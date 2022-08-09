BBQ Stock Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Is Investigating Whether the Sale of BBQ Holdings, Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders

Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Shares Drop As Crypto Exchange Reports $1.1 Billion Net Loss in Q2
The price of Coinbase (COIN) is dropping after the publicly-traded crypto exchange operator reports losses of over $1 billion in the second quarter of the year. In its latest letter to shareholders, Coinbase says that from April to June 2022, the firm suffered a net loss of $1.1 billion, which includes $446 million in total non-cash impairment charges related to its crypto and ventures investments.
decrypt.co
Cathie Wood Cites SEC Securities Warning in Dropping Coinbase Stock
Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood confirmed Monday that the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) labeling of nine tokens traded on Coinbase as unregistered securities prompted the firm to sell a portion of the shares it held in the cryptocurrency exchange. The CEO said the SEC’s claim, which came just...
Board Member Of Tenable Holdings Makes $100K Sale
Linda Kay Zecher, Board Member at Tenable Holdings TENB, reported a large insider sell on August 10, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that Zecher sold 2,223 shares of Tenable Holdings. The total transaction amounted to $100,035.
cryptoslate.com
Coinbase staking product under SEC investigation
Coinbase confirmed that the U.S. SEC is investigating some of its products, including staking. The exchange disclosed this information in its quarterly report stating,. “The Company has received investigative subpoenas and requests from the [U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission] for documents and information about certain customer programs, operations, and existing and intended future products, including the Company’s processes for listing assets, the classification of certain listed assets, its staking programs, and its stablecoin and yield-generating products.”
Crypto exchange Binance taps its 36-year-old billionaire cofounder He Yi to lead its $7.5 billion venture capital division
The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange is turning to one of its earliest leaders to help guide its venture capital efforts. On Wednesday, Binance announced that He Yi—its 36-year-old cofounder—would take over Binance Labs, the company’s venture capital arm. Binance, in addition to being an exchange, has...
FOXBusiness
SEC investigating Melvin Capital Management
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is looking into Melvin Capital Management risk controls and investor disclosure after the hedge fund was crippled by the meme-stock rally last year, said people familiar with the matter. The regulator has contacted investors in the hedge fund in recent months as part of...
CNBC
New York Times stock jumps after activist investor ValueAct reveals 6.7% stake
Activist investor ValueAct has built a 6.7% stake in the New York Times. ValueAct purchased more than 11 million shares. The news sent shares of the media company soaring in afternoon trading. Activist investor ValueAct has built a 6.7% stake in the New York Times, according to an SEC filing...
dailyhodl.com
Cathie Wood of ARK Invest Says BlackRock’s Entrance to Crypto Could More Than Double Price of Bitcoin
ARK Invest founder Cathie Wood thinks BlackRock’s entry into the crypto space could have huge implications for the price of Bitcoin (BTC). Last week, US-based crypto giant Coinbase announced that it teamed up with BlackRock, the biggest asset manager in the world, to bring cryptocurrency trading to wealthy clients.
Benzinga
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for TUP, WFC and WEBR: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2022 / Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.
StoneMor Partners L.P. (STON) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
STON earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
Coinbase may have a savior in BlackRock, but crypto concerns remain
Crypto brokerage Coinbase has been hit hard by the meltdown in bitcoin prices this year. The stock has plunged 65% so far in 2022. And the company's latest earnings, due out after the closing bell Tuesday, are likely to be miserable.
CEO Of Life Storage Sold $661K In Stock
Joseph Saffire, CEO at Life Storage LSI, reported a large insider sell on August 10, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that Saffire sold 5,044 shares of Life Storage. The total transaction amounted to $661,873.
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Issues Q3 Crypto Warning, Details Number of Traders With Diamond Hands
Coinbase is predicting that the downward trend recorded in the crypto market in the second quarter (Q2) is likely to continue into the third quarter (Q3). According to Coinbase, two metrics are sending warnings on the likely fortunes of the crypto exchange during the third quarter – trading volumes and the number of monthly transacting users (MTUs).
blockworks.co
SEC Investigating Coinbase Over Crypto Offerings, Listing Process
Coinbase said it has received investigative subpoenas and requests from the SEC that seeks information on select products. The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has issued subpoenas from Coinbase for documents and information relating to its crypto products. Coinbase (COIN), a publicly traded company on the Nasdaq exchange, said...
srnnews.com
Ripple Labs interested in bankrupt crypto lender Celsius’ assets
(Reuters) -San Francisco-based blockchain payments company Ripple Labs Inc, which is embroiled in a high-profile battle with the U.S. securities regulator, is interested in potentially purchasing assets of bankrupt crypto lender Celsius Network, according to a company spokesperson. “We are interested in learning about Celsius and its assets, and whether...
biztoc.com
Tiger 21, an exclusive club of investors, says the ultra rich are doubling down on stocks
Tiger 21 consists of 1,200 members with a cumulative $140 billion in assets. Individuals must have at least $20 million in liquid assets to qualify for membership. Founder and chairman, Michael Sonnenfeldt, said real estate had historically been the most popular destination for members’ money. Sonnenfeldt said members are...
CorMedix Inc Common Stock (CRMD) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
CRMD earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
dailyhodl.com
Top US Regulatory Agencies Seek To Mandate New Crypto Disclosure Guidelines for Private Funds
Two prominent US regulators are looking to add beefed-up crypto disclosure guidelines for private hedge funds. According to a recent press release, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), in conjunction with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CTFC), is proposing enhanced reporting rules for large private funds. The updated regulations...
Benzinga
Looking At Chipotle Mexican Grill's Recent Whale Trades
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Chipotle Mexican Grill. Looking at options history for Chipotle Mexican Grill CMG we detected 18 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 27% of the...
