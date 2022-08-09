Read full article on original website
psychologytoday.com
Mentors Versus Sponsors for Career Success
When we invest in relationships, they can make one of the most significant differences to our career success and happiness at work. A mentor is in an advising role and can provide insights and feedback from their own experience. A sponsor is someone who invests in and advocates for you.
Non-profit youth sports program receives grant from Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation
Volley Power is part of the non-profit The Champion Project which aims to give every kid the opportunity to find joy through sports.
