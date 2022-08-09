Read full article on original website
Just A Minute: Why Nick Saban's Press Conference was Bad News For Everyone Else
Alabama hasn't even had a scrimmage yet, but it's already obvious that the Crimson Tide coach really likes this team.
Nick Saban: 'I've never been tempted to leave Alabama'
When was the last time Nick Saban was truly tempted to leave Alabama?. That was the question posed to the Crimson Tide head football coach on Friday morning during an appearance on The Dan Patrick Show. It likely was brought up with the reports that Saban considered leaving his post at Alabama for a College GameDay role at ESPN following the 2013 season, an 11-2 year for the Tide. But Saban said he hasn’t thought about leaving.
21 Days Away from Bama Kickoff: Dre Kirkpatrick
Each day counting down to Alabama's Week 1 matchup with Utah State, I will highlight a former player whose jersey number coincides with the amount of days until the game. The Tide takes the field in just 21 days, so let's look at the career of former Bama cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick.
WATCH: Nick Saban Leads Million Dollar Band
Nick Saban certainly always finds time to ensure his team is having fun. This week, following an intense Crimson Tide practice, the coach welcomed the legendary Million Dollar Band into the facility for what has become a yearly tradition at this point, leading the team in singing the university's fight song, "Yea Alabama."
23 Days Away from Bama Kickoff: Jabriel Washington
Each day counting down to Alabama's Week 1 matchup with Utah State, I will highlight a former player whose jersey number coincides with the amount of days until the game. Bama takes the field just 23 days from now, so let's take a look at former Tide defensive back Jabriel Washington.
Ohio State Names Six Team Captains For 2022 Season
The group includes just one returning captain in fifth-year wide receiver Kamryn Babb.
Moment of Sportsmanship During Little League Game Goes Viral
Texas is wild about its youth sports. Fiercely passionate. Recently in the world of Little League baseball, the Wylie Abilene team had an outstanding season making it all to the Southwest Regionals. Unfortunately, they lost to a very powerful Tulsa National team. However, there's no denying these young men have...
UPDATE: Texas Suspends Former Bama Wideout Following Arrest
UPDATE (08/12) - Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian announced on Friday afternoon that Agiye Hall is suspended indefinitely from team activities. A statement from the coach read, "We're aware of the situation involving Agiye Hall, have talked with his family and have suspended him indefinitely from all team activities for conduct that's detrimental to our program."
“Looks like they’ve made up”: Maria Taylor Speaks to Bama Football Team
Nick Saban brought in Michael Phelps and Larry Fitzgerald as the first two speakers for fall camp this year. The third speaker to talk to the team had a different background than the first two. Sports reporter, Maria Taylor, spoke to the Alabama football team Thursday evening. Many fans remember...
Nick Saban Pleased with the Progression of Ja’Corey Brooks
Sophomore wide receiver Ja’Corey Brooks missed the entire spring period because of an injury but has gotten off to a strong start in fall camp according to Nick Saban. “Ja'Corey Brooks is doing really well,” Saban said on Wednesday. “Very competitive, smart, plays with a lot of toughness, very physical, doing a good. Has got really good hands.”
NFL Legend Talks to Alabama Football Team
Nick Saban continues the tradition of bringing in big-name speakers to visit with the Alabama football team during fall camp. Alex Smith, Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, and Michael Phelps are some of the notable speakers he's brought in over the years. Each year the series of speakers have a common...
