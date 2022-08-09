ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Prominent real estate firm adds VP of business development

Michael Saunders & Co.’s leadership team is growing by one. Chip Murphy, the new vice president of business development, joined the real estate firm after a nine-year career with Hunt Real Estate in New York. During his time there, Murphy was an agent, branch director. In his final role as regional VP, Murphy managed eight branch offices, leadership staff and administration professionals.
SARASOTA, FL
Healthcare staffing company moves into Laser Spine Institute's former HQ

Staffing company Maxim Healthcare Services signed a lease for 71,000 square feet of a 176,000-square-foot facility that previously served as Laser Spine Institute's Tampa, Fla., headquarters, according to the Tampa Bay Business Journal. Laser Spine Institute — which committed to the space in 2014 — shuttered in 2019, leaving employees...
TAMPA, FL
Tampa, Florida, Is Only US Metro Area With Double-Digit Inflation

Most US cities saw a break last month from relentless price increases, as cheaper gasoline helped slow inflation. Only the Tampa, Florida, metropolitan area had double-digit inflation -- up 11.2%, little changed from the 11.3% high in May. Several cities saw declines of at least a half percentage point, including San Diego, where inflation cooled to 7.3% on a year-over-year basis from 8.3% two months earlier.
TAMPA, FL
Sarasota distributor grows by over 50 employees through acquisition

A Sarasota irrigation, golf and grounds equipment distributor recently acquired a 110-year-old company. A press release from Wesco Turf states the acquisition of Hector Turf, Deerfield Beach, went into effect Aug. 1. Both companies are distributors for Minneapolis-based The Toro Co. “We are excited to welcome Hector Turf into Wesco’s...
SARASOTA, FL
Mosquito-borne Illness Advisory Issued for Hillsborough County

TAMPA, FLA – The Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County (DOH-Hillsborough) advises residents that there has been an increase in mosquito-borne illness activity in areas of Hillsborough County. The arbovirus dengue has been detected in cases connected with international travel. The risk to the general public is low.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
If Florida Gov. DeSantis wants to oust officials, here’s a list

Quality Journalism for Critical Times You probably heard all the hoopla last week about Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis removing — excuse me, “suspending” with extreme prejudice — the outspoken Democratic prosecutor in Hillsborough County, Andrew Warren. He’s not quite fired but he’s on the verge. Usually when officeholders in Florida get pink-slipped by the governor, it’s because they’ve been charged […] The post If Florida Gov. DeSantis wants to oust officials, here’s a list appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Shareholders OK Michigan credit union’s acquisition of Tampa bank

Shareholders of First Citrus Bancorporation Inc., the parent holding company of First Citrus Bank, have approved a deal that will see the Tampa-based community bank acquired by DFCU Financial, a credit union headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan, a suburb of Detroit. According to a news release, FCB shareholders will receive $47.75...
TAMPA, FL
From food stamps to $1.6 million: 'I work just 5 hours a week'

Graham Cochrane, 39, lives in Tampa, Florida and works as a business coach who runs an online business. He teaches people how to make money off of their passions, turn their knowledge into income and sells online courses. He grew his business from earning $7,000 to $1 million in 8 years. Here's how he works 5 hours a week and makes $1.6 million a year.
L. Cane

Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing Downturn

It's no secret that the Florida housing market has had sharp price increases. Although as a whole Florida saw growth of about 24% year-over-year as of May 2022, some areas such much sharper increases. In fact, some areas saw so much growth that some experts called them "overvalued." According to data from Florida Atlantic University, Ft. Myers, Tampa, North Port, and Sarasota are some examples of these markets.
FLORIDA STATE
Lakewood Ranch commercial property sells for more than $2 million

The former PNC Bank branch on Town Center Parkway in Lakewood Ranch has sold. The building brought $2.2 million. SVN Commercial Advisory Group, which handled the sale, says the buyer is Monticciolo Family Holdings from Tampa. The company operates Monticciolo Family & Sedation Dentistry which has 11 offices across Tampa Bay. This new 3,400-square-foot office will be its first in Manatee County.
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL

