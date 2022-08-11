ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Suspect charged with murder in deaths of 2 Muslim men

By Julia Jacobo
ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r66OH_0hAjFOkW00

Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the murders of four Muslim men in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Investigators tracked down the Volkswagen sedan with tinted windows allegedly driven by the suspect in the most recent homicide, Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina announced during a Tuesday afternoon news conference.

The car was stopped by New Mexico State Police near Santa Rosa, New Mexico -- about 115 miles east of Albuquerque -- after a tip from a community member following the release of the description of the car, Albuquerque Deputy Cmdr. Kyle Hartsock told reporters at Tuesday's news conference.

The driver of the car, identified as 51-year-old Muhammad Syed, was then detained at a traffic stop, Medina said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KLqPF_0hAjFOkW00
Albuquerque Police Department via AP - PHOTO: This wanted poster released on Aug 7, 2022, by the Albuquerque Police Department shows a vehicle suspected of being used as a conveyance in the recent homicides of four Muslim men in Albuquerque, N.M.

Four Muslim men have been killed in the past nine months in what police have described as a possible string of murders.

The most recent murder occurred on Friday, when Naeem Hussain, a 25-year-old native of Pakistan, was found dead from a gunshot wound near Truman Street and Grand Avenue in Albuquerque's Highland Business neighborhood, police said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OLkFT_0hAjFOkW00
Obtained by ABC News - PHOTO: Naeem Hussain, 25, is the fourth victim identified in the killings of Muslim men in Albuquerque.

Muhammad Afzaal Hussain, 27, was found fatally shot on Aug. 1, and Aftab Hussein, 41, on July 26, police said. Both men are from Pakistan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pxbBl_0hAjFOkW00
City of Espanola via AP - PHOTO: This undated photo released by the City of Espanola shows Muhammad Afzaal Hussain, 27, a planning and land use director who was killed in Albuquerque, N.M., on Aug. 1, 2022.

Mohammad Ahmadi, a Muslim man from Afghanistan, was killed last November outside a business he ran with his brother, police said.

Syed has been charged with murder in the deaths of Naeem Hussain and Aftab Hussein, Medina said, adding that investigators are working with the district attorney's office on potential charges for the murders of the other two men.

Investigators do not have any indications yet that the murders present a serial killer case or are the result of a hate crime, authorities said.

Syed moved to the U.S. from Afghanistan several years ago and has since been arrested multiple times on misdemeanor domestic violence charges, police said, adding that those charges were dismissed. His son was also questioned but was later released, police said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NRZfy_0hAjFOkW00
Albuquerque Police Department via AFP/Getty Images - PHOTO: Muhammad Syed, who has been arrested and charged with the murders of two Muslim men in Albuquerque. is pictured in an undated photo released by police on Aug. 9, 2022.

The Albuquerque Police Department's homicide unit began noticing similarities between the murders that occurred on Friday and July 26, such as related shell casings found at both scenes that were likely fired from the same gun, Hartsock said.

After Syed was arrested, police executed a search warrant at his home, where multiple firearms were recovered and are now being tested, Hartsock said, adding that one gun found inside the home and another found inside the car match two from the crime scenes and are the basis for the charges that have been brought so far.

MORE: New Mexico police identify 4th man in possible string of killings of Muslim men

Police are compiling more evidence to build a case with the prosecutor's office for the murders of Muhammad Afzaal Hussain and Ahmadi, Hartsock said.

"We think there might be involvement in two other homicide cases," he said. "Those are still considered open and active."

The patterns match the murder of Ahmadi in November, police said, adding that there is a possible personal connection between Ahmadi and Syed.

Investigators are also looking into whether there are other cases that could be similar, in order to identify whether there may be a "really active public threat" from someone targeting the community, Hartsock said.

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has sent additional state police to provide support to the Albuquerque Police Department and FBI, she announced on Saturday.

The community has "never gone through anything like this before," Ahmad Assed, president of the Islamic Center of New Mexico, said during a press conference Saturday, Albuquerque ABC affiliate KOAT reported.

"This is really a surreal time for us. We're in fear of the safety of our children, our families," Assed said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AHogM_0hAjFOkW00
Adria Malcolm/The New York Times via Redux - PHOTO: Ahmad Assed, president of the Islamic Center of New Mexico, speaks at a news conference about the murders of four Muslim men in Albuquerque, Aug. 7, 2022.

