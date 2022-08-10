ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Customer with allergies calls out Starbucks barista for making ‘unsanitised’ drink

By Meredith Clark
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

A customer with severe allergies has called out her local Starbucks after she claimed a barista ignored her allergy requests, potentially putting her life at risk.

Mia, who says she has more than 50 allergies and goes by @theallergicgirl on TikTok , described the recent experience in a video which has since been viewed more than 100,000 times. In the three-minute clip, Mia said she was “debating” on making a video about her recent Starbucks trip, but decided to share her experience in an effort to call attention to the issues faced by people with severe food allergies .

She explained that she enjoys ordering from her two trusted Starbucks locations, which do a great deal at accommodating her allergy requests. However, Mia was in the Back Bay neighbourhood of Boston when she decided to take a chance on a different Starbucks location, considering the chain’s historical “great job” at accommodating her allergies.

When she ordered her drink at the counter, she told the worker about her severe food allergies and asked for her drink to be made in a “santised” shaker. For those who were unaware, Mia explained that a drink is considered sanitised if it’s made in a freshly-cleaned or unused shaker. This prevents her drink from being cross-contaminated with other ingredients like coconut or almond milk, which could send her to the hospital.

The person at the check-out counter was very understanding of Mia’s request, and added a label on the cup that her drink must be sanitised for the other baristas to see.

As she waited for her order in the pick-up area, she observed the barista behind the counter to make sure they properly sanitised her drink. She noticed the barista assigned to her order asked his co-worker what a sanitised request meant, and the fellow employee replied: “Do what you think is best.”

The barista proceeded to rinse out the Starbucks shaker with cold water, which Silverman pointed out is “not the same thing as sanitising”. When she was handed her drink order, she confronted the barista and asked whether it was properly sanitised, to which he said: “I did the best I could.”

“I tossed the drink in the trash because I was not going to risk my life for that,” she concluded the video, and asked the Boston Starbucks location to “do better.”

@theallergicgirl

This is no hate to @Starbucks , as i always have a positive experience there, but this specifc location needs to do better.

♬ original sound - Mia

The viral video prompted many Starbucks customers to rally behind Mia, and urged the specific location take allergy requests more seriously. “I work in food service and food allergies do make things a little bit more complicated but it’s literally my job, and it’s not hard to pay attention,” one person commented.

“Always take orders seriously,” another user wrote. “They shouldn’t have to state their allergies, workers should just do the right thing. You never know.”

“As a barista running to the back to sanitise or get a new one takes literally 20 seconds,” one TikToker shared.

Another fellow barista wrote: “I literally have no issue doing this for customers. It quite literally takes like a minute to sanitise a shaker.”

Some users defended the Starbucks worker, while others clarified that the popular coffee chain cannot guarantee that there will be no cross-contamination with any of its other products.

“It sounds like the guy was just confused. If you saw him do it wrong, tell him exactly what you want,” one TikToker wrote.

“I work at Starbucks and we’re supposed to tell everyone that we can’t guarantee there’s no cross-contamination, they should’ve just told you that,” claimed another user.

“This is so wrong on Starbucks’ part but as an ex-barista we can never guarantee that anything is allergen free,” a third person shared. “Be safe”.

The Independent has contacted Mia and Starbucks for comment.

Comments / 11

Maude
2d ago

If you have that many life threatening allergies why are you eating out??? I'm sorry so many people claim to have horrible allergies but do we ever see proof.

Reply
16
Jennifer Salinas
1d ago

stick to the baristas you know and trust or don't eat out or order a drink from somewhere. simple as that. I have many deadly allergies and I make accommodations for everywhere I go and if there is a mistake I don't try to gain clout for calling out someone that probably has never encountered such a thing and try to make them look bad just for attention.

Reply
5
Cheryl Koehler
21h ago

I have food allergies, I don't make my food restrictions anyone else's concern. It's up to me to figure out what I can and cannot eat or drink. It's called being responsible for one's self.

Reply
3
Lefty Graves

Co-worker spiked sandwich so lunch thief will stop stealing lunches

** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. Working at a large corporation can have its pros and cons. One of the major cons was becoming a huge issue among my co-workers. Someone was stealing lunches out of the refrigerator. Since we only had 30 minutes for lunch, this was quite annoying. We had to spend part of our time searching for another lunch, usually at a fast food place packed full of other people in quest of a lunch.
The US Sun

Three reasons why Walmart & others US stores will keep self-checkout – but theft prevention trick still annoys customers

THERE are at least three reasons shoppers will still see self-checkout kiosks in Walmart and other US stores despite an annoying theft prevention trick, according to reports. Amongst the commonly irritating automatic voice responses that you get during self-checkout, a recent survey reveals that 67 percent of shoppers have an unsuccessful experience, per CNN.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
