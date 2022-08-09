ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Santa Clarita Radio

DMV Advises Californians To Get REAL ID

The California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) advised residents to make the switch to REAL IDs as the federal enforcement date approaches. On Monday, the California DMV encouraged California residents to get REAL IDs before May 3, 2023, when the U.S. Department of Homeland Security is set to require a REAL ID to board domestic flights.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santa Clarita, CA
Local
California Government
Santa Clarita, CA
Government
Santa Clarita Radio

Remembering Former Signal Editor Lila Littlejohn

The former editor of The Signal, Lila Littlejohn, died in her sleep on Sunday morning at the age of 68. Lila Littlejohn, a veteran journalist, journalism teacher and former editor of The Signal, died Sunday morning peacefully in her sleep at her home in West Melbourne Florida on Sunday, Aug. 7, according to family.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

SCV Water Extends Deadline For Board Of Directors Applicants

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency (SCV Water) has extended the deadline to apply for a spot on the Board of Directors. On Tuesday, SCV Water announced that the deadline to apply for an elected position representing Division 3 on the Board of Directors had been extended to be at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18, according to SCV Water officials.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

One Airlifted From Santa Clarita After Suffering Medical Emergency

One person was airlifted to the hospital Tuesday after suffering from a medical emergency in Santa Clarita. At around 8 p.m. Tuesday, first responders received reports of a medical emergency on Garnet Canyon Drive in Santa Clarita, according to officials with the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Helicopter 22 was...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Achieve Your Dream Home With Interior Design Expertise

A Royal Suite Home Furnishings in Santa Clarita is dedicated to helping their customers achieve their dream home by offering interior design expertise. Redesigning your home can be fun yet challenging. If you do not have your own expertise in color matching, measuring, lighting and installation, you may need some...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawyers#The Hacker Law Group#Hacker Law Group#Hlg#Paga
Santa Clarita Radio

Oxnard Man Arrested After Leaving Child In Unattended Vehicle Amid 90 Degree Heat

An Oxnard man was arrested on Saturday after allegedly leaving his 5-year-old son in an unattended vehicle parked in a Santa Clarita parking lot in the 90-degree heat. Around 5 p.m. Saturday, deputies received reports of a child left unattended in a vehicle in a parking lot on the 25600 block of The Old Road in Stevenson Ranch, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital To Host Cancer Screening Symposium

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is set to host a “Let’s Get Back to Screening!” symposium for medical professionals and the public for early cancer detection. “Primary care physicians normally counsel patients about cancer screenings,” said May Lin Tao, MD, director of the Henry Mayo and Keck Medicine joint Cancer Services Program. “This symposium will provide up-to-date screening guidelines and help primary care physicians identify high-risk patients.”
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

What Is Illegal To Throw Away In Your Trash And Recycle Bins

When you’re in need of proper disposal of waste and electronics, Burrtec Waste Industries, Inc. are the ones to call!. Burrtec Waste Industries, Inc. and its sister company, EDCO Disposal Corporation, comprise the largest privately-held solid waste company in California. Originally started in 1955, the company is still family-owned...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
Santa Clarita Radio

Help Your Dog Live A Happy Life By Visiting Pet Supplies Plus

Pet Supplies Plus Pet Store in Santa Clarita carries a wide variety of funky toys and must-have supplies for our beloved dogs. Pet Supplies Plus has different brands of food, treats, toys, apparel, grooming, supplies and flea control options to help your dog live a happy life. At Pet Supplies...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

As Temperatures Hit Triple Digits This Weekend, Santa Clarita Arrests Decreased

Santa Clarita saw a drop in arrests as temperatures hit triple-digits over the weekend. Between Friday, Aug. 5 through Sunday, Aug. 7, deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and officers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) Newhall Area Office made 12 arrests, a decrease from last weekend’s 18, according to Santa Clarita weekend arrest logs.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Santa Clarita School Districts Welcomes Back Students To The Classroom

After two months of road trips, international traveling, staying indoors and relaxing, the Santa Clarita school districts are getting ready to open the lecture books for another year. Five public school districts and three private districts reside in Santa Clarita and all with varying first days and schedules. William S....
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Burn Victim Airlifted From Castaic Lake

A burn victim was airlifted to the hospital from Castaic Lake Monday. Around 11:35 a.m. Monday, first responders received reports of a burn victim at the lower lake in Castaic, said Geovanni Sanchez, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Crews on scene requested a helicopter to respond...
CASTAIC, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Castaic Man Arrested On Two Counts Of Assault With A Deadly Weapon, Felony Vandalism

An assault suspect was arrested after he allegedly attempted to stab an individual and brandished a gun at another victim in Castaic Saturday. On Saturday, deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call on Victoria Road and Green Hill Drive in Castaic, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson with The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
CASTAIC, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

COC To Host Welcome Day 2022

College of the Canyons (COC) is set to host a welcome day Friday for all incoming students. The one-day event is set to welcome new students and their families on Aug.12 from 9 A.M. to 1 P.M. at the Valencia campus with conference workshops that discuss a variety of topics such as the school’s nursing program, career paths and tips on how to become a successful student.
SANTA CLARITA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy