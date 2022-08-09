Read full article on original website
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Williston’s future outdoor pool finally has a home. The Williston Pool Action Committee announced Friday that Williston Water World will be located behind Cutting Field, once home to the Williston Coyotes. The City of Williston owns the land, which was appraised as a $1.3 million donation.
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The start of school is less than two weeks away for the Williston Basin School District. On Thursday, they welcomed their new teachers in what they hope will become a new tradition. Nearly 50 teachers were greeted by cheers and applause Thursday morning as the district...
Ward County, ND (KEYZ) A Plentywood, Montana man was killed Sunday, August 7, 2022 after being struck by a car seven miles south of Minot in Ward County. The North Dakota Highway Patrol reports 36-year-old Ryne Darvis was walking in the middle of the left lane of U.S. Highway 83 around 10:10 p.m. when he was struck by a vehicle driven by 58-year-old Yvonne Wollemann from Watford City.
