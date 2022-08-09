Missouri will vote on personal use, decriminalization of marijuana in November

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Today is the hottest day of the weekend and the week ahead. We are on a cooling trend with each day being a little cooler than the last the next few days. A week cold front may glide through overnight tonight, but we are still in the mid 90s Sunday afternoon. We start seeing rain chances increase by Monday evening as another cold front, a strong cold front, will be in the area and blow through late Monday into Tuesday. Highs Tuesday may only top out in the 70s.

