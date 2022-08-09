Read full article on original website
Santa Clarita Radio
Recall Gascón Campaign Finds Use Of Outdated Procedures, Could Affect Recall Success
The Recall District Attorney George Gascón Campaign claimed Los Angeles County officials are not following current signature verification laws — instead using older and stricter guidelines. On Monday, the Recall Gascón Campaign released a statement claiming that the Los Angeles County Registrar is not following updated guidelines when...
Santa Clarita Radio
Hestia Medical Spa In Santa Clarita Provides World Class Skin Treatments For All Ages
When Santa Clarita Valley residents say they want to feel more beautiful, an IV treatment, facial or chemical peel at Hestia Medical Spa is the best choice. Hestia Medical Spa is the Santa Clarita med spa everyone knows for its amazing staff, including registered nurses, and its amazing treatments for people of all ages.
Santa Clarita Radio
DMV Advises Californians To Get REAL ID
The California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) advised residents to make the switch to REAL IDs as the federal enforcement date approaches. On Monday, the California DMV encouraged California residents to get REAL IDs before May 3, 2023, when the U.S. Department of Homeland Security is set to require a REAL ID to board domestic flights.
Santa Clarita Radio
Mission Valley Bank Is On A Mission To Protect Your Money And Financial Assets
Mission Valley Bank in Santa Clarita says that “Your Success Is Our Mission” and with personal and small business planning solutions, they mean it. For an independent, trustworthy and innovative Santa Clarita bank, there is nobody better than Mission Valley Bank. “Mission Valley Bank exists because there’s a...
Santa Clarita Radio
Remembering Former Signal Editor Lila Littlejohn
The former editor of The Signal, Lila Littlejohn, died in her sleep on Sunday morning at the age of 68. Lila Littlejohn, a veteran journalist, journalism teacher and former editor of The Signal, died Sunday morning peacefully in her sleep at her home in West Melbourne Florida on Sunday, Aug. 7, according to family.
Santa Clarita Radio
SCV Water Extends Deadline For Board Of Directors Applicants
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency (SCV Water) has extended the deadline to apply for a spot on the Board of Directors. On Tuesday, SCV Water announced that the deadline to apply for an elected position representing Division 3 on the Board of Directors had been extended to be at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18, according to SCV Water officials.
Santa Clarita Radio
One Airlifted From Santa Clarita After Suffering Medical Emergency
One person was airlifted to the hospital Tuesday after suffering from a medical emergency in Santa Clarita. At around 8 p.m. Tuesday, first responders received reports of a medical emergency on Garnet Canyon Drive in Santa Clarita, according to officials with the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Helicopter 22 was...
Santa Clarita Radio
Achieve Your Dream Home With Interior Design Expertise
A Royal Suite Home Furnishings in Santa Clarita is dedicated to helping their customers achieve their dream home by offering interior design expertise. Redesigning your home can be fun yet challenging. If you do not have your own expertise in color matching, measuring, lighting and installation, you may need some...
Santa Clarita Radio
Oxnard Man Arrested After Leaving Child In Unattended Vehicle Amid 90 Degree Heat
An Oxnard man was arrested on Saturday after allegedly leaving his 5-year-old son in an unattended vehicle parked in a Santa Clarita parking lot in the 90-degree heat. Around 5 p.m. Saturday, deputies received reports of a child left unattended in a vehicle in a parking lot on the 25600 block of The Old Road in Stevenson Ranch, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
Santa Clarita Radio
A Running Toilet Or A Water Heater That Needs Replacing, Call Whitaker Plumbing
If you are in dire need of quality plumbing services, the only name you need to know is Whitaker Plumbing. The plumbers of Whitaker Plumbing always remain professional, prompt, and focused on keeping their customers happy by fixing their plumbing issues correctly the first time. If you call Whitaker Plumbing,...
Santa Clarita Radio
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital To Host Cancer Screening Symposium
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is set to host a “Let’s Get Back to Screening!” symposium for medical professionals and the public for early cancer detection. “Primary care physicians normally counsel patients about cancer screenings,” said May Lin Tao, MD, director of the Henry Mayo and Keck Medicine joint Cancer Services Program. “This symposium will provide up-to-date screening guidelines and help primary care physicians identify high-risk patients.”
Santa Clarita Radio
What Is Illegal To Throw Away In Your Trash And Recycle Bins
When you’re in need of proper disposal of waste and electronics, Burrtec Waste Industries, Inc. are the ones to call!. Burrtec Waste Industries, Inc. and its sister company, EDCO Disposal Corporation, comprise the largest privately-held solid waste company in California. Originally started in 1955, the company is still family-owned...
Santa Clarita Radio
Help Your Dog Live A Happy Life By Visiting Pet Supplies Plus
Pet Supplies Plus Pet Store in Santa Clarita carries a wide variety of funky toys and must-have supplies for our beloved dogs. Pet Supplies Plus has different brands of food, treats, toys, apparel, grooming, supplies and flea control options to help your dog live a happy life. At Pet Supplies...
Santa Clarita Radio
‘Suspicious Object’ At SCV Sheriff’s Station Prompts Investigation
A “suspicious object” left at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station led to the closure of the station to the public on Monday evening. The incident has been cleared and the suspicious object deemed safe, according to law enforcement officials. “A male purchased an item resembling an...
Santa Clarita Radio
As Temperatures Hit Triple Digits This Weekend, Santa Clarita Arrests Decreased
Santa Clarita saw a drop in arrests as temperatures hit triple-digits over the weekend. Between Friday, Aug. 5 through Sunday, Aug. 7, deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and officers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) Newhall Area Office made 12 arrests, a decrease from last weekend’s 18, according to Santa Clarita weekend arrest logs.
Santa Clarita Radio
Santa Clarita School Districts Welcomes Back Students To The Classroom
After two months of road trips, international traveling, staying indoors and relaxing, the Santa Clarita school districts are getting ready to open the lecture books for another year. Five public school districts and three private districts reside in Santa Clarita and all with varying first days and schedules. William S....
Santa Clarita Radio
Telly’s Charburgers Offer A Delicious Option For Your Next Family Dinner
Santa Clarita families and couples simply want fun, relaxing dinner locations that make them feel at home, which is why Telly’s Charburgers is one of their favorites. Telly’s Charburgers is the Santa Clarita 50s diner for the whole family to enjoy, and their burgers are known for their tastiness.
Santa Clarita Radio
Burn Victim Airlifted From Castaic Lake
A burn victim was airlifted to the hospital from Castaic Lake Monday. Around 11:35 a.m. Monday, first responders received reports of a burn victim at the lower lake in Castaic, said Geovanni Sanchez, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Crews on scene requested a helicopter to respond...
Santa Clarita Radio
Castaic Man Arrested On Two Counts Of Assault With A Deadly Weapon, Felony Vandalism
An assault suspect was arrested after he allegedly attempted to stab an individual and brandished a gun at another victim in Castaic Saturday. On Saturday, deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call on Victoria Road and Green Hill Drive in Castaic, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson with The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
Santa Clarita Radio
COC To Host Welcome Day 2022
College of the Canyons (COC) is set to host a welcome day Friday for all incoming students. The one-day event is set to welcome new students and their families on Aug.12 from 9 A.M. to 1 P.M. at the Valencia campus with conference workshops that discuss a variety of topics such as the school’s nursing program, career paths and tips on how to become a successful student.
