast tour of the Tri-Cities

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – It all started at a Waffle House. For Chad and Alysse Rowland, it was the beginning of a year-long journey that brought the two together as father and daughter before she officially left the nest. During a Waffle House birthday breakfast for Alysse’s brother in the fall of 2021, Chad […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Kingsport, TN
State
Virginia State
Johnson City, TN
Sports
City
Johnson City, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Watch now: Falcons looking for another strong season

ABINGDON — Abingdon is coming off one of its most successful years in the program’s history, and the team is looking for more success this season. The Falcons finished 12-2 last season and won its first regional championship in football in 42 years. Try the Kingsport Times News...
ABINGDON, VA
WJHL

Mike Fraley announces his pick for chief deputy in Carter County

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Although Mike Fraley’s new role as Carter County sheriff doesn’t begin until next month, he said he has already started working. His first matter of business as sheriff-elect was announcing his selection for chief deputy, a role that will be crucial for the day-to-day operations of the sheriff’s office. Fraley […]
WJHL

Bays Mountain to host ‘Park after Dark’ event

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Bays Mountain Park will host its “Park After Dark” event Saturday, August 13. Guests will have the chance to experience Bays Mountain Park at night from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., according to a release from the park. People planning to attend the event can choose from two packages. The first […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

New to Town: Two Dads Downtown Deli and Ice Cream Parlor

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) -It’s the perfect stop on a hot summer day, complete with Blue Bell’s best selections and an array of specialty sandwiches. Two Dads Downtown Deli and Ice Cream Parlor is an expansion for co-owner Randy Slagle, who also owns Two Dads Cafe up the street from Charlemont Avenue. He said he and […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

LGBTQ group opposes potential Kingsport City Schools gender identity policy

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – After a member of the Kingsport City Schools board proposed a new policy that bars district employees from actions that “create, facilitate or engage in classroom discussion about sexual orientation or gender identity,” a local LGBTQ+ group spoke out against the measure. John Baker, president of Pride Community Center of the […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Heavy rain turns Carter County road into river

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Some homeowners in one Carter County neighborhood were caught off guard when the street they live on looked more like a river than a road following heavy rainfall on Wednesday. Video taken by the West Carter County Volunteer Fire Department shows a section of Toll Branch Road inundated by fast-moving […]
Person
Charlie Fleming
WJHL

Crews respond to fire at Carter Co. Southern Craft location

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Several local fire crews were dispatched to the Watauga Lake location of Southern Craft BBQ on Monday after witnesses at the scene reported smoke rising from the building. Chris Isaacs, chief of the Hampton Volunteer Fire Department, told News Channel 11 that when crews arrived, they found smoke inside in […]
elizabethton.com

Johnson City Police Beats

On August 3, officers of the Johnson City Police Department arrested Jonathon Bulla, Johnson City, and charged him with aggravated robbery, attempted carjacking, auto burglary, and theft of property over $1,000. On July 1, two subjects were robbed at gunpoint on Knob Creek Dock Road. The suspects fled the scene...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Fort Henry Mall selects next pop-up shop

KINGSPORT — You could say the Fort Henry Mall has gifted a regional business owner with a pop-up shop for the upcoming holiday season. Kingsport Gifting Co. will open this October in the Fort Henry Mall in Kingsport, a release from the American Dream Project said. According to the release, the business will open within the mall for a 12-week period ending in December.
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Rollin Smoke BBQ a plus for Johnson City's West Walnut Street

Well, it appears that Johnson City’s West Walnut Street and its immediate environs are in the closing stages of its subterranean remodel. The folks in the Tree Streets can look forward to Walnut Street playing host to a new and exciting selection of shops, businesses and restaurants.
Kingsport Times-News

Eastman board names new director

KINGSPORT — There’s a new director at Eastman Chemical Co. The Kingsport-based company named Eric L. Butler as a director in a Monday afternoon press release. Butler is the former executive vice president and chief administrative officer of the American railroad operating company, Union Pacific Corp.
KINGSPORT, TN

