ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

Local church to host a backpack drive

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Victory Outreach is to host their Annual Backpack Giveaway on Friday at the Victory Outreach Southwest Bakersfield Church on New Stine Road, according to the outreach. The outreach said the event is to start at 6:30 p.m. and they will be giving backpacks to children in need in the community. To […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET 17

Bakersfield native Christian Ganiere special guest for Collector-Con

Bakersfield’s Christian Ganiere has attended numerous entertainment conventions over the years. Being at this year’s Bakersfield Collector-Con will be a very different experience for him as he is not just attending but will be at the two-day event set for the Mechanics Bank Arena as one of the special guests.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

1 wounded in central Bakersfield shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are investigating a shooting that wounded a person Friday evening in central Bakersfield. Officers were called to the area of 1st Street and Oleander Avenue at around 7 p.m. for a report of a shooting. One person was found with at least one gunshot wound, a police department spokesperson said. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kern County, CA
Education
City
Bakersfield, CA
County
Kern County, CA
Local
California Education
Tehechapi News

Steven Donovan Cazier, 1988-2022

Donovan Cazier (Steven Donovan Cazier) passed away suddenly, but peacefully, at the young age of 33 on July 20, 2022, in his home in Tehachapi, Calif. A celebration of life will be held at a future date. He grew up in Ophir, Calif., an outlying area of Auburn, Calif., with...
TEHACHAPI, CA
Bakersfield Californian

CRC sells former State Farm property to Lee Development for $14M

The former State Farm property at 900 Old River Road, one of Bakersfield’s largest office complexes, has sold to a local property investor-developer for $14 million. Kern County property records show Bakersfield-based Lee Development Group LLC bought the property June 30 from a legal entity controlled by oil producer California Resources Corp. The buyer is a partnership between the owners of Bakersfield general contractor S.C. Anderson Inc. and the Lee family that owns Bill Lee's Bamboo Chopsticks Restaurant downtown.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Mercy Southwest begins construction on bridge for expansion

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Crews began construction of the canal bridge that will serve as the new main entrance to the completed Mercy Southwest Tower on Wednesday, according to Dignity Health. The hospital called this, “a significant milestone in the construction of the Mercy Southwest tower expansion project.” The bridge will allow vehicles to turn […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Taft Midway Driller

Free backpacks handed out at Ford City Park

Kern County Child Support Services handed out backpacks, school supplies and other items for children at Ford City park Thursday morning. KCCSS Program Manager Alice Aguilar said the team was prepared for 600 children at the drive-though event. Car lined up around he park to wait their turn for the free items.
KERN COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bakersfield College#College Student#Private Colleges#Csu#Sat
Bakersfield Now

Riot at Tehachapi state prison, multiple inmates injured

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A riot that broke out at the state prison in Tehachapi sent multiple inmates to the hospital Thursday, according to California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation officials. Eyewitness News learned that at least six inmates were injured in the massive fight at the California Correctional...
TEHACHAPI, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Facebook
KGET

Escaped inmate in custody, captured in SE Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Inmate Marcos Rosales, who escaped custody from the downtown jail after allegedly attacking a deputy on Aug. 9, is in custody, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. At approximately 12:50 p.m. Rosales was found at an apartment complex on Washington Street near Potomac Avenue. The office said over the last […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

'Be Finally Free' has issues with county's new prison chaplain

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office is sticking with its current prison ministry provider. One local group was hoping to change that during today's Board of Supervisors meeting. The president of "Be Finally Free," Debbie Ormande, addressed the supervisors during public comments. She claims that there...
CBS LA

Plans to build a "dry port" in the Mojave Desert gets backing of Kern County Board of Supervisors

The effort to build a "dry port" in the middle of the Mojave Desert now has the backing of the Kern County Board of Supervisors.The planned Mojave Inland Port, which received a proclamation of support this week from the Kern County Board of Supervisors, is 90 miles from the San Pedro Bay, where the Los Angeles and Long Beach ports have been stymied by supply chain problems caused by the pandemic, and pent-up demand that exploded during the nation's economic recovery. The project is being spearheaded by Pioneer Partners, a Texas-based private holding company, which purchased the desert tract in...
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Kern County man sentenced for illegal marijuana grow

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County man was sentenced to 12 years in prison on Friday for illegally growing marijuana at Sequoia National Forest, according to the Department of Justice. Court documents show, that law enforcement found a marijuana grow site in the national forest in July 2019 and they arrested David Moreno Florez, […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Woman struck, killed Downtown, identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified a woman who was hit by a vehicle on Truxtun Avenue last month. Elizabeth Jane Vigil, 59, was identified as the woman who was hit by a vehicle on July 19 just before 4:30 a.m., according to the coroner’s office. The office said Vigil was […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KCFD, BFD douse flames at home in east Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Firefighters doused intense flames at a home in east Bakersfield Thursday morning. The fire started near a home on Holly Avenue and Mt. Vernon Avenue around 4 a.m. About 25 personnel from both the Kern County Fire Department and the Bakersfield Fire Department responded. Fire officials told 17 News when they […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy