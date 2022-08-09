Read full article on original website
munciejournal.com
Munich is Heading to Muncie: Oktoberfest Benefitting ecoREHAB Coming October 1
MUNCIE, IN—Get out your Lederhosen and Steins—a taste of Germany is coming to Muncie. The Yard, Muncie’s newest venue, in partnership with Indiana On Tap, is excited to present the Inaugural Year of Munich to Muncie Oktoberfest. This 21-and -over event will take place at The Yard (formerly McCarty Lumberyard) on Saturday, October 1st from (4pm VIP Entry) 5pm – 8pm.
Your News Local
Donations being accepted for repair of Miami Nation of Indians Building
MIAMI COUNTY, IN- The Miami Nation of Indians of Indiana need your help. Their Tribal Complex is the former Peru High School building built in 1938-39. The property was added to the National Historic Registry in the mid 2000s. The building is used to operate the Tribe, run a food bank which is open to all Miami County residents and beyond, store and archive historical artifacts, conduct Bingo from (main income), house a museum in, and hold a gift shop.
indyschild.com
Local festivals and events to celebrate all things fall
Indianapolis has some of the best festivals in Indiana, and even the Midwest. Fun, family-friendly festivals can be found happening around Indy all year long. If you are up for a road trip. Check out of of many small town festivals listed in our guide for a brand new festival experiences in Indiana.
Fox 59
A brand new farmer’s market on the northwest side of Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — If you have been on the lookout for a farmer’s market on the northwest side of Indianapolis, look no further than the brand new Pike Farmer’s Market. Founded by two local farmers, the Pike Farmer’s Market is a brand new showcase of local farmers and vendors. With everything available from plants and flowers to fresh vegetables, the market offers a wide variety of products and produce to attendees.
indianapublicradio.org
Frankton restricts fireworks to around Independence Day and New Years
Madison County’s Frankton is the latest community to pass restrictions on when residents can set off consumer fireworks. Approved by the Frankton Town Council, fireworks will now be limited to days surrounding Independence Day and New Year’s Eve. Here are the only dedicated fireworks times for residents:. June...
ballstatedailynews.com
"I love Muncie": Fire Up DWNTWN was a step in helping rebuild Muncie by bringing people together and supporting local businesses
Though it didn’t go exactly to plan, with the scheduled “Special Shape Hot Air Balloon Glow Show” being canceled due to weather, Fire Up DWNTWN took over Walnut Street and the rest of downtown Muncie, Indiana, August 6, 2022. Hot air balloons still briefly took the skies, local businesses set up shop under tents, food trucks lined the street and countless other events ran from 1-10 p.m., prompting Muncie’s community to show out in full form.
cbs4indy.com
No place like home? Where people from central Indiana ended up
INDIANAPOLIS — A new study shows most young people do not move far from their childhood home. The study by researchers at the U.S. Census Bureau and Harvard University examined the migration patterns of young adults, exploring where people go between childhood and young adulthood. The study found nearly six in 10 young adults live within 10 miles of where they grew up. Eight in 10 young adults live within 100 miles.
Indiana recycling company expands facility, equipment capabilities
Vertice Industries, an Indianapolis-based recycling company, announced Wednesday the 25,000 square foot expansion of their main plant facility that will accommodate additional equipment.
Kimblewick by Del Webb’s Highly Anticipated Amenity Center Set to Open Summer 2023
INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 10, 2022-- Del Webb, the nation’s leading builder of active adult communities for those 55 and older, today announced Kimblewick by Del Webb ’s highly anticipated clubhouse and amenity center, known as The Carriage House, will grand open at the Indianapolis-area community in Summer 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220810005064/en/ Kimblewick by Del Webb’s highly anticipated clubhouse and amenity center, known as The Carriage House, will grand open in Summer 2023. (Photo: Business Wire)
indyschild.com
Our very favorite events happening around Indianapolis
Looking for something to do? Well Indianapolis has hundreds of events each day, so how do you choose what the best ones are? Indy’s Child top rated events list is a curated list based on the events our staff members and readers find most interesting.
