Paramedics Recover Drowned Man’s Body in Rose Creek

By City News Service
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 4 days ago
A Falck ambulance for San Diego. Courtesy of the company

A man pulled from Rose Creek Monday evening was pronounced dead at the scene.

San Diego Police received a call at approximately 7:31 p.m. regarding a body lying “motionless in the river,” Officer John Buttle told City News Service.

Paramedics from the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department responded to the creek and attempted to revive the man.

Buttle said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The preliminary cause of death is drowning, Buttle said.

