Latex glove factory opens up hundreds of jobs in Eufaula
EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - Hundreds of new jobs are coming to East Alabama. Production started today at a new plant in Eufaula. Over time the factory will make mostly latex gloves, and condoms are expected to bring around 400 jobs to Barbour County. The factory currently produces over 9 million...
Who is Coley McCraney?
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The man accused of killing J.B Beasley and Tracy Hawlett was never on the radar of police until his DNA matched their case in March of 2019. McCraney was 26 years old at the time of the crime. He has lived in the area most of his life. When arrested, he was serving as a bishop at a local church and a truck driver.
Dothan man indicted on charges he set downtown fires
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Jeffrey Watford who faces charges that he intentionally set two downtown Dothan fires has been indicted. In March, those fires were ignited about 15 minutes apart in a three-block area of Oates Street. They caused significant damage to the vacant buildings, one a hotel that is to...
Human remains found in Wicksburg
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The remains of a Dale County man were found this morning in Wicksburg. Sources tell News4 that they are 42-year-old Rikki Williams. Williams had been missing since June, 24, 2022. At the time WIlliams went missing, police said he had a history of medical issues stemming...
Missing Opp man found, alert canceled
OPP, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has canceled a missing and endangered person alert for an Opp man. ALEA issued the alert after Gary Richard Thien, 68, was reported missing. According to the Opp Police Department, Thien spoke to investigators Thursday morning. He was reportedly fine and...
Opp Police cancel Missing and Endangered Person Alert
UPDATE (8/11/22, 7:53 a.m.) - The Missing and Endangered Person Alert issued by the Opp Police Department for Gary Richard Thien, 68, has been cancelled. DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Opp Police Department is requesting the assistance in locating a missing person. Gary Richard Thien (68) was last seen on...
Retired attorney explains how jury pools can lead to trial delays
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A 1999 murder trial in Dale County has been delayed again due to the lack of jury selection. The selection pool quickly reduced from 250 to 75 and later 58 after 17 jurors were excused. Gary Maxwell, a retired attorney from Dothan, explained the process for...
No shows threaten McCraney murder trial
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Seating a jury in Coley McCraney’s murder trial has become a struggle because most of those ordered to show up for jury duty didn’t. McCraney faces charges that he shot 17-year-old Dothan students J.B. Beasley and Tracie Hawlett in 1999, but not charged until DNA implicated him 20 years later.
Two arrested in bank fraud scam
OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - Two people were arrested Tuesday in connection to a possible bank fraud scam. Ozark Police Department began an investigation on July 22, 2022 after receiving information regarding the scam. Results of the investigation found that Ozark residents Karlos Flucker (22) and Brandon Grubbs (21) were running...
