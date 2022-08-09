Read full article on original website
wvsportsnow.com
WVU TE Brian Polendey Named to Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Watch List
West Virginia football tight end Brian Polendey was named to the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award watch list as announced by the team on Twitter earlier today. The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award goes to the top offensive player in the country, both on and off the field as voted on by Texas based journalists. Last year’s winner was Western Kentucky QB Bailey Zappe.
wvsportsnow.com
Watch: WVU DL Coach Andrew Jackson on Depth of Defensive Line, Fit of Scheme
West Virginia defensive line coach Andrew Jackson talks with the media, including WVSN, on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 about the depth of the defensive line and how they fit into the scheme. Welcome to the new home of WVU football and basketball breaking news, analysis and recruiting. Like us on...
wvsportsnow.com
Watch: WVU CB Marcis Floyd Discusses Playing with Chip on Shoulder
West Virginia cornerback Marcis Floyd discusses having a chip on his shoulder and his experiences at WVU so far while speaking with the media, including WVSN, on August 10, 2022. Welcome to the new home of WVU football and basketball breaking news, analysis and recruiting. Like us on Facebook, follow...
wvsportsnow.com
Watch: WVU OL Doug Nester on Progression of Offensive Line, How Unit Will Help Offense
West Virginia offensive lineman Doug Nester spoke to the media on Monday, August 8, 2022. He explained how this offensive line group is different from last season’s and his role as the leader making sure they have a positive impact on the offense as a whole.
The Dominion Post
Morgantown resident Tom Urquhart inducted into West Virginia American Trapshooters Association Hall of Fame
MORGANTOWN — Tom Urquhart still has not retired. At age 82, the Morgantown resident still works three days a week as a consultant for the Thrasher Group as an engineer. “If you nev. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
fightingfalcons.com
Men's Basketball Announces 2022 Class with 11 Newcomers
FAIRMONT, W.Va. -- With the first week of classes underway at Fairmont State today, Head Men's Basketball Coach Tim Koenig announced the following additions for this year's team. 11 incoming freshmen and transfers will step on the court for the Fighting Falcons program this season with the first game scheduled...
voiceofmotown.com
Vulgar Student Signs Should Be Banned in Morgantown
Morgantown, West Virginia – Morgantown, West Virginia is my city! There are so many wonderful things about it and it is truly the ultimate college town. It’s filled with incredible students from all over the world and is a consummate university atmosphere in the greatest state in America.
West Liberty and Wheeling University enter into an agreement
WEST LIBERTY- West Liberty University and Wheeling University have entered into an articulation agreement for undergraduate students seeking advanced degrees in physical therapy. The presidents of both Universities signed the agreement on Tuesday. “This new collaboration between both of our institutions offers a seamless transition for West Liberty University students and will benefit those most […]
wvexplorer.com
Three little-known facts about West Virginia's moundbuilders
The term “moundbuilder” is often used to describe two ancient cultures that archaeologists now know as the Adena and the Hopewell. These peoples lived in eastern North America from approximately 500 B.C. to A.D. 500. Their monumental earthworks captured the imaginations of explorers and continue to fascinate us today.
Mon Commission confirms Sparkz hope has fizzled
MORGANTOWN — The Monongalia County Commission conceded Wednesday that any hope of bringing the Sparkz “gigafactory” to Monongalia County has fizzled. The commission approved up. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
Justice and team: COVID hospitalizations inch closer to critical 500
MORGANTOWN – COVID hospitalizations are creeping closer to the critical point, Gov. Jim Justice and his team said Tuesday. Hospitalizations stood at 399, with 61 in ICUs and 15 on venti. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
WDTV
Tasty Tuesday: Side Tracks Café
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Tasty Tuesday, Kevin visits Side Tracks Café in Elkins. Watch the video above and tune in for Tasty Tuesday every Tuesday on 5 News.
Barge hits Wheeling Suspension Bridge
There were some anxious moments tonight when a barge was reported to have hit the Suspension Bridge in Wheeling. Tony Clark of the West Virginia Department of Highways said the barge actually ran into the scaffolding that’s being used to removate the historic structure. A navigation light was damaged, but thankfully, there were no injuries. […]
Fairmont company donates $20K to organizations in need for its 20th anniversary
A Fairmont-based healthcare and IT consulting company is celebrating its 20th anniversary by giving back to several charitable organizations.
Things to do at the Mannington Fair this week
MANNINGTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Mannington District Fair kicks off on Monday, Aug. 8 and will be holding events all week long until Saturday. Mannington has hosted one of the largest fairs in the state of West Virginia since 1932 and now brings 60,000 people to the Mannington Fair Grounds in Marion County. Gates will […]
MUB denied earmark for upgrades, talks Flegal Reservoir recreation agreement
MORGANTOWN -- The Morgantown Utility Board got a bit of bad news on Tuesday. During the regular monthly meeting of the utility’s board of directors, General Manager Mike McNulty said a. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
WDTV
Hours long Board of Education meeting ends with high school teacher fired
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Monongalia County Board of Education met Tuesday night in an hours long Executive Session. The three and a half hour session ultimately ended with a teacher being fired. That teacher was Travis Wells, who taught at University High School. It’s unclear why he was fired...
Metro News
Morgantown native knows the tension of a deep mine rescue
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Pressure has mounted on rescue crews at a Mexican coal mine to make bold moves to save 10 trapped miners. The tension surrounding the scenario is a familiar one for West Virginians who have a deep connection to the coal industry and the risks it holds.
WDTV
Programming alert for over-the-air viewers
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - On Friday, Aug. 12 at 10 a.m., WDTV will be switching to its new transmitter. For antenna users, you may need to do a re-scan to receive all of the channels we offer. If you receive WDTV via cable, satellite or a streaming service, you should...
connect-bridgeport.com
Former Area Mayor, Retired Police Officer, Business Owner, Civic Leader, Shriner, Charles Mouser, Passes
Former Mayor of Philippi, WV Charles Jerry Mouser “Jerry” passed away at United Hospital Center in Clarksburg, WV on August 6, 2022, after a long illness. Jerry was born at his parent’s home on Bonica Road in Barbour County, WV on 01 Feb 1944, the son of the late Denzel Carl Mouser and Maysel C. Mouser. Jerry completed grade school at Tacy Elementary and graduated from Philippi High School in 1963. Jerry was united in marriage to Amelia “Mimi” James Mouser on February 26, 1965, who survives in Philippi, WV. Also surviving are his son Mark James Mouser.