Inside Indiana Business
Taurus Tool marking expansion in Delaware County
A tool-making company in Delaware County is marking its new location. Taurus Tool and Engineering recently relocated to a 66,000-square-foot facility in Muncie, which is more than double its previous space and provides room to expand. Taurus provides contract machining work, including CNC turning, milling and fabrication. It also designs...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Clinton Central Class Of 1968 Reunion Held
Several Clinton Central “Class of 1968”dedicated classmates attended the 54th Reunion at Michigantown , IN Lions Club-Alumni Community Center. They enjoyed some great food, and conversation. Sam Fields was on hand to give a tour of the center that had a &150K face lift that was adorned with hundreds of class photos & other memorable of the township schools scattered throughout the 3 story building. Erick Dircks would like to say Thanks Sam and all those that helped preserve the memory for Scircleville, Sugar Creek, Kirklin, Forest, and of course Michigantown.
woofboomnews.com
MCS Begins a New School Year Today
The new school year begins today for Muncie Community Schools. Residents are asked to watch out for students as they prepare to return to their classrooms. Yesterday, Kira Zick and Kim Kowalski were selected as Muncie Community Schools’ primary and secondary Teachers of the Year, respectively, for the 2021-22 school year. The two were honored during an employee gathering at Central High School.
cbs4indy.com
WIBC’s Eric Berman, 7 other Emmis employees lose jobs ahead of sale of radio stations
INDIANAPOLIS — According to an internal memo obtained by the Indianapolis Business Journal, Emmis Corp. dismissed eight employees, including longtime WIBC-FM 93.1 reporter Eric Berman, on Wednesday in advance of the company selling its Indianapolis radio stations to Urban One, a Maryland-based firm. IBJ reported that Berman was the...
1017thepoint.com
HAGERSTOWN LITTLE LEAGUE TWO WINS AWAY FROM WORLD SERIES
(Whitestown, IN)--Don’t expect much activity around Hagerstown Tuesday afternoon. That’s because much of the town will be either literally or figuratively in Whitestown as a group of Hagerstown kids compete for a spot in the Little League World Series. "It's one of those situations where the town kind of shuts down," said Hagerstown Little League President Shawn Murphy. Hagerstown now represents all of Indiana and is now just two wins away from a trip to Pennsylvania for the World Series. "This is an opportunity that a lot of these kids are never going to get again," Murphy added). The team takes on Kentucky at 3 o'clock Tuesday afternoon.
WISH-TV
Decatur County farmer charged with animal cruelty; 300 sheep relocated
GREENSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — James Hamilton lived on a farm until a few days ago when the Decatur County Health Department declared the home uninhabitable. Hamilton raised hair sheep — they produce hair instead of wool — on the farm about a 15-minute drive northeast of Greensburg.
cbs4indy.com
2 accused of hanging dog adopted from Indy shelter
INDIANAPOLIS — A man and woman from Indianapolis are under arrest after allegedly hanging and stabbing a dog that they had adopted from an Indianapolis shelter. According to an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department report obtained by FOX59, Sierra Lynne Makin, 20, and Zech Hilton Thomsen, 19, were arrested on Aug. 6 on charges of torturing or mutilating a vertebrate animal, animal abandonment/neglect, resisting law enforcement and battery of a public safety official.
Hagerstown Little League representing Indiana on ESPN
WHITESTOWN, Ind. — Hagerstown is rallying around some of its youngest athletes as they compete for a chance at the Little League World Series. The town of less then 2,000 was decked out in purple Monday night. While hundreds watched from the Little League Central Region Complex in Whitestown, even more were watching at home […]
readthereporter.com
Did HSE Schools make the grade?
A data-driven analysis of Indiana’s top 20 elementary schools. US News & World Report publishes rankings for Best Colleges, Best High Schools, Best Elementary Schools, Best Middle Schools as well as other educational rankings. The data for schools, kindergarten through 12th grade, can be found at usnews.com/education/k12. Using filters, the data can be sorted by many factors, including school name, grade level, location, and public school type. This provides a valuable data resource for parents as well as school administrators and school board members.
The expungement truth: Crimes follow long after people have been punished
For those who have been convicted of the more serious crimes, getting an expungement from a judge doesn’t seal the record from public view.
