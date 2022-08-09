Read full article on original website
Related
Did Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta Ever Date in Real Life?
Did Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta ever date in real life? Here’s what the two 'Grease' stars said about their relationship and 'sexual tension' on set.
Looking back at Olivia Newton-John's iconic moments
Olivia Newton-John, the Australian singer whose breathy voice and wholesome beauty made her one of the biggest pop stars of the ’70s and charmed generations of viewers in the blockbuster movie “Grease,” has died, according to a statement from her husband. She was 73.
Olivia Newton-John’s Net Worth Includes How Much She Made From ‘Grease’ & Her Music Career Before Her Death
Click here to read the full article. She’ll always be our Sandy. Olivia Newton-John’s net worth includes what she made from movies like Grease and her music career before her death at 73 years old. Dame Olivia Newton-John was born on September 26, 1948, in Cambridge, United Kingdom. Her family moved to Melbourne, Australia, when she was six years old. Newton-John’s music career started in 1966 when she released her first single, “Till You Say You’ll Be Mine.” She released her first album, If Not For You, in 1971. The album peaked at number 14 on the Australian album charts and...
Popculture
Olivia Newton-John Funeral Arrangements in Native Australia Revealed
Olivia Newton-John will receive a state funeral in Australia. While appearing on Australia's A Current Affair program Monday following the news of the star's death at age 73, Newton-John's niece, Tottie Goldsmith, revealed that the Grease star's family has been formally offered a state funeral by the nation, which they plan to accept.
RELATED PEOPLE
Olivia Newton-John Dies: John Travolta Remembers Grease Leading Lady
Click here to read the full article. John Travolta is paying tribute to his “dearest” Grease leading lady Olivia Newton-John, who died Monday at the age of 73. “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” Travolta shared on Instagram. “Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!” It was in 1978 that Newton-John and Travolta starred in the hit film version of the Broadway musical Grease. Newton-John played the prim and...
John Travolta, Julianne Hough, Pay Tribute to Olivia Newton-John After Her Death
Olivia Newton-John passed away on August 8, her husband, John Easterling, shared on her Facebook page on Monday. She was 73 years old. Newton-John was a celebrated actor and singer-songwriter, best know for her role as Sandy Olsson in the 1978 movie-musical Grease. Her ballad from the movie, “Hopelessly Devoted to You” secured a nomination for best original song at the 1978 Academy Awards, and found a resurgence on TikTok last year. She was a four-time Grammy Award winner with a musical career that spanned five decades. Later in her life, she spoke openly about her battles with breast cancer, and created the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer.
Grease: Olivia Newton-John almost lost role of Sandy to another 1970s star
Although it’s nearly impossible to picture anyone else other than Olivia Newton-John as Sandy Olsson in Grease, the late Australian entertainer almost lost the role to another Seventies star.Newton-John, who passed away today (8 August), was well-known for her starring lead as Sandy, opposite John Travolta’s Danny Zuko, in the 1978 musical classic.Follow The Independent’s live blog here for real-time updates on Newton-John’s death. According to Vanity Fair, the iconic role of doe-eyed Sandy was almost given to late Star Wars actor Carrie Fisher, who died in 2016 at the age of 60. When director Randal Kleiser was on...
Grease's Didi Conn Recalls Final Conversation With Olivia Newton-John Weeks Before Her Death
Watch: Olivia Newton-John Honored by John Travolta & More Grease Stars. The Grease family is remembering Olivia Newton-John. On Aug. 9, Edith "Didi" Conn, who famously played Frenchy in the 1978 film, shared that she spoke to her co-star a few weeks before she died and said that Olivia's husband, John Easterling, and daughter, Chloe Lattanzi, had been taking good care of her as her health declined.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Olivia Newton-John admitted she had a crush on ‘Grease’ co-star John Travolta, calling attraction ‘magic'
Olivia Newton-John detailed the fierce attraction she and "Grease" co-star John Travolta had towards each other while filming the iconic film in recently resurfaced excerpts from her 2019 memoir "Don’t Stop Believin." Newton-John opened up about the first time she and Travolta met on set of the movie, writing...
13 Songs You Didn’t Know Were Written by Olivia Newton-John
When Olivia Newton-John first broke out in the early 1970s she was hitting the country charts with her first three albums, including her 1971 debut, If Not For You, a covers album of contemporary artists from the 1960s and early ’70s—from the title track, pulled from Bob Dylan’s 11th album New Morning in 1970 to the Kris Kristofferson- and Fred Foster-penned “Me and Bobby McGee,” later becoming a posthumous hit for Janis Joplin a year after her death.
