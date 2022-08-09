Read full article on original website
North Bend Meadowbrook neighborhood will finally get new sewer
After months of deliberation, installation of a new sewer system in North Bend’s Meadowbrook neighborhood can finally proceed. In a unanimous decision Tuesday, Aug. 2, the North Bend City Council approved the formation of the Meadowbrook Utility Local Improvement District (ULID), paving the way for the city’s first sewer system west of the South Fork of the Snoqualmie River to begin construction.
North Bend water conservation ordinance effective Aug. 15
Get ready to conserve water. North Bend’s annual Water Conservation Ordinance will go into effect for its third-year on Aug. 15, applying to all those within city limits or anyone served by city water. The ordinance, which goes into effect in Stage 1 annually each August, comes from legislation...
Change in water priorities could restart development in North Bend
As several developments in eastern North Bend have been delayed or remain underdeveloped after being denied access to water by their utility provider, the North Bend City Council has approved an agreement this week aimed specifically at helping properties with city limits. In a unanimous decision, the council agreed to...
Snoqualmie Tribal member named to Seattle Indigenous Advisory Committee
A member of the Snoqualmie Tribe will join eight other indigenous leaders as an inaugural members of the City of Seattle’s new Indigenous Advisory Committee (IAC). The city council confirmed all nine new members of the committee on Aug. 2, including Suzanne Sailto, a Snoqualmie Tribal member and elected member of the Snoqualmie Tribal Council.
County executive announces coalition to tackle King County’s degrading state of behavioral health care
A coalition of elected leaders, health care professionals, crisis responders and community organizations recently announced the development of a broad policy approach to improve the state of behavioral health availability and sustainability across King County. King County Executive Dow Constantine was joined on Aug. 11 by Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell,...
Free vaccination events provide required back-to-school immunizations
Routine medical visits were postponed during the COVID-19 pandemic, which resulted in a drop in childhood vaccination rates. To combat the drop in childhood vaccination rates and to get students up to date on vaccinations, free vaccination events will be hosted throughout August in Seattle, Federal Way, Renton and Auburn.
