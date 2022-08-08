ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedona, AZ

Holes for Health charity tournament comes to Seven Canyons

By Sedona.biz Staff
 5 days ago

Verde Valley News – Registration is open for the Sept. 14 Holes for Health Golf Tournament at the premier Seven Canyons Golf Club in Sedona. Proceeds benefit Health First Foundation’s efforts to improve health and well-being in communities throughout northern Arizona.

The annual tournament features a foursome shamble format on Seven Canyon’s private 18-hole, par-72 course. Registration includes golf fees, breakfast, lunch, and tee prizes. A silent auction with hospitality, golf, art, and other curated offerings will be open to tournament players. The cost for a standard foursome is $1,200; corporate-sponsored foursome, $2,000; an individual golfer, $300. For more information and to register or donate, visit http://holesforhealth.com .

Volunteers are needed to assist with day-of registration, on-course hospitality, and contests. To volunteer, call (928) 223-9250 or email foundation@healthfirstforall.org .

Health First Foundation Northern Arizona is a charitable organization raising and disbursing funds to help advance the health initiatives of nonprofit organizations, hospitals, and clinics. Funded programs support residents who are often underserved, including seniors, military veterans, youth, tribal members, and people in recovery.

Health First grant recipients have included the Sedona Community Food Bank, Sedona Community Center, Verde Valley Caregivers Coalition, Sedona Oak Creek School District, Steps to Recovery Homes, Manzanita Outreach, Red Earth Theatre, Verde Valley Medical Center, Verde Valley Imagination Library, Tuba City Regional Healthcare Corp., Navajo Hopi Health Foundation, Havasupai Tribe, Polara Health, Bethany’s Gait Ranch, and Jerry Ambrose Veterans Council. Visit https://healthfirstforall.org to learn more.

IN THIS ARTICLE
