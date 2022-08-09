Read full article on original website
Related
First phase of Bakersfield's block-to-block project shows improvements downtown
With ongoing concerns over crime and homelessness in the community, some local organizations have partnered to help keep the streets of Bakersfield safe.
Local church to host a backpack drive
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Victory Outreach is to host their Annual Backpack Giveaway on Friday at the Victory Outreach Southwest Bakersfield Church on New Stine Road, according to the outreach. The outreach said the event is to start at 6:30 p.m. and they will be giving backpacks to children in need in the community. To […]
KGET 17
Bakersfield native Christian Ganiere special guest for Collector-Con
Bakersfield’s Christian Ganiere has attended numerous entertainment conventions over the years. Being at this year’s Bakersfield Collector-Con will be a very different experience for him as he is not just attending but will be at the two-day event set for the Mechanics Bank Arena as one of the special guests.
1 wounded in central Bakersfield shooting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are investigating a shooting that wounded a person Friday evening in central Bakersfield. Officers were called to the area of 1st Street and Oleander Avenue at around 7 p.m. for a report of a shooting. One person was found with at least one gunshot wound, a police department spokesperson said. […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tehechapi News
Steven Donovan Cazier, 1988-2022
Donovan Cazier (Steven Donovan Cazier) passed away suddenly, but peacefully, at the young age of 33 on July 20, 2022, in his home in Tehachapi, Calif. A celebration of life will be held at a future date. He grew up in Ophir, Calif., an outlying area of Auburn, Calif., with...
Bakersfield Californian
CRC sells former State Farm property to Lee Development for $14M
The former State Farm property at 900 Old River Road, one of Bakersfield’s largest office complexes, has sold to a local property investor-developer for $14 million. Kern County property records show Bakersfield-based Lee Development Group LLC bought the property June 30 from a legal entity controlled by oil producer California Resources Corp. The buyer is a partnership between the owners of Bakersfield general contractor S.C. Anderson Inc. and the Lee family that owns Bill Lee's Bamboo Chopsticks Restaurant downtown.
Mercy Southwest begins construction on bridge for expansion
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Crews began construction of the canal bridge that will serve as the new main entrance to the completed Mercy Southwest Tower on Wednesday, according to Dignity Health. The hospital called this, “a significant milestone in the construction of the Mercy Southwest tower expansion project.” The bridge will allow vehicles to turn […]
Taft Midway Driller
Free backpacks handed out at Ford City Park
Kern County Child Support Services handed out backpacks, school supplies and other items for children at Ford City park Thursday morning. KCCSS Program Manager Alice Aguilar said the team was prepared for 600 children at the drive-though event. Car lined up around he park to wait their turn for the free items.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Reward up to $1K offered for info leading to arrest in southeast Bakersfield killing
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A reward up to $1,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest in a deadly shooting that occurred a year ago in southeast Bakersfield. Police said the Secret Witness reward is being offered in the case of Demond Rufus, 22, who was fatally shot early Aug. 14 in the […]
Bakersfield Now
Riot at Tehachapi state prison, multiple inmates injured
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A riot that broke out at the state prison in Tehachapi sent multiple inmates to the hospital Thursday, according to California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation officials. Eyewitness News learned that at least six inmates were injured in the massive fight at the California Correctional...
California's first 'inland port' to be built in Kern County
The Kern County Board of Supervisors approved the project in Mojave which will support the movement of goods from the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach.
Riot at Tehachapi correctional facility sends six to the hospital
A riot at a correctional facility in Tehachapi ended with six inmates being sent to a local hospital.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Megaflood coming to CA, may cause massive devastation and cost $1 trillion in damage, experts warn
Many Californians fear the "Big One," but it might not be what you think. It's not an earthquake. And it isn't the mega drought. It's actually the exact opposite -- a megaflood.
Escaped inmate in custody, captured in SE Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Inmate Marcos Rosales, who escaped custody from the downtown jail after allegedly attacking a deputy on Aug. 9, is in custody, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. At approximately 12:50 p.m. Rosales was found at an apartment complex on Washington Street near Potomac Avenue. The office said over the last […]
Bakersfield Now
'Be Finally Free' has issues with county's new prison chaplain
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office is sticking with its current prison ministry provider. One local group was hoping to change that during today's Board of Supervisors meeting. The president of "Be Finally Free," Debbie Ormande, addressed the supervisors during public comments. She claims that there...
Bakersfield RV park residents left without power
It’s been about 24 hours since a nearby RV park has been without power. Residents have been left with no way to cool down or cook.
Plans to build a "dry port" in the Mojave Desert gets backing of Kern County Board of Supervisors
The effort to build a "dry port" in the middle of the Mojave Desert now has the backing of the Kern County Board of Supervisors.The planned Mojave Inland Port, which received a proclamation of support this week from the Kern County Board of Supervisors, is 90 miles from the San Pedro Bay, where the Los Angeles and Long Beach ports have been stymied by supply chain problems caused by the pandemic, and pent-up demand that exploded during the nation's economic recovery. The project is being spearheaded by Pioneer Partners, a Texas-based private holding company, which purchased the desert tract in...
Kern County man sentenced for illegal marijuana grow
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County man was sentenced to 12 years in prison on Friday for illegally growing marijuana at Sequoia National Forest, according to the Department of Justice. Court documents show, that law enforcement found a marijuana grow site in the national forest in July 2019 and they arrested David Moreno Florez, […]
Woman struck, killed Downtown, identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified a woman who was hit by a vehicle on Truxtun Avenue last month. Elizabeth Jane Vigil, 59, was identified as the woman who was hit by a vehicle on July 19 just before 4:30 a.m., according to the coroner’s office. The office said Vigil was […]
KCFD, BFD douse flames at home in east Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Firefighters doused intense flames at a home in east Bakersfield Thursday morning. The fire started near a home on Holly Avenue and Mt. Vernon Avenue around 4 a.m. About 25 personnel from both the Kern County Fire Department and the Bakersfield Fire Department responded. Fire officials told 17 News when they […]
Comments / 0