Dolly Parton pays tribute to ‘special friend’ Olivia Newton-John after her death at age 73
Dolly Parton has paid tribute to Olivia Newton-John after her death at the age of 73.News of Newton-John’s passing was announced by her husband, John Easterling, on Monday (8 August).He shared a statement that read: “Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends. We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time.”The Grease star had been dealing with breast cancer for several years, and according to her niece Tottie Goldsmith, she “struggled with a lot of pain” in her final days.Since then,...
Olivia Newton-John was 'shaken' by pal Andy Gibb's tragic death at 30, author says: She 'felt very protective'
During the final months of her life, Olivia Newton-John reminisced about her late pal Andy Gibb. The pop singer and younger brother of the Bee Gees, who skyrocketed to fame as a teen idol, passed away in 1988 at age 30, five days after his birthday. He is now the subject of a new book titled "Arrow Through the Heart," which has been optioned by Lisa Saltzman’s Groundbreaking Productions. It explores how Gibb branched out on his own as a sought-after star and how his struggles with cocaine addiction contributed to his tragic end.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Olivia Newton-John Dies at 73
Click here to read the full article. Olivia Newton-John has died at the age of 73. It was confirmed that the Australian actress and singer passed away on Monday on her Instagram account, with a post written by her husband John Easterling stating: “Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends. We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time.”More from WWDOlivia Newton-John Through the YearsInside Marilyn Monroe and Joe DiMaggio's RelationshipTravis Barker, Halsey and Lil Wayne Join Machine Gun Kelly's L.A. Concert The post...
WATCH: Olivia Newton-John And Barry Gibb Sing Stunning Version Of ‘Islands In The Stream’
The Bee Gees originally wrote “Islands in the Stream” for none other than Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers, but it’s been a song redone time and time again. Specifically, with Barry Gibb and Olivia Newton-John, they have been able to do an absolutely stunning rendition of the song together. This performance took place at the Sound Relief charity concert in 2009, where they were raising funds for those affected by Victorian bushfires earlier that year.
‘Brady Bunch’ Star Christopher Knight Remembers ‘Happiness’ Filming the Show in Throwback Post
While sharing a throwback snapshot over the weekend, star of the classic TV show “The Brady Bunch” Christopher Knight recalled the feeling he felt while filming. “Happiness on set,” Christopher Knight declared in the post, which featured him and fellow “Brady Bunch” star Mike Lookinland.
Olivia Newton-John was that rare thing: a wonderfully unselfconscious star
After soaring to fame in Grease, Newton-John – who has died aged 73 – became the queen of the movie soundtrack album, and her roles in oddball hits Xanadu and A Mom for Christmas meant audiences never stopped loving her
Rod Stewart, 77, Spends Quality Time With Kids Kimberly, 42, & Sean, 41, In Italy
Sir Rod Stewart beat the Italian summer heat by dressing in all white on Saturday (Aug. 6). The 77-year-old rocker sported a snow-white linen shirt with matching shorts, flat cap, and sneakers while out and about in Capri, Italy. Sean Stewart and Kimberly Stewart joined their father for this outing. Kimberly, 42, opted for a black minidress and baseball cap, while Sean, 41, seemed to be the fashion middle-ground between his father and sister, dressing in black paisley-print shorts and a white t-shirt. Together, the Stewarts spent some quality time together before rejoining the rest of the clan. ‘
Olivia Newton-John, singer and actress, dead at 73
Olivia Newton-John, the Australian singer whose breathy voice and wholesome beauty made her one of the biggest pop stars of the '70s and charmed generations of viewers in the blockbuster movie "Grease," died on Monday, according to a statement from her husband. She was 73.
Narcity
You Can Watch Olivia Newton-John's 'Grease' For Free In Toronto Tonight As A Tribute
Union Station will be showing a free screening of Greasetonight in honour of the late Olivia Newtown-John as part of TD Union Summer. The late actress is well-known for her starring role as Sandy Olsson, which she played alongside John Travolta's Danny Zuko in the 1978 cult classic Grease. Newtown-John...
Opinion: Olivia Newton-John's life was always more than what it seemed
Holly Thomas reflects on Olivia Newton-John's eclectic music career, impact as an artist and cancer journey. She writes that the highs in Newton-John's life were more marvelous than most but were matched by dire lows. Even still, Newton-John rejected the tired "battle" narrative often used to describe cancer and approached her illness as a process of evolution.
Comments / 0