Santa Clarita Radio
Hestia Medical Spa In Santa Clarita Provides World Class Skin Treatments For All Ages
When Santa Clarita Valley residents say they want to feel more beautiful, an IV treatment, facial or chemical peel at Hestia Medical Spa is the best choice. Hestia Medical Spa is the Santa Clarita med spa everyone knows for its amazing staff, including registered nurses, and its amazing treatments for people of all ages.
Water usage in California regions drops
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Waterboards showed a state-wide drop in water usage and some regions of the state exhibited a drop of up to 17%. The waterboard said at a statewide level in June of 2014 California residents used 131 gallons per capita daily (GPCD) compared to June of 2022 residents used 101 […]
Santa Clarita Radio
A Running Toilet Or A Water Heater That Needs Replacing, Call Whitaker Plumbing
If you are in dire need of quality plumbing services, the only name you need to know is Whitaker Plumbing. The plumbers of Whitaker Plumbing always remain professional, prompt, and focused on keeping their customers happy by fixing their plumbing issues correctly the first time. If you call Whitaker Plumbing,...
California's first 'inland port' to be built in Kern County
The Kern County Board of Supervisors approved the project in Mojave which will support the movement of goods from the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach.
kpcc.org
EDD Update: New Report Details Difficulties With Administering Payments & More
EDD Update: New Report Details Difficulties With Administering Payments & More. A recent report done by the California Legislative Analyst’s Office detailed some issues that we’ve seen in the state’s Employment Development Department, which is the entity that administers unemployment insurance to Californians. In this report, it details the department’s prioritizing of tackling fraud as opposed to administering payments, an issue that folks have noted on our program before.
Santa Clarita Radio
SCV Water Extends Deadline For Board Of Directors Applicants
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency (SCV Water) has extended the deadline to apply for a spot on the Board of Directors. On Tuesday, SCV Water announced that the deadline to apply for an elected position representing Division 3 on the Board of Directors had been extended to be at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18, according to SCV Water officials.
borderreport.com
Buying groceries in Tijuana helps Californians fend off inflation
TIJUANA (Border Report) — Nauni says inflation has driven food prices way too high in her native Los Angeles, and that’s why she makes a two-hour drive to Tijuana every couple of weeks to buy groceries. On this day, she came to buy food, candy for her children...
The Most Popular Fast Food In California Isn't What You'd Expect
Anyone who thinks they can narrow the food culture of an entire region into a single cuisine is running a fool's errand, and California is no exception. Those who have never visited the Golden State might be inclined to count controversial juice cleanses and sprout-filled veggie sandwiches as staples of its collective diet, but the stereotypical dining scene carried on in wealthy, health-conscious pockets of Los Angeles only makes up a tiny fraction of the state's eclectic landscape of eats.
californiaglobe.com
LA Sets New Monthly Water Conservation Record in July
The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) announced on Tuesday that they received an 11% reduction in water use, quickly rushing to meet state and local goals. In the last few years, with the drought in California being reclassified as a megadrought extended across much of the American west, Governor Gavin Newsom and local officials across the state have set reduction benchmarks to get residents to conserve water in preparation for dry years ahead. In July of 2021, Newsom set the goal at 15% reduction statewide, with Los Angeles aiming at lower usage. While many counties and cities had reductions in the first month, especially in hard hit Northern and Central California, the state only saw a 1.8% reduction in the first month, with LA and San Diego actually seeing 1% increases. By the end of 2021, the state only saw a reduction of 7.7% when compared to the year previous.
Santa Clarita Radio
One Airlifted From Santa Clarita After Suffering Medical Emergency
One person was airlifted to the hospital Tuesday after suffering from a medical emergency in Santa Clarita. At around 8 p.m. Tuesday, first responders received reports of a medical emergency on Garnet Canyon Drive in Santa Clarita, according to officials with the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Helicopter 22 was...
foxla.com
This is the salary you need to afford a home in California
LOS ANGELES - It is cheap to live in California - said no one ever. The Golden State is notorious for its exorbitant housing prices up and down the coast - from San Francisco down to San Diego - it isn't a surprise to see houses for sale triple the amount than in other parts of the country.
Shock vid of ‘fire tornado’ in Los Angeles County as fast-moving blaze in California grows to 150 acres in Gorman
SHOCKING video of a so-called fire tornado has emerged as firefighters battle a fast-moving blaze in California. The fire in Los Angeles County has torched 150 acres as 200 firefighters work to get control of the growing flames. The blaze, dubbed the Sam Fire, was burning in the open, hilly...
Santa Clarita Radio
LAO Report Indicates Glaring Errors Within Newsom’s Employment Development Department
Senate Republican Leader Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, released the following statement after another scathing report highlighted failures within Newsom’s Employment Development Department (EDD):. “If you woke up today wondering whether one-party rule hurts California’s families, look no further than today’s report on the state’s failed employment department....
iheart.com
LA Philanthropic Group Gets Homes Worth $55M from MacKenzie Scott
LOS ANGELES (CNS) - The California Community Foundation has received a gift in the form of two single-family homes in Beverly Hills, jointly valued at about $55 million, from author and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, the organization announced Tuesday. It is the second gift...
scvnews.com
Aug. 24: Residents Invited to Public Meeting for Bouquet Canyon Trail Project
Residents throughout the city of Santa Clarita regularly take advantage of the miles of paved off-street trails available for walking, running and cycling safely without having to worry about the hazards posed by vehicle traffic. An upcoming project will enhance the city’s trail network in Saugus and provide a new,...
Orange County Business Journal
Utah Investor Pays $283M For Anaheim Apartments
A 768-unit apartment complex in Anaheim has traded hands for a record-setting $283.5 million, in the largest reported single-property real estate sale in Orange County since the onset of the pandemic. Records indicate an affiliate of Utah-based Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BRDG) paid nearly $369,000 per unit for...
Santa Clarita Radio
Oxnard Man Arrested After Leaving Child In Unattended Vehicle Amid 90 Degree Heat
An Oxnard man was arrested on Saturday after allegedly leaving his 5-year-old son in an unattended vehicle parked in a Santa Clarita parking lot in the 90-degree heat. Around 5 p.m. Saturday, deputies received reports of a child left unattended in a vehicle in a parking lot on the 25600 block of The Old Road in Stevenson Ranch, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
Headlines: Rainwater Is No Longer Safe to Drink; Burning Body Found Hanging in Tree in Griffith Park
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Rainwater is no longer safe to drink ANYwhere on Earth, due to PFAs, say scientists. [EuroNews]. —Protests at a...
Santa Clarita Radio
As Temperatures Hit Triple Digits This Weekend, Santa Clarita Arrests Decreased
Santa Clarita saw a drop in arrests as temperatures hit triple-digits over the weekend. Between Friday, Aug. 5 through Sunday, Aug. 7, deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and officers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) Newhall Area Office made 12 arrests, a decrease from last weekend’s 18, according to Santa Clarita weekend arrest logs.
The Best Neighborhoods In Los Angeles To Buy A Home
Looking to relocate to Los Angeles? Here are the most coveted neighborhoods to live in, both for families and professionals alike! Begin your search here.
