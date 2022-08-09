ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Porte, IN

valpo.life

City of Crown Point Hosts Comedy Night at Bulldog Park

In The Comedy of Errors, Shakespeare wrote that, “small cheer and great welcome makes a merry feast.” Tonight in Crown Point, there were all the ingredients for a merry feast as the city hosted a comedy night at Bulldog Park, featuring two family-friendly comedians known for their performances on Dry Bar Comedy, as well as live music.
CROWN POINT, IN
valpo.life

Aquinas Catholic Community School, Big Shoulders Fund Northwest Indiana, Dean & Barbara White Family Foundation break ground on $3M expansion project

Years of dreaming, fundraising, and planning finally came to a head for Aquinas Catholic Community School on Wednesday. With the help of Big Shoulders Fund Northwest Indiana and the Dean and Barbara White Family Foundation, the school broke ground on a more than $3 million expansion project. Made possible by...
MERRILLVILLE, IN
valpo.life

Local educators learn leadership at second-annual Big Shoulders Fund Northwest Indiana conference

Big Shoulders Fund Northwest Indiana hosted its second annual two-day leadership conference at Purdue University Northwest’s Westville campus on August 2 and 3. As a way to engage administrators, educators, and staff members, Big Shoulders Fund Northwest Indiana opened up this conference to principals, teachers and support staff from all local Big Shoulders Fund network schools within the Catholic Diocese of Gary to learn, collaborate, and reinvigorate before heading into the 2022-23 school year.
WESTVILLE, IN
valpo.life

RDA Board Approves Seven Transit Development District Boundaries in Northwest Indiana

The Board of Directors of the Northwest Indiana Regional Development Authority (RDA) today passed resolutions establishing the boundaries of seven Transit Development Districts (TDDs) in Northwest Indiana. The boundaries approved were the Munster/Dyer Main Street boundary; the Munster Ridge Road boundary; the Hammond Gateway Downtown boundary; the East Chicago boundary;...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
valpo.life

Sander & Sim Join Valpo Men’s Golf Program

Valparaiso University head men’s golf coach David Gring has announced the additions of Owen Sander (Carmel, Ind. / Carmel) and Padraic Sim (Spanish Fort, Ala. / Spanish Fort [Oregon / Washington]) to his program for the 2022-2023 season. Sander joins the team as a true freshman, while Sim has...
VALPARAISO, IN

