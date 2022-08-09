Read full article on original website
KFYR-TV
Future site of Williston Water World announced
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Williston’s future outdoor pool finally has a home. The Williston Pool Action Committee announced Friday that Williston Water World will be located behind Cutting Field, once home to the Williston Coyotes. The City of Williston owns the land, which was appraised as a $1.3 million donation.
KFYR-TV
CHI Williston, Bismarck add digital PET/CT scan service
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - CHI St Alexius Health in Williston and Bismarck are adding a new service to better help those with cancer. Both sites will now offer digital PET/CT scans, which can detect and monitor trace amounts of cancer faster than traditional CT scans. They are also able to provide accurate imaging that accounts for body movement such as breathing and reduced radiation exposure.
KFYR-TV
Williston to Vegas: Sun Country to provide direct flights starting September 8
WILLISTON, N.D. (KFYR) - People in northwest North Dakota will soon have an easier opportunity to fly south for the fall and winter. Making plans to visit Las Vegas can be difficult in the Williston area, because the cheapest option forces you to drive at least two hours away to a different airport. That all changes next month, when Sun Country Airlines returns to provide a direct flight from the Williston Basin International Airport.
keyzradio.com
The Latest Leadership Williston Project to Launch: North Grand Theater Gets 1950s-Themed Mural
Williston, ND (KEYZ) On a gorgeous but steamy Thursday afternoon recently this news gal got the rare chance to break away from the office to cover something more lighthearted than crime and politics. Getting out is a rarity, so I seized the opportunity to hang with a cool bunch of women working collaboratively to turn the otherwise nondescript north wall of Williston's North Grand Theater into a 1950's-inspired mural with magical, lifelike iconic movie treats calling you to the picture show.
KFYR-TV
Williston Basin School District rolls out red carpet to welcome new teachers
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The start of school is less than two weeks away for the Williston Basin School District. On Thursday, they welcomed their new teachers in what they hope will become a new tradition. Nearly 50 teachers were greeted by cheers and applause Thursday morning as the district...
keyzradio.com
Fatal Pedestrian Crash in Ward County
Ward County, ND (KEYZ) A Plentywood, Montana man was killed Sunday, August 7, 2022 after being struck by a car seven miles south of Minot in Ward County. The North Dakota Highway Patrol reports 36-year-old Ryne Darvis was walking in the middle of the left lane of U.S. Highway 83 around 10:10 p.m. when he was struck by a vehicle driven by 58-year-old Yvonne Wollemann from Watford City.
kxnet.com
Montana man killed in pedestrian-car crash near Minot on US 83
MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — A Montana man was killed Sunday after being struck by a car seven miles south of Minot. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a 36-year-old Missoula man was apparently walking in the middle of the left lane of U.S. Highway 83 around 10:10 p.m., when he was struck by a vehicle driven by a 58-year-old Watford City woman.
KFYR-TV
Pedestrian killed in Highway 83 crash
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota state troopers say a 36-year-old man from Missoula, MT was hit and killed by a car late Sunday night. Troopers are investigating the crash on Highway 83, about 7 miles south of Minot, where a Watford City driver came up on a pedestrian in the middle of the left lane. It happened at about 10:10 p.m. Troopers say the driver could not avoid striking the man and no charges are being considered.
740thefan.com
Babe Ruth World Series starts this weekend in Williston
Williston, ND (KFGO/KNFL) The 2022 Babe Ruth World Series begins this weekend in Williston. Ten teams from around the country will play in the annual tournament, including three from North Dakota. Pool play begins on Saturday, with teams split into two groups of five teams. Each team is guaranteed four...
