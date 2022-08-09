Read full article on original website
School districts scrambling to fill teacher vacancies before students return from summer break
With the new school year fast approaching, districts across the country are scrambling to fill teacher vacancies before students return to classrooms. "Those headlines are no real surprise compared to what we've been experiencing here," Jesse Coburn, a superintendent of Heuvelton New York Central School District, told "America’s Newsroom" Tuesday. "I think in this part of New York State, it's rural, and we've been experiencing a population decline for really the last 20 years."
LOCALIZE IT: Ideas for covering gaps in college readiness
EDITORS/NEWS DIRECTORS:They were sophomores in high school when the pandemic hit. Now they are on their way to college and careers.Many worry the upheaval they dealt with for most of their high school careers, including long stretches of remote learning, have left this year’s high school graduates unprepared for college. A story published Tuesday by the AP explores how colleges are preparing for waves of students who may be underprepared. Here are some tips for localizing the story.SOME BACKGROUNDThe pandemic knocked many students off their stride as they dealt with monthslong stretches of remote learning, school staffing shortages and COVID-19...
State's Teachers Alarmed Over Non-Certified Educators Entering Classroom
"They don't know what's going to hit them in the face when they enter the classroom in the next week to two weeks," retired teacher Nancy Yaffe told KFOR News.
Child prodigy is accepted to medical school programme one year after graduating high school
A thirteen-year-old child prodigy has been accepted into medical school just a year after graduating high school. Alena Analeigh became the youngest African American to be admitted into med school after she received an early acceptance letter from the University of Alabama's Heersink School of Medicine in May. Although she won’t beging classes until Fall 2024, Alena has plenty of things on her plate at the moment. She is currently enrolled in double undergraduate biological science programs at Arizona State University and Oakwood University.The teenager’s accomplishments don’t stop there. Right after graduating college last year, Alena became Nasa’s youngest...
From preschool teachers to professors: A breakdown of teacher salaries.
Salaries vary based on teaching area, but school teachers' median wage salary is about $61,500 a year. College professors make just under $80,000.
Washington Examiner
Biden's Title IX guidance would force schools to choose between indoctrinating or feeding students
The Biden administration’s new Title IX guidance, released last month, is a radical and almost certainly unconstitutional distortion of the original statute — one that threatens free speech, due process, women’s rights, and even parental rights. It even threatens schools’ ability to provide for and feed students in need.
5 of the biggest threats today's K-12 students and educators face don't involve guns
While many American students and their parents worry that the next mass shooting could happen at their school, schools are also facing a number of other threats that do not involve guns. Many of these threats are related to the mental health of educators and students. From 2018 to 2021, both before and during the pandemic, I spent time studying a public middle school in the San Francisco Bay Area that serves a high-poverty community of color. The research involved spending more than 100 hours of observing classes and teacher and staff meetings. It also involved a series of interviews with...
Upworthy
Teacher’s video shows empty kindergarten classroom, says she is forced to spend money on supplies
There's a shortage of teachers across America, reflecting the low pay for teachers and inadequate investment in education. One teacher shared a video clip of her kindergarten class and how poorly it was furnished. The teacher, who goes by @progressivemama on TikTok, said the lack of investment in school was forcing teachers like her to spend their own money to help provide basic requirements in a classroom, such as books, shelves and classroom staples, among other things. The video showed her panning the camera across the classroom, revealing empty shelves with no books and no proper chairs for kids to use. The video went viral garnering more than 388,000 views and 35,600 likes.
Teacher shortages straining school districts nationwide
This fall will mark the third year that students have returned to the classroom after COVID-19 flipped the world on its head. However, across the nation, school districts are struggling to find the most important commodity, teachers.
Washington Examiner
'Wokeness' overtakes 'three R's' in college teacher training
A national effort to elevate racial, sexual, and financial diversity in how colleges educate future teachers has taken root, leading to concerns that teachers are taking their “indoctrination” into classrooms of children as young as 5, according a search of university websites and a groundbreaking new study. A...
After Millions in Relief Funds, Why Won’t Schools Do More to Find Lost Students?
Mike Antonucci’s Union Report appears most Wednesdays; see the full archive. We have seen a lot of alarming headlines recently in the realm of public education, but people are finally paying attention to something that is a real problem: an awful lot of kids are missing school. Over at The Grade, Alexander Russo declared it […]
Is there a national teacher shortage?
Students across the country are heading back to school. Will there be enough teachers waiting for them? ABC’s World News Tonight claimed that there was a “teacher shortage crisis.” The Washington Post described a “catastrophic teacher shortage.” Some local school officials say hiring this summer has been particularly difficult.But some researchers have been skeptical, saying that the data does not support these claims and that shortages are limited to certain schools and...
As kids get ready to go back to school, U.S. faces a teacher shortage
With hundreds of thousands of public school teachers quitting earlier this year, many schools around the country are scrambling to ensure that someone will be there to educate students returning to the classroom soon. Elise Preston reports.
DC schools' COVID-19 vaccine mandate could hit Black students hardest
Washington, D.C., students who are over 12 years old will have to take the COVID-19 vaccine to attend school, a decision that could fall hard on the city's Black students. "Our goal is that no child should miss a single day of school," Asad Bandealy, the chief of the D.C. Department of Health’s Health Care Access Bureau, said of the mandate, according to reporting from the Washington Post. "And that means we need to get started now."
New Research: Summer Learning Boosts Math Performance, College Graduation
With August underway, America’s kids have begun nervously counting the days until vacation ends, while their parents are eyeing back-to-school sales and carpool schedules. But the education policy world is still soaking in the glories of summer — or, more precisely, summer school. New research released last month has offered persuasive new evidence of the […]
Nevada faces teacher and staff shortage of 3,000 ahead of new school year
As students gear up for the start of the new school year, Nevada is still scrambling to fill thousands of teacher and staff positions.
Back-to-School Shopping Inflation Hits Home for Parents, Teachers
Lavinia Aguião is feeling the pressure as a single mother and educator in Washington, D.C. as surging inflation cuts into her back-to-school shopping budget. “I feel like the most expensive thing is literally clothing, new backpacks and lunchboxes,” Aguião said of her search for supplies this month. Aguião is not alone in feeling the pinch. […]
Andrew Campanella On Helping Children Thrive and Excel In School
If you have young children, read to them every night. Research demonstrates that when parents regularly read to their young children, kids build strong cognitive abilities, have robust vocabularies, and are more likely to develop their own love of reading. Just the process of regularly reading to your child is also reassuring to your daughter or son, because it is a consistent exercise that builds a positive and learning-oriented parent-child connection.
Two-Thirds Of American Teachers Report Feeling Burned Out
Compared to last year, everyone’s feeling less stressed about the new school year this fall – but parents are a lot more confident than teachers, new research suggests. That’s according to a recent survey of 2,000 Americans, 1,000 of whom work as K-12 teachers and 1,000 who are parents to school-age children, which found 44 percent of teachers and 55 percent of parents reported feeling less anxious about the upcoming 2022-2023 school year than they did last year.
California Department of Education advocates books promoting gender transitions to kindergartners
The California Department of Education’s recommended reading list promotes books for kindergartners about students transitioning, and for high schoolers about students kneeling during the national anthem. The recommended reading list is housed in the "curriculum and instruction resources" section of the California Department of Education's website, suggesting dozens of...
