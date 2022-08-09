Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
Fewer bikes in Sturgis than in 2021 so far
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The one-day total for day six of the vehicle count for the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is about 3,000 less than in 2021. Based on traffic counts for the past several years, this year’s rally traffic will be lower than in 2021. Traffic counts...
kotatv.com
The Rats Hole comes to the Buffalo Chip
STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA) -The Rats Hole hosted their 34th annual bike show Thursday. More than 100 bikes showed up to compete in 14 different categories for the ‘Big Daddy Rat Trophy’. They claim to be the largest and longest running bike show in the world as Rats Hole...
KELOLAND TV
Bikers choose this Airbnb for rally
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Maybe 15 or 20 minutes or so from the full roar of the Sturgis Rally are two houses along a county road back in the woods. Bikers who come for the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally each August have found their way to these two houses at the invitation of the host, Lang Termes.
kotatv.com
Wednesday brings a whole new crowd to the Sturgis Rally
STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA) - Wednesday marks the halfway point of the Sturgis Rally but that doesn’t mean it’s the same crowd that has been roaming the streets of Sturgis all week. Some bikers choose only to come to one part of the Rally, either the beginning or the...
newscenter1.tv
UPDATE: Wednesday 12:20 p.m. Drowning victim recovered at Angostura
FALL RIVER COUNTY, S.D. — The Pennington County Search and Rescue, Rapid City/Pennington County Water Rescue, the Remote Operation Vehicle Team, and South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks assisted the Fall River County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday evening in search of a swimmer at Angostura. The Pennington County Sheriff’s...
newscenter1.tv
Omaha Street, Cambell Street intersection work to begin Aug. 15
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Work is set to begin Monday, Aug. 15 at the intersection of Omaha Street and Cambell Street on a project re-shaping the intersection and surrounding area. The new project will have an ultimate goal of widening the sidewalk in the area between Covington and LaCrosse Street to 10 feet, which will provide an ADA-complaint path for residents and give the LaCrosse Street intersection up-to-date with underground utilities, new pavement, and traffic signals. There will also be a feature for pedestrian signal controls.
newscenter1.tv
Beauty, Brains, and Bikes: Biker Belles make their annual cruise to Sturgis
DEADWOOD, S.D. — It was a beautiful morning to celebrate women, as the 14th annual Biker Belles ride took off from the Lodge at Deadwood Tuesday. “What we do is we empower women to ride motorcycles,” said Kelly Jean Deming, founder of the Women of Worth Motorcycle Group.
newscenter1.tv
Sturgis leaves its mark on one man – and for a good reason
MEADE COUNTY, S.D. — Michael Anderson from Oregon is leaving the 2022 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally with a very special gift for his wife, Joyce. “The one I picked is a pinup girl of my wife, and she doesn’t know it,” Anderson said, pointing to a nearly finished tattoo on his upper-right arm. “It’s a bit of a surprise.”
kotatv.com
Drivers not yielding at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - As the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally continues, so does the influx of tourists to the city, along with their ride of choice. Walking downtown during the rally can be difficult with all the cars and bikes passing by. So far this year, along with an increase in parking violations, law enforcement says that vehicles are failing to yield at stop signs for the appropriate amount of time. According to the Sturgis police chief, this adds another level of unnecessary danger to the roads.
newscenter1.tv
Feeding South Dakota the recipient of a bountiful donation for ending hunger across the state
SPEARFISH, S.D.— Feeding South Dakota received a $25,000 gift from First Interstate Bank and the First Interstate BancSystem Foundation for their first-ever “Believe in Local” grant campaign, which will be used to end hunger across the entire state. 40 non-profits across the bank’s 14-state reach will receive...
KELOLAND TV
Rapid City crash ends with car upside down
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Rapid City found a car crashed upside down after hitting a tree Wednesday night. According to the Rapid City Police Department, the crash happened in the 3600 block of West Chicago Street and the intersection of Platt Street. Police arrested 34-year-old Jenna Gitzke, of Rapid City, for reckless driving.
Black Hills Pioneer
The first family of Sky Ridge
SPEARFISH — As the first family of the Sky Ridge housing development in Spearfish, Megan Haag and her daughter Jadah, along with their two cats and dog Zeeke, are excited to be a part of a growing neighborhood. “It’s beautiful out here, so I’m excited to have another sense...
newscenter1.tv
August 8 Sturgis Rally events and weekend numbers
STURGIS, S.D. — The Sturgis Rally is in full swing, with plenty of events to offer throughout the week. Legendary City of Sturgis Motorcycle Rally 5K @ 8 a.m. V Twin Visionary Motorcycle Show at Harley-Davidson Rally Point @ 11 a.m — 4 p.m. 5th Annual Mayor’s Charity...
KEVN
Rapid City pools are set to shut down for the season
Rapid City, S.D. (KEVN) - The Rapid City Parks and Recreation Department announced the closing date for each of the city pools as many of the lifeguards prepare to return to school. The Horace Mann and Parkview pools and the Roosevelt Swim Center’s indoor facility will close Aug. 20. The...
frcheraldstar.com
Another water main break occurs in downtown Hot Springs
Prior to North River Street being shutdown to traffice last Thursday night, motorists drive through water in front of the 309 General following another water main break in downtown Hot Springs. _______________________________. By Brett Nachtigall. Publisher. HOT SPRINGS – For the fourth time in the past 24 months, a major...
kotatv.com
‘Krush’ makes it to the Rally
STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA) - Walking along Main Street during the Sturgis Rally you’ll normally see motorcycles, food, drinks, and so much more, but two women discovered something unusual last Monday. Angie Olson, co-owner of Paws on Main, was walking into work when she discovered an injured turtle. The turtle,...
KEVN
Fatal motorcycle crash on Highway 44
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - One person died in a three-motorcycle crash Tuesday morning. The crash was on South Dakota Highway 44 near Scenic. “We have a three-motorcycle crash; we have three serious life-threatening injuries that were transported to Monument Health Rapid City Hospital and then we had one fatality,” said South Dakota Highway Patrol Trooper Elyse Helkenn.
South Dakota Steakhouse Named One of the Very Best in U.S.
With top-quality beef, a diverse menu, and topped off with its famous cowboy butter; it's no surprise this South Dakota favorite was singled out among the very best in the U.S. Of course, the specialty at this establishment is steak, but that's far from the only thing on the menu.
newscenter1.tv
UpSHIFT helps those in need of new wheels to get back on their feet
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Affordable vehicles are hard to come by, especially for those in need of a car to help them get back on their feet. Chris Erickson, director of Shift Garage, asks how we got to where we are at the moment. “We drove, that’s what we...
KELOLAND TV
Minor injuries after semi crashes into house in Sturgis
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities are on scene at a semi vs. house crash in Sturgis. The South Dakota Highway Patrol said the crash happened on Dickson Drive early Wednesday morning. The 2020 Volvo semi-truck and tractor was travelling east on Interstate 90 when it left the roadway near mile marker 32, entering the ditch and travelling through a chain-link fence. The semi then entered private property, going through the yard and crashing into the home on the property.
