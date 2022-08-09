Flood Watch Issued for San Diego County’s Mountains and Deserts

A thunderstorm in Southern California on Monday. Courtesy National Weather Service

A flood watch has been issued for San Diego County’s mountains and deserts on Tuesday afternoon due the the likelihood of strong thunderstorms.

The National Weather Service office said the watch will be in effect from noon to 10 p.m. and warned that people living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action.

“Scattered thunderstorms are expected in the mountains and deserts this afternoon,” the weather service said, adding that the rain could move west of the mountains.

The area under watch includes the communities of Julian, Pine Valley and Borrego Springs.

The San Diego County mountains experienced heavy rain on Monday, with Julian recording 0.85 inches.