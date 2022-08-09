Read full article on original website
Related
Free backpacks and snow cones at Tri-Cities back-to-school event for kids
Benton County Sheriff’s Office also holding a school supplies drive.
The Top 5 Places to Spoil your Dog in the Yakima Valley
The furry family members we call pets deserve to be spoiled, that's right I'm talking about our dogs. They carry the weight of the world on their shoulders, whether you realize it or not. Their surroundings are their world, including us, so when we're stressed, they're stressed. Let your dog...
Calling All Food Loving Creators in Yakima Valley! Register Now!
Are you a restaurant, food truck or pop-up owner who is looking to get the word out on the delicious types of culinary delicacies you create? Register now for the Central Washington State Fair's Farm to Fork experience!. How Can I Get My Business Out There More?. The Central Washington...
Top 7 Reasons You Can’t Miss the Final Downtown Summer Nights
Is it just me, or is summer going faster this year?. One sure sign we've come a long way is that we've already come to the final week for Yakima's Downtown Summer Nights. Yakima's Downtown Summer Nights Finale is Thursday, August 11th. In addition to August 11th being my paternal...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Homelessness Increasing in Yakima County
The annual Point in Time Homeless Community Survey is out and it found increases in homelessness in Yakima over the last year. The Yakima County Department of Human Services conducted the survey on February 24. The 2022 survey included 670 people experiencing homeless in Yakima County, an increase of 4%...
This Awesome Horror Balloon Festival Desperately Needs To Come to Tri-Cities
Cabel Adams Is The Creator Behind The Horror Balloon Festival. Prosser and Walla Walla are both known for their amazing balloon festivals but what if we could get Tri-Cities their own unique balloon festival?. Adams Says He Was Inspired To Entertain The Locals In Eugene. Halloween is around the corner...
Crumbl Cookies in Yakima Finally Get an Opening Date
There has been a lot of people asking when Crumbl Cookies was going to open in Yakima. It was supposed to open in July but they postponed the opening until everything was perfectly ready. Everything in order, everything set in place to make it the most enjoyable experience for all. People from miles around just to taste these cookies just has people in Yakima have been traveling to Tri-Cities just to grab some of these to take back home. Now they won't need to as Crumbl Cookies finally has an opening date.
ncwlife.com
Local trooper gets big response to his "legal or not' question
“Legal or not legal? Let’s have some fun, go!”. That’s was the message posted on Twitter Tuesday morning by Washington State Patrol Trooper Jeremy Weber. Those words were accompanied by a picture of a truck pulling a fifth-wheeler with a trailer behind that. Weber is public information officer...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KUOW
Invasive Japanese beetles devouring Eastern Washington crops
Invasive Japanese beetles are devouring crops and gardens in Eastern Washington. The small and shiny invasive Japanese beetles were first spotted in Washington in the 1980s. Adult beetles devour fruits, flowers, and plants, leaving ghost leaves behind, says Amber Betts, who works for the Washington state Department of Agriculture. “It’s...
GoFundMe started after Marine veteran with PTSD dies during Tri-Cities heat wave
He was living in his car but was his family’s main income provider.
nwpb.org
Quarantine Likely Due To Japanese Beetle Infestation In Eastern WA, Says WSDA Official
Lauren Paterson reports on what the uptick in beetles means for growers and gardeners. (Runtime :53) The small and shiny invasive Japanese Beetles were first spotted in Washington in the 1980s. Adult beetles devour fruits, flowers, and plants, leaving ghost leaves behind, says Amber Betts, who works for the Washington State Department of Agriculture.
This Funny Yakima Car Lot TikTok Video Has Over 1 Million Views
I was minding my own business being nosy on the internet when I discovered this funny Yakima car lot TikTok video that has over one million views. Yes, over 1,000,000 clicks have been a-clicking on this TikTok video from Steve Hahn's Auto Group in Yakima, Washington!. Your guess is as...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Five Best Places in Yakima to have a Lazy Day
Life is a series of events you have to figure out how to get around or adjust to in order to survive. It causes mass amounts of stress on everyone, you can lose sleep, stop taking care of yourself, or miss a lot of things going on around you. It's...
Nelson Dam demolition wraps up, fish to have new passage by spring
YAKIMA, Wash. — Crews plan to finish demolition this week on the Nelson Dam in Yakima and get started on establishing a roughened channel to replace it in time for spring. The old dam was built in the 1920 and had design flaws that made it difficult for fish to migrate upstream on the Naches River and resulted in sediment buildup that rose water levels and caused flooding.
Oregon ski area sued over Washington child’s death
BEND, Ore. (AP) — The parents of a 9-year-old child who died skiing at Mt. Bachelor ski area in central Oregon last year have filed a $49 million wrongful death lawsuit against the resort and its parent company, Powdr Corp. Angela and Brian Boice of Tacoma, Washington, filed the...
Washington Restaurant Among The Most Surprising Drive-Thrus In The U.S.
LoveFood has the scoop on the best drive-thrus and drive-ins in the country.
Is it Legal for Families to Live Year Round in a Trailer in WA State? Yes and No…
The question is: Is it legal to live in a trailer year-round in Washington State?. In short. The answer is NO. The rule in WA is that you cannot stay in an RV park for more than 180 days in a licensed vehicle in the same spot. Can you live...
q13fox.com
Redmond man drowns in Wenatchee River
WENATCHEE, Wash. - A 25-year-old Redmond man drowned in the Wenatchee River on Sunday, according to the Chelan County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say the ma was kayaking near the Leavenworth KOA and was not wearing a life jacket. Witnesses saw the man go underwater, but he did not surface. Several...
Yakima Irrigation Water Off Tuesday for Repairs
For those city residents who do not have irrigation water this is not a problem. But when the heat is on and the water is off it can get dry fast. If you haven't noticed city irrigation water customers in the West Yakima area are without irrigation water Tuesday, Aug. 9th, for repairs to the main transmission line.
In Need of a Job? 11 Unique Options Across Eastern Washington
Searching for some extra income? Maybe this is your first time looking for a job or you are about to quit because you just can't take another minute where you're at. Hold up, wait a minute the below job options might help. Don't Quit Until You've Got Your Backup Ready.
Mega 99.3
Yakima, WA
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
491K+
Views
ABOUT
Mega 99.3 plays the best old-school jams and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima Valley. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0