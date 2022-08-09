Read full article on original website
Hogs Heading to Arlington Again Next Year
Razorbacks will join Vandy, Missour, Oklahoma State, Texas and TCU in home of Texas Rangers.
Burnt Orange Nation
These high schools have produced the most Texas Longhorns - Part One
On September 3, the Texas Longhorns will officially begin the 130th football season in their school’s history. With four claimed national championships (plus seven undefeated seasons between 1893 and 1923), 32 conference championships, and 31 bowl wins in their history, the Longhorns have easily the most storied college football program in Texas, and one of the most prestigious in the country.
Report: 2023 Defensive lineman David Hicks Jr. states “nothing has changed” in relationship with Texas AM
2023 5-Star Defensive lineman David Hicks Jr. has been the number one priority recruit for Texas A&M and head coach Jimbo Fisher, rivaled only by recent Aggie commit, 5-Star linebacker Anthony Hill. In early July, Hicks Jr. released his Final Seven school list, which includes Oregon, Michigan State, Alabama, Miami, Oklahoma, Texas, and Texas A&M, and recently visited Oklahoma on July 30th, the same day as the annual Texas A&M recruiting pool party. This gave Aggie fans pause concerning his recruiting status, though it was inevitable that the future star would take a visit to a program that was included...
247Sports
National top-50 CB Bravion Rogers decommits from Texas A&M
Texas A&M has been red hot on the recruiting trail as of late. Since the Aggies' big recruiting pool party/barbecue at the end of July, the team has added four commitments in the 2023 class, including a pair of national top-100 prospects. But, late Monday evening, Texas A&M suffered a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pollard Working at Different Position During Cowboys Practice
The Cowboys are looking to have both Elliott and Pollard on the field at the same time this season.
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in Oklahoma
Her parents, Tina and Dean Clouse, were murdered in 1980 in Texas. The investigation into their murders is still ongoing. Tina, Dean, and Holly (image courtesy of Identifinders International)
Scarlet Nation
Sincere Edwards is the first for 2024: 'UCF is a family'
Sincere Edwards is proud to be a Hometown Hero. UCF's summer of local recruiting success took another big step forward Wednesday when Edwards, a four-star defensive end from Apopka's Wekiva High School, announced his decision on the first day of his junior year. He becomes UCF's first commit in the...
College Football Head Coach Won't Reveal Where He Ranked Texas
Who ranked the Longhorns No. 1? It's the biggest question to come out of Texas since "Who Shot J.R.?" decades ago. When the 2022 preseason Coaches Poll was unveiled earlier this week, Texas was ranked 18th. Shockingly, one coach actually voted the Longhorns No. 1 on his ballot. The last...
RELATED PEOPLE
2024 Top247: Where does Texas stand with the Top 10 in-state prospects?
The newly released Top247 for the 2024 class is live, and as always, the state of Texas is well represented. The Longhorns are doing good work in 2023 stacking up commitments from priority targets and will look to make a similar impact in 2024. It’s still relatively early for that...
Wiltfong Whiparound: Cedric Baxter's potential impact on Texas
On this clip from Wiltfong Whiparound, Steve Wiltfong preview's 4-star RB Cedric Baxter's commitment announcement and if he chooses Texas, what impact that will have on the Longhorns moving forward.
No. 5 Amarillo High hands Abilene High first loss in team tennis
Amarillo High, ranked No. 5 in the Texas Tennis Coaches Association’s Class 5A preseason state poll, beat Abilene High 19-0 in a nondistrict dual match Monday at the AHS courts. It’s the Eagles’ first loss of the season in a potential first-round playoff match against the Sandies.
