Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
He Won the Fight: One Night Before His Retirement, Captain Patrick McJunkin Fights One Last Fire
A hero can be anyone; even a man doing something as simple and reassuring as putting a coat around a young boy's shoulders, to let him know the world hadn't ended. As the smoke started to rise, filling the air of the Wolf Creek subdivision in Casper, Captain Patrick McJunkin of the Casper Fire-EMS department took a deep breath, put on his gear, and prepared himself to do the thing that he's been doing for the last 25 years.
Update: Police End Investigation of Body Found in Central Casper
The Casper Police Department has concluded the investigation in the 1200 block of South Boxelder and there is no longer a police presence in the area, according to a news release from the department. The investigation was regarding a non-criminal death in that area. Upon conclusion of the on-scene investigation,...
Natrona County Double Homicide — Person of Interest Located
Luke Thomas Young has been located and remains a person of interest in this ongoing investigation, and at this time there is no ongoing threat to the public according to a press release from the Natrona County Sheriff's Office. Young was reported as an escapee from work release in Gillette...
VIDEO: Check Out This Gorgeous (And Terrifying) Lightning Storm in Casper
Summer storms are probably our favorite things. This is especially true if they come with thunder and lightning. Right now, Casper is in the midst of a lightning storm that has to be seen to be believed. Luckily, we were able to take a video of the storm, as it...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Your Chances To Go Swimming In Casper Are Numbered, Here’s Why
The joke in Wyoming is that summer only lasts a couple months before fall gets here. It seems the Casper swimming pools follow that rule to a 'T'. I started to get a little misty eyed when I realized it was already time for the Casper public pools to close, meaning summer was coming to a close. After the next couple weeks, the pools will be closed until the beginning of next summer.
Casper Toy Store Is Hosting a LEGO Building Contest for Kids
If you have children that love playing and building with LEGO bricks, this is their chance to show off their building skills. Downtown Casper toy store, Toy Town, is hosting a LEGO Contest for multiple age groups and plenty of prizes on the line!. Get ready for the ToyTown LEGO...
PHOTOS: Vendors of 2022 Beartrap Summer Festival
It's that time of the year again. The Beartrap Summer Festival weekend is upon us and, with it, comes a wealth of music, food, beer, dogs, sun, fun and, yes, vendors!. It's a veritable who's who of merchants at this year's festival and they're selling everything from clothes, to jewelry, to hats, to food...even musical instruments and CBD!
Old Town Family Fun Hosting Car Show to Benefit Casper AeroLab
If you have hot rod, classic, exotic or ANY vehicle that you'd like to show off, here is your chance to do so and for a good cause. Old Town Family Fun is hosting their first ever, Old Town Car Show on Sunday, August 28th, 2022, which will benefit the new Casper AeroLab, an aerospace afterschool adventure that is coming soon for local middle and high school students.
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOODIES GET READY for Localicious by the Wyoming Food for Thought Project
K2radio news sat down with Jamie Purcell, the director of the Wyoming Food for Thought Project, and Chef Maggie King to talk about the annual event. Localicious will be held at 420 West 1st Street in downtown Casper; the event showcases the variety and beauty of locally grown food by the Wyoming Food for Thought Project.
Natrona County’s population is getting older
The country is growing continuously older in the last two decades according to the United States Census Bureau. The data shows the “point at which one-half the population is older and one-half younger—has increased by 3.4 years,” bringing it to 38.8 years. Median age for most states...
Love is in the Air: The Couples of Beartrap Summer Festival
They met in 1994. It was a case of boy meets girl meets his brother, as a matter of fact. Stephen Painovitch and Jacqueline Smith met when she was dating Painovitch's brother. But, ever his brother's keeper, Stephen's brother just felt in his heart that Jacqueline was a better fit for his big bro.
New ‘Eat All Day’ Food Truck Is Now Open in Casper
There is no such thing as too many food trucks and Casper is now welcoming the latest addition. Enter Eat All Day!. The Eat All Day food truck had its first official event, which was Brewfest, on Saturday, June 25th, 2022. Unlike the majority of our local mobile food vendors, there menu features items for breakfast, lunch and dinner.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Casper’s CY Taco John’s has Closed, But Big Plans In The Works
If you're like me and love Wyoming based West-Mex franchise, Taco John's, you may have noticed driving down C.Y. Avenue in Casper looks different. The Taco John's that has been a fixture at 766 C.Y. Ave since the 1970's is no longer there. Yep, if you haven't driven by there...
New Veteran-Owned Coffee Shop Now Open in Downtown Casper
If there is one thing that the majority of Casper residents love, it is their coffee and now there is a brand new downtown option for java lovers. Barbarian Coffee Roasters is now open. It is owned and operated by Marine Corps veteran, Jon Ramsey, and his wife Gale. They are located at 136 S Center Street, right next door to Sonic Rainbow. The new coffee shop initially opened its doors in late July 2022.
From the Mouths of Babes: The Kiddos of Beartrap Summer Festival
Without getting too religious, the Bible had much to say about children. The biggest and, some might say most beautiful point, came from Jesus when he asked the religious teachers oh his day 'Have you never read 'Out of the mouth of babes and nursing infants you have perfected praise?'"
Thankful Thursday Schedule For The Fall 2022 Season
It's time (at last) for a new season of Casper’s original Thursday night Party With A Purpose – Thankful Thursday at the smoke-free Beacon Club!. We’re back Thursday nights for the Fall 2022 season with our friends at Tito’s Vodka as we add to over $2 million you’ve helped raise for local charities – and as always, Thankful is the only event of its kind that gives 100% of the proceeds to local organizations doing local good.
Dear City of Casper: Thank You for Fixing ‘Outer Drive’
I know it is your job to keep our streets and roads up to par, but lately it seems like you've been reading my mind. Which is to say, you awesome folks have been fixing things before I've even had a chance to complain about them and I am indeed grateful for your hard work.
PHOTOS: Beautiful Music On Beartrap That Will Get You Grooving
While the morning drive up the mountain was a fogy and uncertain, the weather on the mountain was nothing but spectacular. Day one of the Beartrap Summer Festival was a toe-tapping event. The opening lineup was stellar as usual. The meadow was graced by Wendy Woo, The Queen Bees, Hold The Line, and The Pamlico Sound.
How Do You Choose The Best Part Of Wyoming, With All The Beauty?
If you're one of those people that always seem to complain that there isn't anything to do in Wyoming, you're not trying hard enough. Really if you were to walk out your door and take a look around, you could find something immediately. Luke Bryan's song 'Huntin, Fishin & Lovin...
BIG NEWS: Rosie’s Cantina And Mexican Food Is Now Open In Glenrock, Wyoming
The Summer of 2022 will go down in history as one of Glenrock's BIGGEST and best ever. Or at least that's what I'm claiming. First, the Town Square was completed. The space includes a stage, massive splash park, volleyball court, basketball court, and two playground areas. And NOW as of...
AM 1400 The Cowboy
Casper, WY
828
Followers
1K+
Post
111K+
Views
ABOUT
The Cowboy brings you nothing but the legends. Willie. Cash. Jones. Conway. Strait. Hank Jr. Haggard. Alabama. Reba. And that’s just for starters. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://caspercowboy.com
Comments / 0