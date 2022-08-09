ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Tesla Has a New Rival for Fastest Electric Vehicle

Elon Musk's Tesla Roadster has claimed the title as "quickest car in the world," according to its website. The 2022 Tesla Roadster has good credentials to claim to be the quickest electric vehicle as its specs say it accelerates from 0 to 60 miles per hour in 1.9 seconds, can reach speeds over 250 miles per hour with 800 to 1,000 horsepower. It also has a range of about 620 miles.
Elon Musk Hints the $40,000 Tesla Cybertruck Isn't Happening

The Tesla Cybertruck definitely made waves when it was first announced due to its polarizing design and the big performance claims made by Elon Musk. Tesla even went as so far as to release a video of a Cybertruck handedly beating a Ford F-150 in a bout of tug-0-war. Performance antics aside, the Cybertruck's most impressive number was its MSRP. When Tesla first launched the pre-order site for the truck, the starting price was listed at $39,900 for the single-motor model.
Chinese Automaker Makes Electric Pickup Before Tesla

Aside from owning a few notable brands such as Volvo, Polestar, and Lotus, there are very few reasons why American car enthusiasts should know much about Chinese automaker Geely. The company makes some decent-looking cars, but none of them are sold in the United States. To be honest, there haven't...
The New Tesla of Luxury Campers Will Make Airstreams Blush

If you see a riveted travel trailer that resembles an Airstream but isn't, it may be a Bowlus. That's assuming you're extremely lucky, too—there simply aren't many of these rare, upscale campers out there, so spotting one is like peeping Bigfoot. The company roots trace back to an aircraft...
3 Reasons to Buy a 2023 Genesis GV60, Not a Tesla Model Y

The luxury EV market is expanding with a new electric vehicle announced by a different car manufacturer every few weeks. One of these recent entries is the Genesis GV60, and it’s caused quite a stir in the auto market. So, how does the South Korean automaker’s first EV compare against luxury EVs that have been in the market for longer? Here are the three main reasons to buy the 2023 Genesis GV60, not the Tesla Model Y.
Ford CEO Jim Farley Talking F-150 Lightning: "Take That Elon Musk"

If you've been surfing around the internet today, or even later last evening, you probably saw or read about video clips related to Ford CEO Jim Farley having a bit of fun at the expense of Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Now, Musk has delivered a similarly harmless response on Twitter.
Autonomy places giant EV order from Tesla, GM, VW, Ford, Rivian, and more

Autonomy, an EV subscription service, has now officially placed its giant order for 23,000 electric vehicles from Tesla, GM, VW, Ford, Rivian, and more. Last month, we reported on Autonomy, a California-based company offering simply subscriptions to electric vehicles – we learned that they were preparing to place a giant order for 23,000 electric vehicles.
Tesla’s self-driving claims are ‘not based on facts’ says California DMV

Tesla’s autopilot and self-driving claims have been called into question by the California Department of Motor Vehicles, which has filed a complaint against Elon Musk’s car company.The 11-page filing states that Tesla has made “statements that are untrue or misleading” regarding its advanced driver assistance systems.It alleges that Tesla, instead of simply identifying product or brand names, uses ‘Autopilot’ and ‘Full Self-Driving Capability’ labels and descriptions to suggest that its cars can operate as an autonomous vehicle.Tesla ads ran in marketing materials on the company’s website "on at least five dates" between May 2021 and July 2022, the complaint says."All you...
Autonomy Places $1.2 Billion Order For 23,000 EVs With 17 Carmakers

UPDATE: Polestar contacted InsideEVs to inform us that Autonomy has not placed any Polestar fleet orders nor any volume orders through Polestar's retailer network, despite claims that appear to run contrary to this in Autonomy's press material. Autonomy, America's largest electric vehicle subscription company, today announced it has placed an...
