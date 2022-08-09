Read full article on original website
Police: 14-year-old arrested in killing of Bronx teen
Police say a 14-year-old male has been arrested on murder and other charges in the death of a Bronx teen.
Police: Suspect charged in Paterson carjacking
The Paterson Police Department announced says Imani McRae, 31, has been charged with multiple offenses related to a carjacking that took occurred on Aug. 12 in the area of 20th and Railroad avenues in Paterson.
Police: Kearny man charged for kidnapping, assaulting mentally incapacitated woman
Police say a Kearny man is charged with kidnapping and sexually assaulting a mentally incapacitated woman.
Police: Yonkers man charged in fatal stabbing of 68-year-old woman, leaving her body for days
Police say Deshawn Nunez fatally stabbed Renee Spencer Thursday at an apartment on Nepperhan Avenue near War Memorial Field.
Sources: Husband stabs wife, then turns knife on himself at adult community
A man living in an adult community complex in Essex County stabbed his wife and then turned the knife on himself, according to a law enforcement source.
Police: 1 hospitalized following shooting at Nostrand Houses
Police say a person is in the hospital following an overnight shooting in Brooklyn.
NYPD: Suspect sought in Brooklyn backyard robbery attempt
The NYPD is searching for a man connected to a robbery attempt that occurred last Sunday on Hemlock Street and Dumont Avenue.
Copiague man pleads not guilty to stabbing 2 roommates in Lindenhurst
James Domanico is being held on bail and a judge Thursday issued an order of protection for the victims.
NYPD: Teen wanted for robbing 14-year-old on 2 train in the Bronx
Police are looking for a teenager in connection to a robbery at the 174th Street Station on Wednesday.
Police: Bronx taxi driver killed during robbery attempt
Police say 52-year-old taxi driver and Bronx resident Kutin Gyimah killed during a robbery attempt at 6:30 a.m. in Queens.
Police: Driver arrested for crashing into school bus while fleeing police in Wappingers Falls
Police say two arrests were made this weekend in connection to the multi-vehicle crash in Dutchess County that shut down Route 9.
Man accused of throwing dog out car window in Stamford makes first court appearance
Jeremy Cepeda’s hearing Thursday lasted less than a minute, in part because the state asked for more time to investigate before making an offer.
Judge reduces bail for Yonkers man charged in deadly hit-and-run
Citing new state bail reform laws, a Westchester County Court judge reduced Stephen Dolan’s bail from $2.4 million to just half a million dollars.
New Rochelle detective acquitted of criminal charges has more than a dozen disciplinary records
Michael Vaccaro was acquitted of criminal charges that stemmed from an incident caught on camera in 2021 in which he is seen punching and kicking Mount Vernon resident Malik Fogg, who was being detained by police.
3 men plead not guilty in connection to death of Spring Valley teen
Three men pleaded not guilty in Rockland County court Thursday in connection to the death of a Spring Valley teen last month.
'100% preventable.' Manhasset mother looks to reform NY family court system 6 years after daughter's death
A Manhasset mother marking the sixth anniversary of her daughter's death is fighting for change in the way New York courts handle child custody cases.
Police: 2 wanted in Bronx robbery, assault on Morris Avenue
Two people are wanted for a Bronx robbery that took place back in July on Morris Avenue.
NYPD: Man killed in drive-by shooting in Brooklyn
The NYPD says a 28-year-old man was killed in a drive-by shooting Friday night in East Flatbush.
Nassau police: Levittown man barricaded himself, made terroristic threat
Police say officers responded to the Kent Garden Apartments on Thursday for a disturbance involving Issac Kodsi and another tenant.
Funeral held for 16-year-old Stepinac High School student killed in hit-and-run
Family and friends said a final goodbye Friday to Christopher Jack (CJ) Hackett - the 16-year-old Stepinac High School student killed in a hit-and-run last week. Police say DPW worker Stephen Dolan was driving under the influence and fled the scene of the accident. Funeral services were held at St....
