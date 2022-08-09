Read full article on original website
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing DownturnL. CaneFlorida State
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
The Tampa Bay Bucs Keep Up With the Jones - Julio Jones That IsThe Veracity ReportAtlanta, GA
3 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Will Isiah Pacheco Be RB2?Chiefs Focus News And More.Tampa, FL
businessobserverfl.com
Prominent real estate firm adds VP of business development
Michael Saunders & Co.’s leadership team is growing by one. Chip Murphy, the new vice president of business development, joined the real estate firm after a nine-year career with Hunt Real Estate in New York. During his time there, Murphy was an agent, branch director. In his final role as regional VP, Murphy managed eight branch offices, leadership staff and administration professionals.
mynews13.com
Florida developer plans modular home community to bridge the affordability gap
The solution to Florida's affordable housing crisis may look different from what some may think if a local development firm’s prediction is correct. Florida is experiencing a housing crisis, and multiple solutions are being considered. Officials at ERC Communities Inc. believe they have found the answer in modular homes.
beckersasc.com
Healthcare staffing company moves into Laser Spine Institute's former HQ
Staffing company Maxim Healthcare Services signed a lease for 71,000 square feet of a 176,000-square-foot facility that previously served as Laser Spine Institute's Tampa, Fla., headquarters, according to the Tampa Bay Business Journal. Laser Spine Institute — which committed to the space in 2014 — shuttered in 2019, leaving employees...
Bloomberg
Tampa, Florida, Is Only US Metro Area With Double-Digit Inflation
Most US cities saw a break last month from relentless price increases, as cheaper gasoline helped slow inflation. Only the Tampa, Florida, metropolitan area had double-digit inflation -- up 11.2%, little changed from the 11.3% high in May. Several cities saw declines of at least a half percentage point, including San Diego, where inflation cooled to 7.3% on a year-over-year basis from 8.3% two months earlier.
businessobserverfl.com
Sarasota distributor grows by over 50 employees through acquisition
A Sarasota irrigation, golf and grounds equipment distributor recently acquired a 110-year-old company. A press release from Wesco Turf states the acquisition of Hector Turf, Deerfield Beach, went into effect Aug. 1. Both companies are distributors for Minneapolis-based The Toro Co. “We are excited to welcome Hector Turf into Wesco’s...
Tampa homeowner loses thousands after hiring unlicensed mover
Consumers are rarely more vulnerable than when they hire someone to move everything they own. More than 1,000 Florida-based movers have an “F” rating with the Better Business Bureau.
floridahealth.gov
Mosquito-borne Illness Advisory Issued for Hillsborough County
TAMPA, FLA – The Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County (DOH-Hillsborough) advises residents that there has been an increase in mosquito-borne illness activity in areas of Hillsborough County. The arbovirus dengue has been detected in cases connected with international travel. The risk to the general public is low.
ospreyobserver.com
After Serving Riverview For Almost 50 Years, George’s Mower Service Heads For Retirement
George’s Mower Service has been a staple in the Riverview community for 48 years. Bob Rodriguez has been the owner of George’s Mower Service for 95 percent of that time, having taken ownership in 1982 after his father-in-law passed. However, its long history has unfortunately come to an end.
Tampa inflation drops to 11.2%, national at 8.5%
While nationally inflation fell 0.6% to 8.5%, the already higher inflation rate fell just 0.1% to 11.2% overall.
fox13news.com
Andrew Warren likely to be reinstated after Governor DeSantis 'hijacked' job, constitutional lawyer predicts
TAMPA, Fla. - Fired by Governor Ron DeSantis nearly a week ago, ousted Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren is now preparing to mount a legal fight to get his job back. As everyone waits to see what Warren’s first legal move will be, a respected constitutional lawyer is now weighing in.
If Florida Gov. DeSantis wants to oust officials, here’s a list
Quality Journalism for Critical Times You probably heard all the hoopla last week about Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis removing — excuse me, “suspending” with extreme prejudice — the outspoken Democratic prosecutor in Hillsborough County, Andrew Warren. He’s not quite fired but he’s on the verge. Usually when officeholders in Florida get pink-slipped by the governor, it’s because they’ve been charged […] The post If Florida Gov. DeSantis wants to oust officials, here’s a list appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Florida rads: 3 Tampa Bay counties at higher risk of radon poisoning
Nine counties in Florida have a higher risk of radon gas poisoning, and three of them are right here in Tampa Bay.
businessobserverfl.com
Shareholders OK Michigan credit union’s acquisition of Tampa bank
Shareholders of First Citrus Bancorporation Inc., the parent holding company of First Citrus Bank, have approved a deal that will see the Tampa-based community bank acquired by DFCU Financial, a credit union headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan, a suburb of Detroit. According to a news release, FCB shareholders will receive $47.75...
Company wants to pay you to nap while ‘working’
A new job opening at company "Casper," an e-commerce mattress startup, is looking for someone to "sleep and tell," according to its website.
CNBC
From food stamps to $1.6 million: 'I work just 5 hours a week'
Graham Cochrane, 39, lives in Tampa, Florida and works as a business coach who runs an online business. He teaches people how to make money off of their passions, turn their knowledge into income and sells online courses. He grew his business from earning $7,000 to $1 million in 8 years. Here's how he works 5 hours a week and makes $1.6 million a year.
businessobserverfl.com
Pharmaceutical firm to build 60,000-square-foot facility in Polk County, create 100 jobs
Assure Infusions, a Winter Haven-based pharmaceutical company, is building a 60,000-square-foot facility in Polk County and creating more than 100 jobs in the process. Assure, which launched early this year, produces IV fluid products. According to the company’s website, its bags include sodium chloride, dextrose, lactated ringers and sterile water.
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing Downturn
It's no secret that the Florida housing market has had sharp price increases. Although as a whole Florida saw growth of about 24% year-over-year as of May 2022, some areas such much sharper increases. In fact, some areas saw so much growth that some experts called them "overvalued." According to data from Florida Atlantic University, Ft. Myers, Tampa, North Port, and Sarasota are some examples of these markets.
Airline offering flights from Tampa Bay to New York for $69
If you're looking for a cheap flight to New York, a low-fare airline will now get you there from the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport.
‘We are in this alone:’ Sarasota teachers say classrooms are political battlegrounds
Teachers in Sarasota, Fla. said in a recent survey on educator morale that their jobs had been made more difficult by politics entering the classroom.
businessobserverfl.com
Lakewood Ranch commercial property sells for more than $2 million
The former PNC Bank branch on Town Center Parkway in Lakewood Ranch has sold. The building brought $2.2 million. SVN Commercial Advisory Group, which handled the sale, says the buyer is Monticciolo Family Holdings from Tampa. The company operates Monticciolo Family & Sedation Dentistry which has 11 offices across Tampa Bay. This new 3,400-square-foot office will be its first in Manatee County.
