Popular Lexington restaurant closing
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A popular Lexington restaurant is closing. Sav’s will be shutting its doors in less than three weeks. The owner, Mamadou Savane has been serving West African cuisine for more than a decade. According to the Herald-Leader, he and his wife decided to take a break...
lanereport.com
Baldwin CPAs promotes Jackson to Senior Associate
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Tyler Jackson started at Baldwin CPAs as an intern in 2020 and signed on as a full-time member in 2021 after graduating from Eastern Kentucky University. Tyler enjoys the variety and complexity of tax returns, making him an integral part of our tax department. Tyler was recently promoted to Senior Associate.
lanereport.com
Baldwin CPAs promotes Mehall to Manager
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Katie Mehall joined the Baldwin CPAs team in 2018 with nearly 10 years prior experience in public accounting. She recently earned her CPA license and values building relationships with her clients. Katie Mehall was recently promoted to Manager.
wymt.com
Kentucky cruises past Dominican Republic Select Team
NASSAU, Bahamas (WYMT) - The Wildcats put on quite a show in their first game in the Bahamas. Kentucky cruised to a 108-56 win over the Dominican Republic National Select Team behind individual double-digit scoring efforts. Oscar Tshiebwe led the scoring effort with 17 points. Daimion Collins and newcomer Cason...
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in Kentucky this week
A popular restaurant chain is set to open a brand new location in Kentucky this week. Read on the learn more. If you're a fan of chicken sandwiches and waffle fries, you'll be excited to learn that Chick-Fil-A is opening a new restaurant location in Jeffersontown, Kentucky, this week.
lanereport.com
Frontier Nursing University holding ribbon cutting ceremony
VERSAILLES, Ky. — Frontier Nursing University (FNU) will celebrate the official opening of its new location on the beautiful, newly renovated Versailles Campus with a ribbon cutting and land acknowledgment ceremony on Friday, September 9, at 10:00 a.m. Founded in 1939 in Hyden, Kentucky, today FNU is one of the largest not-for-profit universities offering advanced nursing and midwifery education. In October 2017, FNU finalized the purchase of the 217-acre Versailles property previously occupied by The United Methodist Children’s Home to better serve its students and to continue its longstanding commitment to its mission. Renovation and construction for FNU’s new campus and the move from Hyden began in 2018. The opening of the Versailles campus to students was delayed by the pandemic until the Fall of 2021.
kentuckytoday.com
Kentucky pastors, families enjoy Ark Encounter on day of encouragement
WILLIAMSTOWN, Ky. (KT) – Pastors, staff members, spouses and their families from the North Central Region were treated to a day at the Ark on Tuesday. The one-day encouragement event drew about 200 to the spectacular Art Encounter for lunch, an encouragement with Kentucky Baptist Convention Executive Director-Treasurer Todd Gray and a day of exploring the Christian theme park.
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky makes history in first Coaches Poll of 2022 season
The Kentucky Wildcats football program has made a lot of history under head coach Mark Stoops. That continued today with the first Coaches Top 25 Poll of the 2022 college football season. Kentucky checked in at 21st overall, marking the first time in program history it’s been in the preseason...
NBC News
Biden responds to his low approval ratings while visiting Kentucky flood damage
President Biden stopped to answer questions from the press before departing Lexington, Ky. after meeting with Gov. Andy Beshear (D-Ky.) and families affected by flash flooding. Aug. 8, 2022.
lanereport.com
Baptist Health helping communities affected by flood
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Baptist Health and its employees are rounding up medical and household supplies to assist healthcare providers and families in Letcher and Clay counties – two areas battered by torrential rainfall and massive flooding that swept away homes, businesses, and resulted in a tragic loss of lives.
WLKY.com
Woman killed by plane propeller in Nelson County, coroner says
NELSON COUNTY, Ky. — A woman was killed in Nelson County after she walked into an airplane propeller, the Nelson County Coroner's Office said. On Sunday, 37-year-old Faleshia Denham was on a small plane flying from Elizabethtown to Bardstown with her daughter, and her brother-in-law as the pilot. Once...
lanereport.com
Downtown Lexington Partnership Board of Directors appoint interim Executive Director
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Downtown Lexington Partnership (DLP) Board of Directors announced that Laura Farnsworth has been named Interim Executive Director, effective immediately, following the departure of President & CEO Terry Sweeney in July. DLP Board Chair Jennifer Taylor said, “The Board of Directors is delighted that Laura has agreed...
KCRG.com
Standoff situation ongoing at Lincoln County home
Iowa doctor expresses disappointment after provision to cap insulin prices fails. An Iowa doctor says he is disappointed after a provision to cap insulin prices failed in Congress. Updated: 5 hours ago. $16 million from the state will go towards three projects focused on tourism, including two in eastern Iowa.
wdrb.com
Hardin County woman killed in accident involving aircraft on the ground
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Hardin County woman died Sunday afternoon in an accident involving an aircraft on the ground. According to Field Houghlin, the Nelson County coroner, the incident took place just after 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Bardstown Nelson County Airport, commonly referred to as Samuels Field. Houghlin...
Numerous vehicles involved in wreck on I-75
Numerous vehicles involved in wreck reported on I-75 Southbound near the 103 mile marker. Crews are working to clear the road.
wymt.com
Kentucky State Police finds stolen truck, arrests suspect
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - *** 5:40 P.M. UPDATE ***. KSP announced the stolen truck was found in Fleming County on Wednesday. One man was arrested on unrelated charges, but he will face new charges from Knox County. His identity was not released. ***ORIGINAL STORY***. Officials with Kentucky State Police...
foxlexington.com
1 charged after vehicle hits, kills pedestrian in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (FOX 56) – Georgetown police have made an arrest after a late-night crash left one person dead Monday. Police were called out to Champion Way between Lexus Way and This Way Home Drive at around 6:30 p.m. Monday night when a vehicle hit a pedestrian. Police said...
WBKO
Victims identified in fatal Henry County crash
The estimated $740 billion package heads next to the House, where lawmakers are poised to deliver on Biden’s priorities, a stunning turnaround of what had seemed a lost and doomed effort that suddenly roared back to political life. WATCH: Ongoing flooding issues in Black Creek. Family accuses Lee's Summit...
