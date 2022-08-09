Read full article on original website
Tesla Has a New Rival for Fastest Electric Vehicle
Elon Musk's Tesla Roadster has claimed the title as "quickest car in the world," according to its website. The 2022 Tesla Roadster has good credentials to claim to be the quickest electric vehicle as its specs say it accelerates from 0 to 60 miles per hour in 1.9 seconds, can reach speeds over 250 miles per hour with 800 to 1,000 horsepower. It also has a range of about 620 miles.
MotorTrend Magazine
Elon Musk Hints the $40,000 Tesla Cybertruck Isn't Happening
The Tesla Cybertruck definitely made waves when it was first announced due to its polarizing design and the big performance claims made by Elon Musk. Tesla even went as so far as to release a video of a Cybertruck handedly beating a Ford F-150 in a bout of tug-0-war. Performance antics aside, the Cybertruck's most impressive number was its MSRP. When Tesla first launched the pre-order site for the truck, the starting price was listed at $39,900 for the single-motor model.
Chinese Automaker Makes Electric Pickup Before Tesla
Aside from owning a few notable brands such as Volvo, Polestar, and Lotus, there are very few reasons why American car enthusiasts should know much about Chinese automaker Geely. The company makes some decent-looking cars, but none of them are sold in the United States. To be honest, there haven't...
electrek.co
If you want an EV, buy this week – Rivian, Fisker and others rush to lock in EV tax credits before changes
Rivian, Fisker, and other EV makers are offering binding purchase agreements to reservation holders after the Senate passed the Inflation Reduction Act with big EV tax credit changes. The availability of tax credits could change within the span of the next week if the House passes the bill and President Biden signs it quickly as is expected.
New Tesla Owner Finds That Supercharging His Model 3 Is More Expensive Than Pumping Gas
Charging an electric car is usually cheaper than filling a car up with gas, but one Tesla Model 3 owner found that Supercharging can add up. The post New Tesla Owner Finds That Supercharging His Model 3 Is More Expensive Than Pumping Gas appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Best SUVs of 2022 That Nobody Bought, According to Consumer Reports
Finding a good deal on a new car, truck, or sport utility vehicle is nothing short of frustrating right now. However, Consumer Reports has some options for the best SUVs of 2022 that nobody bought. Who knows, perhaps that means buyers can snag a good deal just to move the inventory off the lot.
Elon Musk Sells Nearly $7 Billion in Tesla Shares in Preparation for ‘Hopefully Unlikely’ Close of Twitter Deal
As Elon Musk continues to try and back out of his agreement to purchase Twitter, the CEO sold almost $7 billion in Tesla stocks on Tuesday. He says the move was made to “avoid an emergency sale of Tesla stock” down the line. In new filings this week,...
3 Reliable Used SUVs Under $15,000, According to Consumer Reports
New cars remain hard to find, which means used cars are still expensive. Consumer Reports has some reliable used SUVs under $15,000 that might fit your needs. With good safety scores, reasonable fuel economy numbers, and affordable prices, these sport utility vehicles check all the boxes. This Honda CR-V is...
MotorTrend Magazine
The New Tesla of Luxury Campers Will Make Airstreams Blush
If you see a riveted travel trailer that resembles an Airstream but isn't, it may be a Bowlus. That's assuming you're extremely lucky, too—there simply aren't many of these rare, upscale campers out there, so spotting one is like peeping Bigfoot. The company roots trace back to an aircraft...
3 Reasons to Buy a 2023 Genesis GV60, Not a Tesla Model Y
The luxury EV market is expanding with a new electric vehicle announced by a different car manufacturer every few weeks. One of these recent entries is the Genesis GV60, and it’s caused quite a stir in the auto market. So, how does the South Korean automaker’s first EV compare against luxury EVs that have been in the market for longer? Here are the three main reasons to buy the 2023 Genesis GV60, not the Tesla Model Y.
Is the Tesla Model Y Safer Than the Model 3?
The Tesla Model Y and Model 3 are a couple of safe EVs. However, which Tesla EV is the safest and which one should you buy? The post Is the Tesla Model Y Safer Than the Model 3? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
insideevs.com
Ford CEO Jim Farley Talking F-150 Lightning: "Take That Elon Musk"
If you've been surfing around the internet today, or even later last evening, you probably saw or read about video clips related to Ford CEO Jim Farley having a bit of fun at the expense of Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Now, Musk has delivered a similarly harmless response on Twitter.
electrek.co
Autonomy places giant EV order from Tesla, GM, VW, Ford, Rivian, and more
Autonomy, an EV subscription service, has now officially placed its giant order for 23,000 electric vehicles from Tesla, GM, VW, Ford, Rivian, and more. Last month, we reported on Autonomy, a California-based company offering simply subscriptions to electric vehicles – we learned that they were preparing to place a giant order for 23,000 electric vehicles.
Elon Musk Claps Back At Ford CEO's Tesla Pickup Truck Jab: Here's The Fight
Ford Motor Co.’s F Jim Farley recently took a potshot at Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk. The Dearborn, Michigan-based manufacturer's own F-150 Lightning electric vehicle (EV) pickup truck is already the leader in this segment in the U.S., Farley boasted, adding: “Take that, Elon Musk.”. The jab...
Tesla’s self-driving claims are ‘not based on facts’ says California DMV
Tesla’s autopilot and self-driving claims have been called into question by the California Department of Motor Vehicles, which has filed a complaint against Elon Musk’s car company.The 11-page filing states that Tesla has made “statements that are untrue or misleading” regarding its advanced driver assistance systems.It alleges that Tesla, instead of simply identifying product or brand names, uses ‘Autopilot’ and ‘Full Self-Driving Capability’ labels and descriptions to suggest that its cars can operate as an autonomous vehicle.Tesla ads ran in marketing materials on the company’s website "on at least five dates" between May 2021 and July 2022, the complaint says."All you...
Is the Nissan Leaf More Efficient Than the Tesla Model 3? Here’s What 1 Study Found
The Tesla Model 3 is a great option for those seeking to switch to an EV. However, is the Nissan Leaf a more efficient choice? The post Is the Nissan Leaf More Efficient Than the Tesla Model 3? Here’s What 1 Study Found appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
insideevs.com
Autonomy Places $1.2 Billion Order For 23,000 EVs With 17 Carmakers
UPDATE: Polestar contacted InsideEVs to inform us that Autonomy has not placed any Polestar fleet orders nor any volume orders through Polestar's retailer network, despite claims that appear to run contrary to this in Autonomy's press material. Autonomy, America's largest electric vehicle subscription company, today announced it has placed an...
Tesla’s self-driving technology fails to detect children in the road, group claims
Safe technology campaigners release ‘disturbing’ video advert showing car in Full Self-Driving mode hitting child-sized mannequin
