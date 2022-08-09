Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gray's Mize Farm & Garden Supply Transitions to Hardware Store Thanks to Food CityJohn M. DabbsGray, TN
Service and Ambiance Rank General Morgan Inn as One of the Best Hotels in the RegionJohn M. DabbsGreeneville, TN
Sell Your Home Quickly - Johnson City and Tri-Cities Rank in Top 20 Real Estate MarketsJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Broyles Assumes the Helm as Bluff City Mayor After Bowling's Sudden ResignationJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Rooted Owner Cut California Ties to Move East and Call Kingsport Home for BusinessJohn M. DabbsKingsport, TN
Related
jcnewsandneighbor.com
Ferrell was a man for all seasons at Science Hill
A relaxed man at the Cottage, a former Johnson City watering hole, once said Randy Ferrell was a poor man’s Steve Spurrier. And Ferrell would certainly have taken it as the compliment it was intended to be. Ferrell played quarterback, pitcher, shortstop and point guard while piling up victories...
‘Summitt Blue’ uniforms to be worn by four Tennessee teams in 2022-2023
In honor of the 50-year anniversary of Title IX and the indelible legacy of Pat Summitt, four University of Tennessee women's sports teams will debut new "Summitt Blue" uniforms during the upcoming 2022-23 academic year.
Father-daughter duo go on breakfast tour of the Tri-Cities
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – It all started at a Waffle House. For Chad and Alysse Rowland, it was the beginning of a year-long journey that brought the two together as father and daughter before she officially left the nest. During a Waffle House birthday breakfast for Alysse’s brother in the fall of 2021, Chad […]
supertalk929.com
Virginia’s second casino gets financial backing from Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians
The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians and Caesars Entertainment will be co-partners in Virginia’s second casino and resort operation that plans to open its doors in 2024 in Danville. The joint statement said Caesars would manage the facility and resort while the tribe partners, who also operate a casino...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kingsport Times-News
Watch now: Falcons looking for another strong season
ABINGDON — Abingdon is coming off one of its most successful years in the program’s history, and the team is looking for more success this season. The Falcons finished 12-2 last season and won its first regional championship in football in 42 years. Try the Kingsport Times News...
Mike Fraley announces his pick for chief deputy in Carter County
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Although Mike Fraley’s new role as Carter County sheriff doesn’t begin until next month, he said he has already started working. His first matter of business as sheriff-elect was announcing his selection for chief deputy, a role that will be crucial for the day-to-day operations of the sheriff’s office. Fraley […]
Bays Mountain to host ‘Park after Dark’ event
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Bays Mountain Park will host its “Park After Dark” event Saturday, August 13. Guests will have the chance to experience Bays Mountain Park at night from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., according to a release from the park. People planning to attend the event can choose from two packages. The first […]
‘Bone-crushing’ dog discovered at Tennessee’s Gray Fossil Site
The Gray Fossil Site has produced numerous since its discovery in the last 20 years, but this latest discovery is particularly exciting.
IN THIS ARTICLE
New to Town: Two Dads Downtown Deli and Ice Cream Parlor
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) -It’s the perfect stop on a hot summer day, complete with Blue Bell’s best selections and an array of specialty sandwiches. Two Dads Downtown Deli and Ice Cream Parlor is an expansion for co-owner Randy Slagle, who also owns Two Dads Cafe up the street from Charlemont Avenue. He said he and […]
Cleetus McFarland and Friends Invade Bristol Speedway for an Action-Packed Weekend
Bristol Motor Speedway (BMS) will host Cleetus & Cars and the Bristol 1000 on September 3 and 4, 2022. The two-day event features burnout competitions on Saturday and nitrous-powered Ford Crown Victorias racing on the BMS track Sunday. "Cleetus McFarland," says the high-flying stadium trucks will be present on both days.
LGBTQ group opposes potential Kingsport City Schools gender identity policy
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – After a member of the Kingsport City Schools board proposed a new policy that bars district employees from actions that “create, facilitate or engage in classroom discussion about sexual orientation or gender identity,” a local LGBTQ+ group spoke out against the measure. John Baker, president of Pride Community Center of the […]
Heavy rain turns Carter County road into river
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Some homeowners in one Carter County neighborhood were caught off guard when the street they live on looked more like a river than a road following heavy rainfall on Wednesday. Video taken by the West Carter County Volunteer Fire Department shows a section of Toll Branch Road inundated by fast-moving […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport school system ceases using dome, school board to discuss bidding on Colonial Heights Middle
KINGSPORT — A week into the 2022-23 school year, Dobyns-Bennett High School is no longer is using the Buck Van Huss Dome during the school day or for afterschool sports until further notice. The system has stopped using the dome because of structural concerns following an architectural study.
Crews respond to fire at Carter Co. Southern Craft location
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Several local fire crews were dispatched to the Watauga Lake location of Southern Craft BBQ on Monday after witnesses at the scene reported smoke rising from the building. Chris Isaacs, chief of the Hampton Volunteer Fire Department, told News Channel 11 that when crews arrived, they found smoke inside in […]
elizabethton.com
Johnson City Police Beats
On August 3, officers of the Johnson City Police Department arrested Jonathon Bulla, Johnson City, and charged him with aggravated robbery, attempted carjacking, auto burglary, and theft of property over $1,000. On July 1, two subjects were robbed at gunpoint on Knob Creek Dock Road. The suspects fled the scene...
Johnson City Press
Fort Henry Mall selects next pop-up shop
KINGSPORT — You could say the Fort Henry Mall has gifted a regional business owner with a pop-up shop for the upcoming holiday season. Kingsport Gifting Co. will open this October in the Fort Henry Mall in Kingsport, a release from the American Dream Project said. According to the release, the business will open within the mall for a 12-week period ending in December.
Johnson City Press
Rollin Smoke BBQ a plus for Johnson City's West Walnut Street
Well, it appears that Johnson City’s West Walnut Street and its immediate environs are in the closing stages of its subterranean remodel. The folks in the Tree Streets can look forward to Walnut Street playing host to a new and exciting selection of shops, businesses and restaurants.
Following public camping ban, Bristol man shares his experience with homelessness
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – On Tuesday night, the Bristol, Virginia City Council approved an ordinance making it illegal to camp on city property. Meanwhile, downtown businesses and their employees have varying opinions on the ban. The ordinance bans camping on sidewalks, alleys, or other public rights-of-way, and those in violation will face a Class 4 […]
Kingsport Times-News
Eastman board names new director
KINGSPORT — There’s a new director at Eastman Chemical Co. The Kingsport-based company named Eric L. Butler as a director in a Monday afternoon press release. Butler is the former executive vice president and chief administrative officer of the American railroad operating company, Union Pacific Corp.
Johnson City Press
Lawsuit settlement funds designated for Roan Mountain drug treatment center
Washington County officials have agreed to contribute $1.9 million from the county’s “Baby Doe” opioid lawsuit settlement funds to a new regional in-patient drug treatment center for state inmates being developed in Carter County. The county’s Budget Committee voted Wednesday to approve a package of funding requests...
Comments / 0