'Compassionate soul:' Hundreds of first responders from across NC join procession for Sgt. Matthew Fishman

North Carolina State Highway Patrol welcomes 21 new troopers
The North Carolina State Highway Patrol swore in 21 new troopers at a ceremony held for the 156th Basic Highway Patrol School.
Six deputies shot in North Carolina in the last three weeks
Raleigh, N.C. — A Wake County deputy was found shot to death overnight Thursday along an area of Battle Bridge Road with open fields on either side. Deputy Ned Byrd is the sixth deputy to be shot in North Carolina in the past three weeks. WRAL Data Trackers found...
Deputy shot and killed in southeastern Wake County
Raleigh, N.C. — A Wake County deputy was shot and killed in southeastern Wake County Friday morning. Law enforcement from multiple agencies were stationed along Battle Bridge Road near Auburn Knightdale Road, near southeast Raleigh, before 2 a.m. At 5 a.m., Sheriff Gerald Baker held an emotional press conference,...
Another North Carolina law enforcement officer is dead. Here’s how many there have been
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The overnight shooting death of a sheriff’s deputy in Wake County is the second such shooting this month in North Carolina and has officials speaking out on violence against law enforcement. “This comes only 10 days after the murder of Wayne County Deputy Sgt. Matthew Fishman,” Attorney General Josh Stein said […]
'Very dedicated:' Deputy found dead in Wake County did not radio for help, left K-9 in car
Raleigh, N.C. — A Wake County deputy was shot and killed while responding to a call Thursday night. Deputy Ned Byrd, 48, was found dead along an area of Battle Bridge Road with open fields on either side. WRAL News cameras captured deputies escorting the deputy’s body from the scene.
2 adults dead, 2 children injured in North Carolina head-on crash
The crash involved a Dodge Challenger and a Pontiac Bonneville, Trooper J.N. Collinsworth told CBS 17.
'This is a crisis situation': Foster children with nowhere to go sleep in Wake County office
Wake County Child Welfare Co-Interim Director Sheila Donaldson was blunt about North Carolina’s social worker shortages as well as shrinking group home and foster parent placement options. "I believe this is a crisis situation," Donaldson said. Turning part of an office building into a makeshift shelter for days or...
FOX Carolina
NC deputies send supplies to flooding victims in Kentucky
YANCEY COUNTY,N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Madison County and Yancey County Sheriff’s Office delivered supplies to victims of the flood in Kentucky. According to a Facebook post, the two office’s traveled to Perry County, Kentucky to deliver the much-needed supplies.
Wake County deputy shot near Knightdale
Raleigh, N.C. — A Wake County deputy was shot in southeastern Wake County Friday morning. Law enforcement from multiple agencies were stationed near the intersection at Battle Bridge Road and Auburn Knightdale Road at 1:30 a.m.. Limited information was available. WRAL News is there working to learn more.
Fire reported at AAA repair shop in Cary
Cary, N.C. — Firefighters responded to a fire at a AAA repair shop in Cary on Thursday night. A report of smoke and fire being visible from the shop in the 500 block of Walnut Street came around 7:30 p.m. Firefighters said it appeared the fire started on the roof or in the attic area of the shop.
New app will help NC firefighters track exposure to carcinogens
A new app launching Friday will help North Carolina firefighters track their exposure to carcinogens while on the job. The N.C. Firefighter Cancer Alliance is set to announce the tracker just before 10 a.m. at the South Atlantic Fire Rescue Expo in Raleigh. The app will allow firefighters to log...
21-year-old charged with communicating threats in connection to Youngsville building lockdown
Youngsville, N.C. — An electronics manufacturing company in Youngsville was on lockdown Thursday afternoon after someone made threats towards employees. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said 21-year-old Cincear Zyair Glasco, of Henderson, threatened to kill everyone in at Eaton Corporation "if a certain individual did not come out and speak with him."
Dozens of police respond to shooting in southeast Raleigh neighborhood
Raleigh, N.C. — Dozens of Raleigh police were on scene of a shots fired call in a southeast Raleigh neighborhood on Thursday afternoon. When officers arrived to the scene on Schenley Drive, they found a home with multiple gunshots fired into it. A man and woman inside the home also had very minor, non-life-threatening injures, police said.
Massive search for the shooter: Investigators work to piece together final moments of Wake deputy's life
Raleigh, N.C. — A Wake County deputy was shot and killed while responding to a call Thursday night. Deputy Ned Byrd, 48, was found dead around 1 a.m. along an area of Battle Bridge Road with open fields on either side. He had been shot multiple times, and officials believe he was killed around two hours before he was found.
Byrd continues therapy, family thankful for support
Editor’s note: Sister station WBTW covers the Scotland County area and got an interview with Parker’s parents along with some others who have helped along the way. ===== UPDATE: Mitzi Byrd said in a Facebook post Tuesday night that Parker’s hyperbaric therapy sessions went well. He continues to take pain medicine and even ate three […]
More North Carolina stores are showing the wrong prices
One North Carolina Walmart store has been repeatedly flagged by the state agency that checks for scanned prices lining up with those on the shelf.
NCDOT worker hit, killed by vehicle in Wilson County
Sims, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Transportation said Friday that a worker had been hit and killed by a vehicle in Sims. NCDOT said the employee, 60-year-old Anna Bradshaw, was cleaning up debris along the highway in Wilson when a Honda Accord traveled off the roadway striking her. The driver of the Honda fled the scene after impact.
What to know when facing an eviction in North Carolina
Evictions are picking up again since the COVID-19 eviction moratorium ended one year ago.
‘Ghost forests’ are creeping across NC’s coast at an alarming rate. Researchers are trying to stop them.
The dead and dying forests are eerie and unmistakable. Their spread strains the economic, historic and social fabric of NC’s coastal communities.
South Carolina woman killed by flying umbrella at the beach
Garden City, S.C. — A woman was killed Wednesday after being impaled by a beach umbrella in Garden City. Local officials said Tammy Perreault, 63, of Surfside, was struck by a beach umbrella that was carried by the wind. Suffering from chest trauma, she was taken to a local...
