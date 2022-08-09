ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

These high schools have produced the most Texas Longhorns - Part One

On September 3, the Texas Longhorns will officially begin the 130th football season in their school’s history. With four claimed national championships (plus seven undefeated seasons between 1893 and 1923), 32 conference championships, and 31 bowl wins in their history, the Longhorns have easily the most storied college football program in Texas, and one of the most prestigious in the country.
Report: 2023 Defensive lineman David Hicks Jr. states “nothing has changed” in relationship with Texas AM

2023 5-Star Defensive lineman David Hicks Jr. has been the number one priority recruit for Texas A&M and head coach Jimbo Fisher, rivaled only by recent Aggie commit, 5-Star linebacker Anthony Hill. In early July, Hicks Jr. released his Final Seven school list, which includes Oregon, Michigan State, Alabama, Miami, Oklahoma, Texas, and Texas A&M, and recently visited Oklahoma on July 30th, the same day as the annual Texas A&M recruiting pool party. This gave Aggie fans pause concerning his recruiting status, though it was inevitable that the future star would take a visit to a program that was included...
National top-50 CB Bravion Rogers decommits from Texas A&M

Texas A&M has been red hot on the recruiting trail as of late. Since the Aggies' big recruiting pool party/barbecue at the end of July, the team has added four commitments in the 2023 class, including a pair of national top-100 prospects. But, late Monday evening, Texas A&M suffered a...
Sincere Edwards is the first for 2024: 'UCF is a family'

Sincere Edwards is proud to be a Hometown Hero. UCF's summer of local recruiting success took another big step forward Wednesday when Edwards, a four-star defensive end from Apopka's Wekiva High School, announced his decision on the first day of his junior year. He becomes UCF's first commit in the...
