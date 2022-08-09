Read full article on original website
valpo.life
Memorial Opera House Team Committed To Offering Quality Theatre To Porter County Residents And Beyond.
Memorial Opera House (MOH) offers the finest quality theatre in northwest Indiana…often compared to Chicago level production quality. In large part, it is due to a world-class staff that has worked together for years. The more time they spend together, the better quality of the productions that are offered.
valpo.life
City of Crown Point Hosts Comedy Night at Bulldog Park
In The Comedy of Errors, Shakespeare wrote that, “small cheer and great welcome makes a merry feast.” Tonight in Crown Point, there were all the ingredients for a merry feast as the city hosted a comedy night at Bulldog Park, featuring two family-friendly comedians known for their performances on Dry Bar Comedy, as well as live music.
valpo.life
Aquinas Catholic Community School, Big Shoulders Fund Northwest Indiana, Dean & Barbara White Family Foundation break ground on $3M expansion project
Years of dreaming, fundraising, and planning finally came to a head for Aquinas Catholic Community School on Wednesday. With the help of Big Shoulders Fund Northwest Indiana and the Dean and Barbara White Family Foundation, the school broke ground on a more than $3 million expansion project. Made possible by...
valpo.life
Local educators learn leadership at second-annual Big Shoulders Fund Northwest Indiana conference
Big Shoulders Fund Northwest Indiana hosted its second annual two-day leadership conference at Purdue University Northwest’s Westville campus on August 2 and 3. As a way to engage administrators, educators, and staff members, Big Shoulders Fund Northwest Indiana opened up this conference to principals, teachers and support staff from all local Big Shoulders Fund network schools within the Catholic Diocese of Gary to learn, collaborate, and reinvigorate before heading into the 2022-23 school year.
valpo.life
RDA Board Approves Seven Transit Development District Boundaries in Northwest Indiana
The Board of Directors of the Northwest Indiana Regional Development Authority (RDA) today passed resolutions establishing the boundaries of seven Transit Development Districts (TDDs) in Northwest Indiana. The boundaries approved were the Munster/Dyer Main Street boundary; the Munster Ridge Road boundary; the Hammond Gateway Downtown boundary; the East Chicago boundary;...
valpo.life
Indiana American Water cuts ribbon for a solar array at the Northwest Indiana Distribution Center in Gary
Indiana American Water hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony on August 5 for a new solar array at the Northwest Indiana Distribution Center in Gary. This solar array not only provides an environmentally conscious energy source but will ultimately reduce our operating costs and keep water rates more affordable for customers in the long run.
valpo.life
Sander & Sim Join Valpo Men’s Golf Program
Valparaiso University head men’s golf coach David Gring has announced the additions of Owen Sander (Carmel, Ind. / Carmel) and Padraic Sim (Spanish Fort, Ala. / Spanish Fort [Oregon / Washington]) to his program for the 2022-2023 season. Sander joins the team as a true freshman, while Sim has...