In a statement, the Council on American-Islamic Relations, the nation's largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, commended the Albuquerque Police Department for apprehending the suspect.

"We welcome the arrest of a suspect in this horrific shooting spree and we commend law enforcement for their efforts at the local, state and federal levels," CAIR National Executive Director Nihad Awad said. "We hope the news that this violence has been brought to an end will provide the New Mexico Muslim community some sense of relief and security."

CAIR had offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of anyone responsible for the murders.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

Family of man accused in Muslim murders speaks out

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Muhammad Syed came here from Afghanistan six years ago, but it didn’t take long for him to rack up a criminal record in New Mexico. Syed has been arrested for battery and domestic violence dating back to 2017. On Tuesday, his wife and daughter said he’s not responsible for the murders. “I […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Española, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Crime & Safety
City
Albuquerque, NM
City
Espanola, NM
KRQE News 13

VIDEO: NMSP traffic stop goes haywire

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – We are seeing for ourselves just how quickly a police encounter can turn dangerous. A state police officer sees a motorcycle broken down in Los Lunas. He pulls over to help the rider out and it isn’t long before all hell breaks loose. Officer: Call it, call it, call it. CNT […]
LOS LUNAS, NM
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harold Medina
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque man accused of opening fire inside ART bus

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man is accused of opening fire inside an ART bus. According to the criminal complaint, Alan Salazar is seen with a shotgun inside the bus Monday afternoon. Police say he shot through one of the glass doors, then shot at a seat, destroying it. The bus driver said he was a regular […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Police make arrest in road rage crash that killed two teenagers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police arrested one person involved in a road rage incident that led to the death of two teenagers in late June. Police said they arrested and charged 27-year-old Roger Wilson, who is suspected of causing a crash while in a road rage incident. Police said...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#The Murders#Hate Crime#Violent Crime#Muslim#New Mexico State Police#Highland Business#Abc News Photo
KRQE News 13

Driver of deadly high-speed crash taken into custody

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The suspect charged in a horrific crash that killed a husband and wife is now in custody. Video for July of last year was released after Omar Martinez crashed into Robert and Bonnie Hartwig at the intersection of Lomas and Louisiana. The couple died at the hospital. Almost eight months after the crash, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Police find man shot to death at a Santa Fe park

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Police are investigating a death at Ragle Park Wednesday. Police say around 4:37 a.m. Wednesday officers responded to the park for a man down call. Officials say when officers arrived at the park they found a man who had suffered what police say was at least one fatal gunshot […]
SANTA FE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
KRQE News 13

Sister of Albuquerque murder suspect to spend 5 years in prison

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Elizabeth Talamantes, the woman whose car was used in the high-profile murder of Albuquerque mother, Jackie Vigil, will spend the next five years behind bars for crimes she committed. Investigators say Luis Talamantes-Romero was driving his sister’s jeep in 2019 when they say he gunned down Vigil in her driveway during a […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Over 200 stranded overnight on top of tram after storm cuts power

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Dozens of people were stuck on top of the Sandia’s for hours after taking the Tram to the top Sunday night. Roxanne Scheuer was one of the eager passengers Sunday night. However, her plans didn’t go as planned. After only 10 minutes of exploring the top of the mountain, lightning forced her […]
KRQE News 13

Motorcyclist dead after hitting deer on the road

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A motorcyclist died after hitting a deer just north of Tucumcari. Around 9 p.m. August 1, New Mexico State Police were called to State Road 104, north of Tucumcari. NMSP say its initial investigation determined a 2002 Harley Davidson was going east on State Road 104 when it hit a deer on […]
TUCUMCARI, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico State Police seize thousands of fentanyl pills

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police arrested two Santa Fe residents and seized thousands of fentanyl pills. 38-year-old Leandro Anaya and 33-year-old Letasha Montoya were arrested on July 6, after an NMSP officer observed suspicious behavior outside an auto shop. NMSP says the officer was surveilling Cooks Rd in Santa Fe in reference […]
SANTA FE, NM
ABC News

ABC News

783K+
Followers
171K+
Post
440M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy