psychologytoday.com

Mentors Versus Sponsors for Career Success

When we invest in relationships, they can make one of the most significant differences to our career success and happiness at work. A mentor is in an advising role and can provide insights and feedback from their own experience. A sponsor is someone who invests in and advocates for you.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE

