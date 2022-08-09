WILLISTON, N.D. (KFYR) - People in northwest North Dakota will soon have an easier opportunity to fly south for the fall and winter. Making plans to visit Las Vegas can be difficult in the Williston area, because the cheapest option forces you to drive at least two hours away to a different airport. That all changes next month, when Sun Country Airlines returns to provide a direct flight from the Williston Basin International Airport.

WILLISTON, ND ・ 4 DAYS AGO