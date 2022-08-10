ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi grand jury declines to indict white woman whose accusation sparked Emmett Till's lynching

By CBS Chicago
 5 days ago

Grand jury declines to indict woman whose accusation sparked killing of Emmett Till 00:22

GREENWOOD, Miss. (CBS/AP) — A grand jury in Mississippi has declined to indict the white woman whose accusation set off the lynching of Black teenager Emmett Till nearly 70 years ago, despite revelations about an unserved arrest warrant and a newly revealed memoir by the woman, a prosecutor said Tuesday.

A Leflore County grand jury considered evidence and testimony regarding Carolyn Bryant Donham's involvement in the kidnapping and death of Till, Leflore County District Attorney Dewayne Richardson said in a news release.

After hearing more than seven hours of testimony from investigators and witnesses, the grand jury determined that there was not sufficient evidence to indict Donham, Richardson said. Charges of both kidnaping and manslaughter were considered.

The news that the grand jury had declined to charge Donham makes it increasingly unlikely that she will ever be prosecuted for her role in the events that led to Till's death.

A group searching the basement of the Leflore County Courthouse in June discovered the unserved arrest warrant charging Donham, then-husband Roy Bryant and brother-in-law J.W. Milam in Till's abduction in 1955. While the men were arrested and acquitted on murder charges in Till's subsequent slaying, Donham, 21 at the time and 87 now, was never taken into custody.

In an unpublished memoir obtained last month by The Associated Press, Donham said she was unaware of what would happen to the 14-year-old Till, who lived in Chicago and was visiting relatives in Mississippi when he was abducted, killed and tossed in a river. She accused him of making lewd comments and grabbing her while she worked alone at a family store in Money, Mississippi.

Donham said in the manuscript that the men brought Till to her in the middle of the night for identification but that she tried to help the youth by denying it was him. Despite being abducted at gunpoint from a family home by Roy Bryant and Milam, the 14-year-old identified himself to the men, she claimed.

Till's battered, disfigured body was found days later in a river, where it was weighted down with a heavy metal fan. The decision by his mother, Mamie Till Mobley, to open Till's casket for his funeral in Chicago demonstrated the horror of what had happened and added fuel to the Civil Rights movement.

On Tuesday night, CBS 2 asked Till's cousin, Ollie Gordon, if she thinks his family will ever see justice.

"As the public sees it, justice with someone convicted and going to jail - at this late date, I doubt it seriously," Gordon said. "So we have to seek justice in other ways."

But Gordon said Till didn't die in vain, given that his lynching went on to spur the modern Civil Rights movement.

Ann McConney
5d ago

These ATROCITIES stir angry sentiment s in many. She will be TRIED in some form or other come JUDGEMENT day if she hasn't been already with HAUNTING MEMORIES. 💯

Elizabeth Wiesel
5d ago

Mississippi is guilty of all sins the blood of Emmett till and others like this teenager that was murdered in the state like Mississippi May the days of Mississippi be like Psalms 109 quick

Beverly Amarantes
5d ago

She will be judged when she dies. Having said that, this was a chance finally to make it right. She should be prosecuted even if she's old. I think what she did was evil and she needs to pay the price.

