Missouri will vote on personal use, decriminalization of marijuana in November

WIBW
With more votes reported, gap narrows in GOP State Treasurer’s race
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Provisional ballots continue trickling in, and they’re once again shrinking the gap in the race for the Republican nomination in the State Treasurer race. The Kansas Secretary of State’s Office update from Thursday night shows State Rep. Steven Johnson now leading State Sen. Caryn Tyson...
WIBW
COVID picture improves in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - COVID cases continue dropping in Kansas. The Kansas Dept. of Health and Environment’s weekly update shows daily new case numbers continuing a downward trend that started in mid-July. However, the rolling average of more than 800 new cases a day does keep most of the state remains in the high incidence rate.
WIBW
Jury convicts Kansas veteran of defrauding VA for disability benefits
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A federal jury convicted a Kansas veteran of wire fraud and theft of government funds in charges related to a scheme to defraud the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs out of disability benefits. According to court documents, Bruce Hay, 53, of Greely, a U.S. Army...
WIBW
Names of 3 district judge nominees in Lyon, Chase Co. sent to Gov.
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The names of three nominees for district judge in Lyon and Chase counties have been sent to the Governor. Kansas Courts says the Fifth Judicial District Nominating Commission has sent the names of three nominees for an open district judge position to Governor Laura Kelly, who has 60 days to decide who to appoint.
WIBW
VAEK to enroll veterans in VA Healthcare at Mayetta event
MAYETTA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Eastern Kansas VA Healthcare System will host an event to find rural veterans with health conditions that qualify them or the families they left behind for compensation. The Eastern Kansas VA Healthcare System says Tribal and State Veteran Service Officers, as well as other knowledgeable...
WIBW
Officials continue to monitor blue-green algae in Milford Lake
GEARY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are continuing to monitor the levels of blue-green algae in Milford Lake and have warned residents to avoid harmful blooms. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says it and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks issued several public health advisories on Thursday, Aug. 11, for Kansas lakes due to blue-green algae.
WIBW
KS Board of Ed hears proposal to change private schools classifications based on state titles
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas State High School Activities Association (KSHSAA) did a survey and found private schools win a disproportionate amount of state titles compared to public schools. The organization began discussing it in 2009, even forming a committee to study the issue, but it was not until...
WIBW
Kansans enjoy lower gas prices as nation dips below $4 average
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans are continuing to enjoy some of the lowest gas prices in the nation as the U.S. sees prices fall below $4 for the first time in months. While the national average price for a gallon of gasoline has dipped just below $4, AAA gas price records indicate that Kansas had a state average of $3.58 on Thursday, Aug. 11.
WIBW
Saturday forecast: Very hot to start the weekend
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The summer heat will be in full force today with highs near 100° under a mostly sunny sky. There will be a bit of a breeze out of the southwest at 5 to 15 mph. Heat index values of 100-104° are expected this afternoon.
WIBW
Saturday night forecast: Each day getting cooler
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Today is the hottest day of the weekend and the week ahead. We are on a cooling trend with each day being a little cooler than the last the next few days. A week cold front may glide through overnight tonight, but we are still in the mid 90s Sunday afternoon. We start seeing rain chances increase by Monday evening as another cold front, a strong cold front, will be in the area and blow through late Monday into Tuesday. Highs Tuesday may only top out in the 70s.
